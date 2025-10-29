Equity Paragon EA

PRODUCT
Equity Paragon EA is a modern swing trading algorithm specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
This Expert Advisor operates without complex configurations, avoiding traditional SL/TP logic entirely. 
Instead, it manages trades using a simplified, yet powerful system based on equity-driven protection, combining:
Step-by-step profit locking, Smart trailing stop, and Breakeven mechanisms.
      
Pricing — Tiered Access Model

Launch Promo Price: 100 $
This special offer is only available for a short time.
The price will gradually increase with every batch of sales to reward early adopters and maintain long-term value.

Upcoming Pricing Tiers:
$1008  copies available
$18915 copies available
$24920 copies available
$39925 copies available
$69930 copies available
$999<> final

Rental option is not available.
Each price level activates automatically once the previous tier is sold out.
Community & Signal Access
Verified Live Signal — Coming Soon
EA User Guide and Community channel: Join the group ➝ https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01de46b13943dc01
The community group is public and open to all. Join to stay updated, ask questions, share results, and receive future announcements.
For setup and usage instructions, refer to the guide above before running the EA on a live account.
HOW TO USE
Pair: XAUUSD only
Timeframe: Recommended H1  (default set-H1) ( Pattern detection optional- m5-m15-m30)
Leverage: 1:100 or 1:500
Account Type: Any (RAW/ECN preferred)
Minimum Balance: $100
Recommended Balance: $500–$1000 Optional but Recommended — Time Filter
Enable time filtering to target the most active hours of the market, covering both London and New York sessions:
Start Time: 10:01
End Time: 20:01
Note: The EA uses your broker’s server time, not your local time. Please check your broker’s platform time to align correctly with global session hours.

RISK & STRATEGY

Equity Paragon EA does not rely on traditional SL or TP mechanisms. Instead, it uses equity-based management to dynamically control risk and protect profit in real-time.
The system is enhanced with smart modules to help traders adapt to changing market conditions and achieve long-term consistency.
The EA includes the following key protection features:

• Step-by-step profit locking (optional) – locks in profit at predefined equity levels
• Breakeven function – moves SL to entry point after a defined profit trigger  
• Smart trailing stop – activates after breakeven, follows price to secure gains  
• No fixed SL/TP – the EA works with equity thresholds, not price limits

NO AUTO-LOT – FIXED LOT ONLY

Equity Paragon EA does not use autolot. All risk is controlled manually by the trader using the FixLot input. This gives clear and full control over lot size per trade.
To use the EA, you only need to adjust three simple parameters:
FixLot – your chosen lot size  
MaxOrdersPerDay – how many new trades the EA may open each day  
MaxOpenPositions – how many trades may be open at the same time

Suggested lot sizes based on balance:

$100 → 0.01 (default)  
$500 → 0.02–0.03  
$1000+ → 0.03–0.05
MaxOrdersPerDay –  1-2-3 and 5-10                     
MaxOpenPositions – 1-2-3 and 5-10
(Optional) If not needed: You can disable the 🔁 Step-by-Step P/L Locking module by setting it to false .

If you have any questions or need help with installation or configuration, feel free to contact me.
If you need optimized settings tailored to your account balance, I will personally prepare them for you.

IMPORTANT
The default configuration is optimized for $100 accounts. If your balance is higher, simply increase FixLot, MaxOrdersPerDay, and MaxOpenPositions to match your exposure preferences. No other setup is required.
With these tools, the EA dynamically safeguards your floating profits, minimizes losses, and maximizes position efficiency — all with minimal setup required. 
Its structure is ideal for traders who value clean execution, equity-based control, and robust protection without over-optimization.  


