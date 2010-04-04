Aether Flow AI Data Bridge

LAUNCH SPECIAL: The first 50 downloads are 100% FREE! Grab your copy now before this tool transitions to a paid product.

The Missing Link Between MetaTrader & AI

Your eyes see charts. Artificial Intelligence sees numbers.

The trading landscape has evolved. Looking at naked charts is no longer enough; you want to analyze the market using ChatGPT, Claude, or your own local LLM models. But there is a major problem: AI can "interpret" a screenshot, but without mathematically precise data, it cannot generate deep, high-probability strategies.

Aether Flow AI Data Bridge is a professional data mining assistant that bridges the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and AI models. It does not open trades. Instead, it processes the market's DNA—Price, Trend, Volume, SMC Liquidity, and Proprietary Algorithms—in seconds, converting them into structured CSV files that AI can actually understand.

Why Aether Flow?

This is not just a standard data exporter. It contains two Proprietary Algorithms designed to filter market noise and provide an institutional perspective:

1. OCM (Omni-Currency Matrix) – True Currency Strength

Standard indicators look at a single pair (e.g., EURUSD). OCM calculates the weight of a currency across the entire market.

  • How It Works: It analyzes the cumulative performance of a currency (e.g., EUR) against 7 major pairs (USD, GBP, JPY, etc.) to determine its true strength.

  • Value for AI: Instead of telling the AI "EURUSD is falling," it provides the data: "USD has strengthened by 85% market-wide, while EUR is weak." This reveals the "Delta" difference, allowing AI to identify high-probability setups.

2. IVC (Intrinsic Velocity Core) – Noise-Free Momentum

A specialized momentum engine designed for Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.

  • How It Works: It normalizes price changes by dividing them by volatility (ATR), effectively removing market noise.

  • Value for AI: Unlike a standard RSI, IVC gives the AI the asset's "Intrinsic Velocity." It numerically expresses not just how far price moved, but how "abnormal" that movement is compared to recent history.

Technical Specs & Data Depth (60+ Columns)

Aether Flow captures a complete X-Ray of the market in a single CSV row. The dataset provided to your AI includes:

  • SMC & Liquidity Analysis: Nearest "Swing High/Low" points and the precise distance (in points) to these liquidity pools.

  • Pivot Points: Daily Pivot, Support (S1-S3), and Resistance (R1-R3) levels relative to price.

  • Trend Architecture: 15-bar Slope analysis, Moving Average alignments, and SuperTrend direction.

  • Advanced Indicators: RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands (Position & Width), Ichimoku (Cloud data), and ADX.

  • Time & Session: Active session (London/NY/Asian) and candle type analysis.

Where Are My Files Created?

Aether Flow makes file management easy. Depending on your settings, your CSV data is saved in one of two locations:

  1. Standard Mode (Default): File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files

  2. Common Mode (Recommended for Multi-Terminal Use): If you enable the UseCommonFolder setting, files are saved in the shared common directory: C:\Users\[YourUser]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

A detailed "AI Master Prompt" text file is automatically generated in the same folder to help you instruct ChatGPT/Claude on how to read the data.

Powerful Use Cases

  • AI-Powered Daily Analysis: Upload the generated CSV to ChatGPT or Claude in the morning. Use the included "Master Prompt" to generate a professional daily trading plan in seconds.

  • Machine Learning (ML) Training: Training your own Python model? Your dataset is ready—enriched with OCM and IVC data, cleaned, and normalized.

  • Backtesting & Strategy Development: Export historical data to discover which "OCM Delta" levels yield the highest success rates for your strategy.

Installation & Smart Features

  • Plug & Forget: Drag it onto a chart, enter your symbol list (Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices supported), and relax.

  • Auto-Loop: Scans dozens of symbols in the background from a single chart.

  • Smart File Management: Automatically rotates files daily and cleans up old files to save disk space.

  • Flexible Settings: Fully customize export intervals (minutes), indicator periods, and file paths.

Important Note: This product is NOT a signal bot or an auto-trader. It is a professional data bridge designed to empower modern traders to utilize Artificial Intelligence technologies effectively.

The future of trading is hidden in the data. Unlock it with Aether Flow.


