Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD

EquiBTC Pro EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for BTCUSD on H1. It uses an equity-based protection framework combined with a hybrid swing–momentum logic. The system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels; instead, it applies dynamic equity protection adapted to Bitcoin volatility.





Symbol & Timeframe

Symbol: BTCUSD

BTCUSD Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

Risk & Strategy Model

Equity-based dynamic exposure control

Hybrid swing–momentum approach

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

System Concept

The EA combines equity-protection mechanisms with price-action confirmation logic developed for Bitcoin. It includes two independent confirmation modules:

CONFIRM BREAKOUT — validates structural breakouts

— validates structural breakouts CONFIRM SWEEP — detects liquidity sweeps and reversal zones

These confirmation layers are designed to improve entry quality under volatile market conditions.

Key Features

Equity-based risk and protection system

Swing–momentum hybrid framework

Breakout and liquidity sweep confirmation

Dynamic trailing instead of fixed SL/TP

Optional Prop-Firm Mode

Progressive profit-locking logic

Trading Specifications

Instrument BTCUSD Timeframe H1 Leverage 1:100 – 1:500 Account Type ECN or crypto-enabled accounts Minimum Balance $300 Recommended Balance $500 – $1500 Execution VPS recommended

Signal Confirmation Modules

CONFIRM BREAKOUT

Validates breakout structure

Filters false breakouts

Identifies directional momentum

CONFIRM SWEEP

Detects liquidity sweep patterns

Locates potential reversal zones

Confirms direction after sweep

Dynamic Protection System

Breakeven at +350 pips

Stop moved to entry +10 pips

Trailing starts at +450 pips with 440-pip gap

Progressive equity stabilization

Parameter Overview

FixLot — Lot size

— Lot size MaxOrdersPerDay — Daily limit

— Daily limit MaxOpenPositions — Max simultaneous trades

— Max simultaneous trades Step-by-Step Profit Lock — Layered locking system

Configuration Tips

Use brokers with stable BTCUSD liquidity

VPS recommended for consistent execution

Follow leverage and balance guidelines

Always test on demo before live trading

Prop-Firm Mode

Max Daily Loss 4% Max Overall Loss 9% Profit Target 10% Auto Suspension Enabled when limits are reached

Note: Step-by-Step mode should not be used together with Prop-Firm Mode.

Risk Framework

Equity-based protection

Position size control

Daily trade limits

Dynamic protection layers

Auto-recovery after pause intervals

Performance Guidelines

Use complete BTCUSD historical data

Test on demo before going live

Monitor equity curve regularly

Adapt settings to volatility phases

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk. No trading system can fully eliminate losses. Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.

EquiBTC Pro EA

Stable. Consistent. Controlled.