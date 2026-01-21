POTUS Trump Schedule

POTUS Calendar - White House Schedule Panel for MT5

POTUS Calendar is a professional real-time utility for MetaTrader 5 that fetches and displays the official White House public schedule. Stay ahead of the curve by tracking presidential speeches, press briefings, and policy announcements that directly impact USD pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), US Indices (NAS100, US30), and global market sentiment.

Presidential activities are often high-impact "invisible" events not always found on standard economic calendars. This tool ensures you are never caught off-guard by a sudden volatility spike during a White House press briefing or an unscheduled signing ceremony.

Key Features

Real-Time Data Sync: Automatically fetches updates from official sources.

Triple Timezone Display: * ET (Eastern Time): Original Washington D.C. time. Local Time: Synced to your PC clock. Broker Time: Synced to your MT5 Server time.

Urgency Countdown: Color-coded timers showing exactly how much time remains until an event begins (Red: <1hr, Orange: <24hrs, Yellow: >1 day).

Event Classification: Smart color-coding for Official (Blue), Press (Red), Pool (Green), and Travel (Orange).

Professional UI: Modern dark-theme interface that is fully draggable and minimizable to keep your charts clean.

CRITICAL: Installation Step (WebRequest)

To function, this Expert Advisor requires permission to fetch data from the internet. You must follow these steps or the panel will remain blank:

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Add the following URL: https://rollcall.com Click OK and RESTART MetaTrader 5 completely.

Input Parameters

Panel Settings

Panel X/Y Position: Adjust the horizontal and vertical starting position.

Max Events to Display: Choose between 1 and 15 upcoming events.

Show Past Events Today: Toggle to see events that have already concluded.

Timezone & Update Settings

Update Interval: Frequency of data refresh (Default: 30 minutes).

Broker GMT Offset: Manually set your broker's GMT offset for perfect synchronization.

Auto-detect US DST: Automatically adjust for Daylight Saving Time.

Visual Customization

Fully customizable colors for the background, header, text, and specific event badges to match your chart template.

Trading Applications

Scalpers: Identify "Danger Zones" during press briefings where spreads might widen.

Swing Traders: Anticipate policy shifts or international travel that could affect long-term currency trends.

News Traders: Perfect for trading "The President Speaks" volatility in Gold and USD.

Troubleshooting & FAQ

Q: Why does it say "Loading..."? A: Ensure you added the URL to WebRequest settings and restarted MT5.

Q: Does it work on weekends? A: Yes, it displays the schedule for upcoming Monday events or weekend travel.

Q: Is it a trading robot? A: No, this is an information panel (Utility) to assist your manual or automated trading strategy.



Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum Build: 2361

Category: Utility / Information Panel

Internet: Required (WebRequest)

Author: Kaan Caliskan Version: 1.10

Disclaimer: This tool provides publicly available information for educational purposes. Trading involves risk, and the developer is not responsible for financial losses.