EquiBTC Pro EA
- エキスパート
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- バージョン: 1.4
- アップデート済み: 8 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD
EquiBTC Pro EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for BTCUSD on H1. It uses an equity-based protection framework combined with a hybrid swing–momentum logic. The system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels; instead, it applies dynamic equity protection adapted to Bitcoin volatility.
Product Category
Experts → Crypto / Swing Systems / Momentum Systems
Symbol & Timeframe
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H1 (recommended)
Risk & Strategy Model
- Equity-based dynamic exposure control
- Hybrid swing–momentum approach
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging
System Concept
The EA combines equity-protection mechanisms with price-action confirmation logic developed for Bitcoin. It includes two independent confirmation modules:
- CONFIRM BREAKOUT — validates structural breakouts
- CONFIRM SWEEP — detects liquidity sweeps and reversal zones
These confirmation layers are designed to improve entry quality under volatile market conditions.
Key Features
- Equity-based risk and protection system
- Swing–momentum hybrid framework
- Breakout and liquidity sweep confirmation
- Dynamic trailing instead of fixed SL/TP
- Optional Prop-Firm Mode
- Progressive profit-locking logic
Trading Specifications
|Instrument
|BTCUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Leverage
|1:100 – 1:500
|Account Type
|ECN or crypto-enabled accounts
|Minimum Balance
|$300
|Recommended Balance
|$500 – $1500
|Execution
|VPS recommended
Signal Confirmation Modules
CONFIRM BREAKOUT
- Validates breakout structure
- Filters false breakouts
- Identifies directional momentum
CONFIRM SWEEP
- Detects liquidity sweep patterns
- Locates potential reversal zones
- Confirms direction after sweep
Dynamic Protection System
- Breakeven at +350 pips
- Stop moved to entry +10 pips
- Trailing starts at +450 pips with 440-pip gap
- Progressive equity stabilization
Parameter Overview
- FixLot — Lot size
- MaxOrdersPerDay — Daily limit
- MaxOpenPositions — Max simultaneous trades
- Step-by-Step Profit Lock — Layered locking system
Configuration Tips
- Use brokers with stable BTCUSD liquidity
- VPS recommended for consistent execution
- Follow leverage and balance guidelines
- Always test on demo before live trading
Prop-Firm Mode
|Max Daily Loss
|4%
|Max Overall Loss
|9%
|Profit Target
|10%
|Auto Suspension
|Enabled when limits are reached
Note: Step-by-Step mode should not be used together with Prop-Firm Mode.
Risk Framework
- Equity-based protection
- Position size control
- Daily trade limits
- Dynamic protection layers
- Auto-recovery after pause intervals
Performance Guidelines
- Use complete BTCUSD historical data
- Test on demo before going live
- Monitor equity curve regularly
- Adapt settings to volatility phases
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk. No trading system can fully eliminate losses. Historical results are not a guarantee of future performance. It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.
