Trade Assistant FRC

Manual trading panel — opens one test trade for validation only.



💎 fRC Trade Assistant — Smart Manual Trading Panel

fRC Trade Assistant is an intelligent trading panel designed for manual traders.

It allows you to open positions with one click, calculate lot size based on your predefined risk, and automatically place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.

For example, if your balance is $1000 and you set a 1% risk,

the panel automatically calculates the appropriate lot size.

When the trade is opened, SL and TP levels are automatically placed — or you can set them manually.

With BreakEven (BE) and Body Stop, full trade control is always in your hands!

🔹 Key Features:

🎯 Define your risk either as a fixed $ amount or as a percentage of your account balance.

⚙️ Open Buy / Sell / Limit orders with a single click.

💰 The system automatically calculates the lot size based on your selected risk.

🧠 When a trade is opened, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are automatically placed.

🟢 Use the BreakEven (BE) button to automatically protect your position.

🔴 The OFF button closes all open trades instantly.

✳️ Body Stop prevents stop-outs from wicks — only candle body closures trigger stops.

📈 Limit Mode:

In LIMIT mode, after selecting BUY or SELL, place your Entry, Stop, and TP lines on the chart, then press Confirm.

The system calculates the risk based on the distance between lines and applies Body Stop protection automatically.

🔁 RS-D Mode:

In RS-D mode, the trade is automatically triggered when the candle closes above or below your predefined level.

It can execute either as a Market or Limit order and automatically sets your SL and TP.

If the RS-D line is moved above the price, it switches to SELL mode;

if moved below the price, it switches to BUY mode automatically.

📩 For usage assistance, questions, or to contribute to EA development:

👉 fr.cal@yandex.com



