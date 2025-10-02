Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic

Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management

Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility. Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Smart Entry System
    • RSI-based multi-filter confirmation
    • Detects high-probability signals with arrow visualization on chart

  • Full Risk Management
    • Dynamic lot sizing based on risk %
    • Max Positions & Trade Checks (no overtrading)
    • Invalid stop level protection

  • Advanced Exit Strategies
    • ATR-based or fixed-pip Trailing Stop
    • Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)
    • Automatic SL modification for broker restrictions

  • Visual HUD Dashboard
    • Real-time status (BUY, SELL, BLOCKED)
    • Market condition display
    • Signal tracking and separation lines

  • Backtest & Optimization Ready
    • Designed for scalping & intraday trading
    • Works on multiple pairs and timeframes
    • Easy to optimize for different strategies

📊 Strategy & Usage:

Dynamic RSI Guardian works best in low-latency environments (ECN/STP brokers).
Recommended use:

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), US30

  • Timeframes: M1 – M15

  • Low spread brokers for best results

  • VPS hosting suggested for 24/7 execution

🛡️ Safety & Stability:

  • Fully pip-based calculations (independent of broker digits)

  • Normalized volumes & execution filters

  • Automatic error handling (with detailed error messages)

📌 Useful Links:

✅ Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or algorithmic investor – Dynamic RSI Guardian provides the precision, safety, and consistency you need to stay profitable in volatile markets.


