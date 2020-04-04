Order Flow Standart

Experience the Power of Order Flow Trading – For Free!

Order Flow Lite is the entry-level version of our professional analysis suite. It allows traders to test the power of synthetic Order Flow, Footprint Charts, and Tick Analysis using standard broker data.

This version is perfect for scalpers who focus on the most recent price action and want to understand the logic behind Delta and Volume Profiling before upgrading to the Pro version.

🎁 What is included in the FREE version?

  • Footprint Bars: View "Sell x Buy" volume data for the last 3 closed candles (Real-time micro-analysis).

  • Tick Delta: Basic Buy/Sell delta visualization.

  • Volume Profile: Standard profile with 20 levels of precision.Tick Buffer: Stores up to 5,000 ticks for immediate analysis.

❌ Limitations (Compared to PRO):

  • Limited History: Footprint charts are limited to max 3 bars (Pro is Unlimited).

  • No Alerts: No notifications for signals or imbalances.

  • No Advanced Analytics: Missing VWAP Bands, Stacked Imbalances, OFI Calculation, and VAH/VAL lines.

  • No CVD Reset: Cumulative Volume Delta customization is locked.

💡 Upgrade to PRO to unlock:

  • Unlimited Footprint History.

  • Full Alert System (Mobile/Push).

  • Institutional VWAP + SD Bands.

  • Imbalance Detection & Advanced Signals.

  • High-Precision Volume Profile (50+ Levels).

Start analyzing the market depth today with Order Flow Lite!



Need Pro Version?

Order Flow Pro: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/161930