Prodotti consigliati
Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilità
This is a DEMO version of the copier with a restriction - copies only BUY orders. Paid version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792 Copier MT5  is the fastest and most reliable copier of transactions between several MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts installed on one computer or VPS server. Transactions are copied from the MASTER account to the SLAVE account, copying occurs due to the exchange of information through a text file with a speed of less than 0.5 sec., The p
FREE
Fast Copy cp
Alireza Kalamati
Utilità
FastCopy cp : Professional Offline Local Trade Copier This tool is a 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode) copier, designed to communicate directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for near-instant execution. [Why FastCopy cp ? v3.0 Update] Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen. Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required. [Key Features] Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally. Smart Symbol
FREE
Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
Utilità
MT5 Trade Copier – Real-Time  Slave Monitoring  System         Copier MT5 To MT5 (Full Version)                                                  Get the full and latest version of the      copier from the link below:                                                                https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/157869   System Copier includes an   advanced Slave (Receiver) Mon
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
Utilità
Demo copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Works only in the mode of hedging. Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copy
FREE
Mt5 Follow Mt5 Receiver
Wen Huang
4 (3)
Utilità
1. Questo sistema documentario è un sistema documentario locale, cioè il trasmettitore e il ricevitore devono funzionare sullo stesso computer. Poiché il conto MT4 / 5 può essere registrato contemporaneamente su più computer, è necessario solo inviare la password di conto in sola lettura al cliente. La merchandising locale è molto veloce e stabile perché non coinvolge la rete. 2. Attualmente è l'estremità di ricezione. Quando si carica il grafico, è necessario cambiare il "trasmettitore" nel p
FREE
Copyist MS MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
3.5 (4)
Utilità
Copyist MS — это простой и удобный в использовании торговый копир. Работает как однофайловый советник с переключаемыми режимами работы Master и Slave. Ордера можно копировать из МТ5 в МТ5, из МТ5 в МТ4, из МТ4 в МТ5. Для копирования ордеров в MetaTrader 4 требуется версия советника для MetaTrader 4. Текущая версия советника работает только на ХЕДЖИНГОВЫХ счетах. Параметры Тип работы - выбор режима работы: Master или Slave; Копировать по магическому номеру - копирование торговых ордеров по магич
Copyist MS MT5 netting
Aleksei Moshkin
Utilità
Copier MS MT5 Netting Copyist MS is a fast and easy-to-use copier of trade orders; it works as an advisor in the form of a single file with switching between the Master and Slave operating modes. The current version of the adviser works only on netting accounts. Settings Type of work - selection of the operating mode: Master or Slave; Master account number - number of the trading account of the master terminal; Selective copying currency pairs - individual selection of currency pairs for copyin
FREE
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
Utilità
Trade Dispensary Connect è un'utility EA per MT5 progettata per inviare operazioni in formato JSON al Trade Dispensary Trade Copyr tramite Webhook. Se Trade Dispensary è in esecuzione sul tuo computer locale, utilizza semplicemente http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] come URL del webhook. Se Trade Dispensary è in esecuzione su un altro PC, ottieni l'indirizzo/dominio del computer. In questo caso, si consiglia un servizio di tunneling come Pinggy o Ngrok. Questo EA per MT5 è specifi
FREE
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.4 (10)
Utilità
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER è una copiatrice commerciale per МetaТrader 5 e MetaTrader 4. Copia le operazioni Forex da qualsiasi conto. Installazione Questo Expert Advisor è un master copiatore. Installa l'Expert Advisor nel terminale da cui vuoi copiare le operazioni. Specificare qualsiasi nome di etichetta di testo come pathWrite, ad esempio "COPY". Installa COPYLOT MASTER per MT5 sul terminale da cui vuoi copiare le operazioni. Quindi installa   COPYLOT Client MT4   sul   terminale MT4 su cui vuoi
FREE
Trade Receiver Free MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.08 (13)
Utilità
Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 account to u
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilità
**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that enables copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts. The utility supports various lot sizing methods, symbol mapping, trade filtering, and provides a monitoring dashboard. **Main Features** **Master/Slave Architecture** - Configure as Master account to broadcast trade signals - Configure as Slave account to receive and execute trades - Support for up to 50 slave accounts per master - File-based sign
Enthiran MT5 Slave CopyTrader
