The Missing Link Between MetaTrader & AI

Your eyes see charts. Artificial Intelligence sees numbers.

The trading landscape has evolved. Looking at naked charts is no longer enough; you want to analyze the market using ChatGPT, Claude, or your own local LLM models. But there is a major problem: AI can "interpret" a screenshot, but without mathematically precise data, it cannot generate deep, high-probability strategies.

Aether Flow AI Data Bridge is a professional data mining assistant that bridges the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and AI models. It does not open trades. Instead, it processes the market's DNA—Price, Trend, Volume, SMC Liquidity, and Proprietary Algorithms—in seconds, converting them into structured CSV files that AI can actually understand.

Why Aether Flow?

This is not just a standard data exporter. It contains two Proprietary Algorithms designed to filter market noise and provide an institutional perspective:

1. OCM (Omni-Currency Matrix) – True Currency Strength

Standard indicators look at a single pair (e.g., EURUSD). OCM calculates the weight of a currency across the entire market.

How It Works: It analyzes the cumulative performance of a currency (e.g., EUR) against 7 major pairs (USD, GBP, JPY, etc.) to determine its true strength.

Value for AI: Instead of telling the AI "EURUSD is falling," it provides the data: "USD has strengthened by 85% market-wide, while EUR is weak." This reveals the "Delta" difference, allowing AI to identify high-probability setups.

2. IVC (Intrinsic Velocity Core) – Noise-Free Momentum

A specialized momentum engine designed for Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.

How It Works: It normalizes price changes by dividing them by volatility (ATR), effectively removing market noise.

Value for AI: Unlike a standard RSI, IVC gives the AI the asset's "Intrinsic Velocity." It numerically expresses not just how far price moved, but how "abnormal" that movement is compared to recent history.

Technical Specs & Data Depth (60+ Columns)

Aether Flow captures a complete X-Ray of the market in a single CSV row. The dataset provided to your AI includes:

SMC & Liquidity Analysis: Nearest "Swing High/Low" points and the precise distance (in points) to these liquidity pools.

Pivot Points: Daily Pivot, Support (S1-S3), and Resistance (R1-R3) levels relative to price.

Trend Architecture: 15-bar Slope analysis, Moving Average alignments, and SuperTrend direction.

Advanced Indicators: RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands (Position & Width), Ichimoku (Cloud data), and ADX.

Time & Session: Active session (London/NY/Asian) and candle type analysis.

Where Are My Files Created?

Aether Flow makes file management easy. Depending on your settings, your CSV data is saved in one of two locations:

Standard Mode (Default): File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files Common Mode (Recommended for Multi-Terminal Use): If you enable the UseCommonFolder setting, files are saved in the shared common directory: C:\Users\[YourUser]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

A detailed "AI Master Prompt" text file is automatically generated in the same folder to help you instruct ChatGPT/Claude on how to read the data.

Powerful Use Cases

AI-Powered Daily Analysis: Upload the generated CSV to ChatGPT or Claude in the morning. Use the included "Master Prompt" to generate a professional daily trading plan in seconds.

Machine Learning (ML) Training: Training your own Python model? Your dataset is ready—enriched with OCM and IVC data, cleaned, and normalized.

Backtesting & Strategy Development: Export historical data to discover which "OCM Delta" levels yield the highest success rates for your strategy.

Installation & Smart Features

Plug & Forget: Drag it onto a chart, enter your symbol list (Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices supported), and relax.

Auto-Loop: Scans dozens of symbols in the background from a single chart.

Smart File Management: Automatically rotates files daily and cleans up old files to save disk space.

Flexible Settings: Fully customize export intervals (minutes), indicator periods, and file paths.

Important Note: This product is NOT a signal bot or an auto-trader. It is a professional data bridge designed to empower modern traders to utilize Artificial Intelligence technologies effectively.

The future of trading is hidden in the data. Unlock it with Aether Flow.