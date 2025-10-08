Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator MT4

Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator MetaTrader4

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator is a combination of two main oscillators, AO (Awesome Oscillator) and AC (Accelerator Oscillator), in the MetaTrader 4 platform that examines the direction and momentum of price movements. The output of this combination is displayed as color changes in the candles on the chart:

Green Candle: Bullish signal, price in the buying zone

Red Candle: Bearish signal, price in the selling zone

Gray Candle: Neutral or no confirmation signal due to a discrepancy between AO and AC



Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator Table



Category Details Category Type Signal and Prediction – Trading Tool – Momentum Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Trading Market All Markets





Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator at a Glance

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator, by changing the color of the candles, identifies entry and exit signals. A green candle indicates an entry signal for buy trades, while a red candle indicates a sell trade signal. For buy trades, the stop loss is placed below the last swing low, and for sell trades, it is placed above the last swing high.

Exit is triggered by a reverse signal or when the candles change to gray.

Indicator in an Uptrend

The chart below shows the NZD/USD currency pair in a 15-minute timeframe. When the candles change from gray or red to green, the market enters the buying zone, indicating the alignment of the AO and AC oscillators in the upward direction.

This change shows that the current value of both oscillators is higher than the previous value, and the momentum of upward movement has increased.





Indicator in a Downtrend

The image below shows the global gold index in a 30-minute timeframe. The market enters the selling zone when the candles change from green to red. In this case, the AO and AC oscillators have recorded lower current values than previous ones, showing a decrease in buying power and a dominance of selling pressure.

A sequence of red candles indicates an increase in bearish momentum and the sellers' dominance in the market.





Accelerator Zone Trade Settings

The image below displays the settings panel of the Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator in MetaTrader 4:

Green Zone Color: Displays the color of the bullish zone

Red Zone Color: Displays the color of the bearish zone

Gray Zone Color: Displays the color of the neutral zone

Candle Body Width: Adjusts the thickness of the candle body

Candle Shadow Width: Adjusts the thickness of the candle shadow





Conclusion

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator, by combining the data from two oscillators — AO and AC — is a powerful tool for identifying market momentum in technical analysis. Green candles indicate an increase in upward momentum and a buy entry opportunity, while red candles signify a strengthening of selling pressure and a sell entry signal.

Gray candles indicate a neutral state or lack of confirmation for the trend.