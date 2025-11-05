EquiBTC Pro EA

EquiBTC Pro EA — Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD

Overview


EquiBTC Pro EA is a professional trading algorithm designed specifically for BTCUSD.
It combines equity-based control mechanics with momentum and swing-trading logic to adapt to the unique volatility of Bitcoin.
Unlike systems that rely on static Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels, this EA uses dynamic equity protection to manage total exposure.

It applies:
Step-by-step profit locking
Adaptive trailing stop logic
Breakeven and drawdown protection
This structure enables flexible control under high-volatility crypto conditions, helping maintain stable equity growth while minimizing risk spikes.

Strategy and Risk Management
EquiBTC Pro follows a hybrid swing–momentum approach, designed to capture both medium-term and short impulsive BTC moves.

Main protective mechanisms:
Equity-based stop logic: pauses trading once total equity drawdown reaches a preset threshold.
Dynamic trailing system: automatically locks profits as price moves in favor.
Breakeven trigger: protects open trades once a minimum profit level is reached.

Note: The EA does not use fixed SL/TP per trade — all risk management is handled on an equity level.

Proper account balance and leverage configuration are crucial for optimal performance.

Community

User Guide & Discussion Channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01de46b13943dc01

The community is public and open to all — stay updated, discuss setups, share feedback, and access new releases.

Progressive Pricing Notice

The product uses a progressive pricing model, meaning the price will gradually increase step-by-step as new updates, optimizations, and verified performance improvements are released.

  • Current Price: $50

  • Next Planned Price: $99

Early buyers receive all future updates at no additional cost, even after the price increases.

Usage Guide
Pair BTCUSD
Timeframe H1
Leverage 1:500
Account Type ECN / Crypto-compatible broker
Minimum Balance $300
Recommended Balance $500–$1500
Recommended Broker Pepperstone (Standard Account) — delivers the most consistent execution and lowest latency for BTCUSD trading

Balance

$300 0.01 lot
$500 0.020.03 lot
$1000+  0.030.04 lot


Profit and Risk Control Functions

Step-by-step profit locking: pauses new trades when daily profit target is achieved.
Auto daily reset: automatically resumes trading next day.
Drawdown protection: limits overall exposure and reduces equity stress during volatile BTC swings.

Core Parameters
FixLot 0.010.05 (depending on balance)
MaxOrdersPerDay 12 →2 recommended
MaxOpenPositions 12→ 3
Step-by-Step P/L Optional (can be disabled by setting false )


Disclaimer
Automated crypto trading carries high market risk.
Even with built-in equity protections, losses can occur.
Please test the EA on a demo account before running it live.

Past results do not guarantee future performance.


