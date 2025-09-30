ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
- Indicatori
- N'da Lemissa Kouame
- Versione: 4.0
- Attivazioni: 5
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders)
Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA
Version: 4.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals
Overview
The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals.
With this tool, traders can:
-
Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy.
-
Easily visualize patterns using arrows, circles, and rectangles on the chart.
-
Customize parameters to fit any trading strategy.
Key Features
-
Automatic H&S Pattern Detection
-
Scans a configurable number of candles ( LookBack ) to identify patterns.
-
Checks symmetry between shoulders with a configurable tolerance ( Tolerance ).
-
-
Clear Visual Signals
-
Green arrows for Inverse H&S (buy).
-
Red arrows for Classic H&S (sell).
-
Circles mark the head and shoulders.
-
Rectangles show the area between the head and neckline.
-
-
Full Customization
-
Colors for signals and zones ( BuyColor , SellColor , ZoneBuyColor , ZoneSellColor ).
-
Rectangle border width ( RectangleWidth ).
-
Minimum distance between head and shoulders ( MinDistance ).
-
-
Chart Compatibility
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes.
-
Updates in real time as new candles form.
-
Indicator Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|LookBack
|Number of candles to analyze
|300
|MinDistance
|Minimum distance between shoulder and head
|5
|Tolerance
|Symmetry tolerance between shoulders (%)
|0.02
|BuyColor
|Inverse H&S arrow color (buy)
|Lime Green
|SellColor
|Classic H&S arrow color (sell)
|Red
|ZoneBuyColor
|Buy zone rectangle color
|Light Green
|ZoneSellColor
|Sell zone rectangle color
|Light Coral
|RectangleWidth
|Rectangle border width
|8
How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to an MT5 chart.
-
Adjust parameters to match your strategy and timeframe.
-
Watch for arrows and rectangles that appear automatically to detect trading opportunities.
-
Green arrows indicate potential buy (inverse H&S), red arrows indicate potential sell (classic H&S).
-
Rectangles show the head-to-neckline zone, useful for placing stops or targets.
Benefits
-
Saves time with automatic pattern detection.
-
Enhanced visibility with graphic markers and colored rectangles.
-
Easy to customize for any trading strategy.
-
Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes on MT5.
Example Trading Strategy
-
Buy: When the indicator identifies an inverse H&S and the price breaks above the neckline.
-
Sell: When the indicator identifies a classic H&S and the price breaks below the neckline.
-
Use rectangles as reference zones for stop-loss and take-profit placement.