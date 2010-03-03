Prism Ultimate Pro
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Versione: 12.56
- Attivazioni: 10
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager
Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management
LIMITED TIME OFFERS
-
First 10 Sales: $90
-
Next 50 Sales: $199
-
Regular Price: $499
Complete Strategy Arsenal
This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including:
-
High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and gap trading.
-
Institutional & Advanced Concepts: Whale movement tracking, order flow imbalance, liquidity analysis, options-based strategies (Gamma Squeeze, Max Pain), and VWAP systems.
-
Classic Technical Analysis: Trend riding, mean reversion, price action patterns, support/resistance, Fibonacci, Elliott Wave, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and RSI Divergences.
-
AI & Quantitative Models: Neural Network predictions, quantum analysis, sentiment scoring, and correlation models.
-
Risk & Portfolio Management: Grid systems, Martingale variants, Kelly Criterion, and Sharpe Ratio optimization.
Key Features
-
AI-Powered Strategy Manager: An intelligent TIER-based allocation system (TIER 1 Elite, TIER 2 Good, TIER 3 Learning) that automatically promotes or demotes strategies based on live performance.
-
Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confluence scoring across M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes.
-
Professional Risk Management: Symbol-specific stop distances and enhanced broker compatibility.
-
Institutional-Grade Strategies: Time-based windows, options flow analysis, and whale detection.
Essential Information & Best Practices
Critical Rules to Follow:
-
Broker-Specific Optimization: It is crucial to create your own set file using the Strategy Tester. Each broker has different spreads and slippage, which will affect results.
-
Mandatory Demo Period: After finding your optimal settings, you MUST run the EA on a demo account for at least one month. This allows the AI to gather performance data and adapt.
-
Live Trading Transition: Never skip the demo phase. Once you are satisfied with the demo performance, you can consider moving to a real account, starting with a minimum lot size.
-
Risk Management Protocol: Ensure your live account balance matches the balance used in your backtest. Maintain a maximum drawdown of 10% to preserve capital.
Perfect For
-
Professional traders seeking institutional-grade strategies.
-
Portfolio managers requiring AI-driven allocation.
-
Traders wanting hands-free, data-driven optimization.
-
Risk-conscious traders requiring strict drawdown controls.
Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always follow proper risk management and demo test thoroughly before live trading.