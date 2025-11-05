EquiBTC Pro EA — Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD

EquiBTC Pro EA is a professional trading algorithm designed specifically for BTCUSD.

It combines equity-based control mechanics with momentum and swing-trading logic to adapt to the unique volatility of Bitcoin.

Unlike systems that rely on static Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels, this EA uses dynamic equity protection to manage total exposure.



It applies:

Step-by-step profit locking

Adaptive trailing stop logic

Breakeven and drawdown protection

This structure enables flexible control under high-volatility crypto conditions, helping maintain stable equity growth while minimizing risk spikes.



Strategy and Risk Management

EquiBTC Pro follows a hybrid swing–momentum approach, designed to capture both medium-term and short impulsive BTC moves.



Main protective mechanisms:

Equity-based stop logic: pauses trading once total equity drawdown reaches a preset threshold.

Dynamic trailing system: automatically locks profits as price moves in favor.

Breakeven trigger: protects open trades once a minimum profit level is reached.



Note: The EA does not use fixed SL/TP per trade — all risk management is handled on an equity level.



Proper account balance and leverage configuration are crucial for optimal performance.

Community User Guide & Discussion Channel:

Community User Guide & Discussion Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01de46b13943dc01

Next Planned Price: $99 Early buyers receive all future updates at no additional cost, even after the price increases.



Pair BTCUSD Timeframe H1 Leverage 1:500 Account Type ECN / Crypto-compatible broker Minimum Balance $300 Recommended Balance $500–$1500 Recommended Broker Pepperstone (Standard Account) — delivers the most consistent execution and lowest latency for BTCUSD trading



Balance



$300 0.01 lot $500 0.02 → 0.03 lot $1000+ 0.03 → 0.04 lot





Profit and Risk Control Functions



Step-by-step profit locking: pauses new trades when daily profit target is achieved.

Auto daily reset: automatically resumes trading next day.

Drawdown protection: limits overall exposure and reduces equity stress during volatile BTC swings.



Core Parameters





FixLot 0.01 → 0.05 (depending on balance) MaxOrdersPerDay 1 → 2 →2 recommended MaxOpenPositions 1 → 2 → 3 Step-by-Step P/L Optional (can be disabled by setting false )





Disclaimer

Automated crypto trading carries high market risk.

Even with built-in equity protections, losses can occur.

Please test the EA on a demo account before running it live.



Past results do not guarantee future performance.