Orifox Technologies Private Limited
Utilità
Enthiran Slave CopyTrader for MT5 Mirror Trades Across Multiple Accounts with Precision and Speed Enthiran CopyTrader is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor that allows you to replicate trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (Master) to one or multiple accounts (Slaves) with complete control over trade size, symbol mapping, and execution speed. To download Master Copier visit this link Whether you manage investor accounts, signal services, or prop firm strategies, this tool helps you maintain synchroni
FREE
SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
Wait4Signal
4.44 (9)
Utilità
Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
FREE
Netbrowse Trade Copier
Michael Masanga
Utilità
Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Trade Copy MT5 Demo
Shao Chen
Utilità
TradeCopy MT5 Demo is an efficient MT4, MT5 single system only used on MT5 demo account. Features: 1, can achieve cross-MT4 and MT5 each other. 2. The transmitting end and the receiving end are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3, can achieve cross-platform follow-up. 4, more ways to follow the order, you can follow the balance, net worth, lot ratio or fixed lot. 5, can enlarge or reduce the amount of the single. 6, the currency has a different name, you can convert. Use the wizard:
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilità
### Overview **Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time. Perfect for: - Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts - Account managers distributing trades to client accounts - Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts ###  Key Features **Real-Time Trade Copying** - Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts - File
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilità
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free
Yutaka Yokouchi
5 (1)
Utilità
* This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free" . "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Conv
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
Utilità
Immergiti nell'entusiasmante mondo del trading manuale e scopri le illimitate possibilità che ti attendono. Con la tua esperienza e la tua sensibilità per il mercato, puoi ottenere un successo straordinario e far crescere continuamente il tuo portafoglio. Il trading manuale ti consente di assumere il controllo delle tue strategie e decisioni e di avere un'influenza diretta sulle tue attività di trading. Attraverso la tua conoscenza approfondita dei mercati e la comprensione dei vari strumenti d
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilità
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Partial Close Trading Bot
Kithsiri Dhammika Rajapakshage Lasitha Nimesh Rajapaksha
Utilità
This trading bot is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to manage open positions effectively by automating partial closures based on a predefined risk-reward ratio. It includes Telegram integration to send notifications directly to your group or channel about trading activities, including entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Key Features : Partial Close Management : Automatically closes a percentage of the trade volume when the target level is reached. Risk-Reward Calculation : Sets profit leve
FREE
KVM Bitcoin Price Ticker MT5
Krasimir Marinov
4 (1)
Utilità
A ticker that shows the average bitcoin price of the selected currency and keeps updating it at regular intervals. PRO version updates more often and displays details about the price change! Make sure you have added the API address http://metakod.com/mk/api in the list of allowed URLs on tab Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. All of the supported currencies and the API address are listed in the screenshots below. Inputs Logging level - Controls the amount of details written to the log (default:
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilità
COPIATRICE COMMERCIALE - PASSWORD INVESTITORE - COPY TRADE - PIATTAFORMA CROSS MT4 x MT5 Nota: sono necessari sia "Mirror Copier Master" sull'account master che sarà seguito dall'account cliente sia "Mirror Copier Client" sull'account cliente che seguirà l'account master Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 COME FUNZIONA : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M Versione MT4 Maestro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Cliente: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
FREE
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilità
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Scalping Trade Panel MT5
HANI MABAD
Utilità
Scalping Trade Panel – Fast and Precise Trading Control for MT5 Scalping Trade Panel is a professional trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, offering traders lightning-fast access to market and pending orders directly from the chart. Optimized for scalping strategies, it combines precision, speed, and simplicity in one compact interface. Key Features: Market Orders: Execute BUY and SELL orders instantly with a single click. Stop Losses : You can add a stop loss for any market or pending
