BLao Gold

BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration.

It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both.

The results obtained in the period from June 2025 to the end of August 2025 are very positive, based on real tick data.

Settings:

Recommended trading pairs: Gold, BTC (can also be currencies)
Optimal timeframe: all timeframes
Ideal account type: all accounts

Deposit: minimum 100$ (10,000 cent)
Better to use VPS 24/7
