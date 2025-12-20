Deal Tracker Dashboard – Visual Trade Performance Analyzer

Track your trades. Understand your results. Improve your trading.

Deal Tracker Dashboard is a professional indicator that transforms your trading history into a smart on-chart dashboard, giving you instant and clear insight into your real trading performance—without opening complex reports.

Each closed trade is displayed directly on the chart at its exact price level, while a clean and elegant statistics panel helps you analyze your results and make better trading decisions with confidence.

Why Deal Tracker Dashboard?

Successful traders don’t just open trades…

They know when, where, and why they win or lose.

This indicator gives you:

Immediate visual feedback on every closed trade

Practical performance analysis directly on the chart

Full control with zero complexity

Key Features

Professional and interactive on-chart dashboard

Displays profit or loss for each closed trade directly on price

Automatic updates from account history

Smart color coding: Green for winning trades Red for losing trades

Fully customizable text position: Above price Below price Right of candle Left of candle

Flexible settings to fit any trading style

Lightweight, fast, and non-repainting

Displayed Statistics

Total number of trades

Winning trades

Losing trades

Total profit

Best trade

Worst trade

Inputs