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (119)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (18)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (110)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (10)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilità
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integrazione grafici criptovalute in MetaTrader 5 Panoramica Crypto Charting for MT5 offre dati OHLC in tempo reale tramite WebSocket. Supporta più exchange e aggiorna automaticamente i dati in MT5. Funzionalità Dati in tempo reale via WebSocket Aggiornamento automatico dei dati storici Sincronizzazione pianificata dopo interruzioni Compatibile con tutti i timeframe MT5 Dati OHLCV completi Supporto per il tester di strategia Riconnessione automatica Exchange supportati
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilità
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
Altri dall’autore
Institutional Tick Engine STD
Kaan Caliskan
Indicatori
Institutional Tick Engine Lite: Strumento di Velocità Tick e Inversione Institutional Tick Engine Lite è un indicatore tecnico progettato per analizzare la velocità del mercato e la logica della microstruttura utilizzando i dati tick grezzi. Fornisce metriche in tempo reale per lo scalping e il day trading. Caratteristiche Incluse Monitor Velocità Tick: Istogramma in tempo reale che mostra "Tick Per Secondo" (TPS). Segnali di Inversione (Lite): Identifica punti di inversione basati sull'esaurime
FREE
Order Flow Standart
Kaan Caliskan
5 (1)
Indicatori
Order Flow Lite is a technical analysis utility designed to visualize synthetic Order Flow, Footprint Charts, and Tick Analysis using standard broker data. It assists traders in analyzing Delta logic and Volume Profiling based on recent price action. Key Features: Synthetic Footprint: Visualizes volume data for the most recent 3 closed candles, offering a clear view of immediate market sentiment. Tick Delta: Displays basic Buy/Sell delta visualization to identify potential reversals. Volume Pro
FREE
KC GridMaster v2 Semi Auto Grid EA
Kaan Caliskan
Utilità
KC GRIDMASTER v2: Pannello di Gestione Trading Professionale KC GRIDMASTER v2 è un pannello progettato per assistere nel trading manuale e nel calcolo dei rischi. Non è un robot grid completamente automatico, ma un'utility. Lo strumento calcola il costo medio ponderato di più posizioni e le gestisce come un unico paniere. Nuova Funzione (v1.80): Modalità Ingresso Auto RSI Funzionalità opzionale per automatizzare gli ingressi basati su RSI. Controllata tramite il parametro "UseAutoTrading". Appli
FREE
KC Multi TF Unicorn Hunter
Kaan Caliskan
Indicatori
Join my copytrade; Vantage Market KC Multi-TF Unicorn Hunter - Your Professional Opportunity Sniper KC Multi-TF Unicorn Hunter is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to scan dozens of pairs and 3 different timeframes simultaneously from a single chart, to capture the rarest and highest-probability ("Unicorn") reversal opportunities in the market. No more endless hours of switching charts! Let the algorithm monitor the market for you and alert you when a "Unique" opportunity arises
FREE
Order Flow Pro
Kaan Caliskan
Indicatori
Order Flow Pro: Analisi Sintetica del Flusso Ordini Order Flow Pro è una suite di analisi completa progettata per sintetizzare metriche di Flusso Ordini di livello professionale utilizzando i dati Tick standard del broker. Combina grafici Footprint, Profilo Volume, CVD e VWAP in un unico indicatore ottimizzato senza richiedere dati di Livello 2. Caratteristiche Principali Grafici Footprint (Vendita x Acquisto): Visualizza i volumi di acquirenti e venditori all'interno di ogni candela. Tick Delta
Institutional Tick Engine PRO
Kaan Caliskan
Indicatori
Institutional Tick Engine Pro: Analisi Velocità Tick e Mappa di Calore Institutional Tick Engine Pro è una suite di analisi tecnica progettata per elaborare i dati Tick grezzi. Sintetizza metriche di Flusso Ordini tra cui Velocità, Mappe di Calore e modelli di Microstruttura. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Monitor Velocità Tick Misura la velocità del mercato (Tick Per Secondo) per analizzare l'aggressività dei movimenti di prezzo. 2. Mappa di Calore Liquidità Sintetica Visualizza le "zone di asso
POTUS Trump Schedule
Kaan Caliskan
Utilità
POTUS Calendar - White House Schedule Panel for MT5 POTUS Calendar is a professional real-time utility for MetaTrader 5 that fetches and displays the official White House public schedule. Stay ahead of the curve by tracking presidential speeches, press briefings, and policy announcements that directly impact USD pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), US Indices (NAS100, US30), and global market sentiment. Presidential activities are often high-impact "invisible" events not always found on standard economic calen
FREE
RiskSentry
Kaan Caliskan
Utilità
RiskSentry: Professional Drawdown & Breakeven Manager Stop guessing your risk. Visualize it. RiskSentry is the ultimate utility for manual and algorithmic traders who need to monitor their exposure in real-time. It automatically calculates and draws precise Drawdown (DD) Lines and a True Breakeven (BE) Line directly on your chart, factoring in commissions and swaps. Whether you are managing a grid of positions, a single trade, or a complex basket, RiskSentry keeps you aware of your exact risk le
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione