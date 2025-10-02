Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic

Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management

Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility. Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities.

🔑 Key Features:

Smart Entry System

• RSI-based multi-filter confirmation

• Detects high-probability signals with arrow visualization on chart

Full Risk Management

• Dynamic lot sizing based on risk %

• Max Positions & Trade Checks (no overtrading)

• Invalid stop level protection

Advanced Exit Strategies

• ATR-based or fixed-pip Trailing Stop

• Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)

• Automatic SL modification for broker restrictions

Visual HUD Dashboard

• Real-time status (BUY, SELL, BLOCKED)

• Market condition display

• Signal tracking and separation lines

Backtest & Optimization Ready

• Designed for scalping & intraday trading

• Works on multiple pairs and timeframes

• Easy to optimize for different strategies

📊 Strategy & Usage:

Dynamic RSI Guardian works best in low-latency environments (ECN/STP brokers).

Recommended use:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), US30

Timeframes: M1 – M15

Low spread brokers for best results

VPS hosting suggested for 24/7 execution

🛡️ Safety & Stability:

Fully pip-based calculations (independent of broker digits)

Normalized volumes & execution filters

Automatic error handling (with detailed error messages)

📌 Useful Links:

✅ Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or algorithmic investor – Dynamic RSI Guardian provides the precision, safety, and consistency you need to stay profitable in volatile markets.