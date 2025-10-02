Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management
Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility. Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities.
🔑 Key Features:
-
Smart Entry System
• RSI-based multi-filter confirmation
• Detects high-probability signals with arrow visualization on chart
-
Full Risk Management
• Dynamic lot sizing based on risk %
• Max Positions & Trade Checks (no overtrading)
• Invalid stop level protection
-
Advanced Exit Strategies
• ATR-based or fixed-pip Trailing Stop
• Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)
• Automatic SL modification for broker restrictions
-
Visual HUD Dashboard
• Real-time status (BUY, SELL, BLOCKED)
• Market condition display
• Signal tracking and separation lines
-
Backtest & Optimization Ready
• Designed for scalping & intraday trading
• Works on multiple pairs and timeframes
• Easy to optimize for different strategies
📊 Strategy & Usage:
Dynamic RSI Guardian works best in low-latency environments (ECN/STP brokers).
Recommended use:
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), US30
-
Timeframes: M1 – M15
-
Low spread brokers for best results
-
VPS hosting suggested for 24/7 execution
🛡️ Safety & Stability:
-
Fully pip-based calculations (independent of broker digits)
-
Normalized volumes & execution filters
-
Automatic error handling (with detailed error messages)
📌 Useful Links:
✅ Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or algorithmic investor – Dynamic RSI Guardian provides the precision, safety, and consistency you need to stay profitable in volatile markets.