Sonic

 only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399.

Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology.

This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.

 Monitoring:

Sonic MT5 1

Signal new (MT5)

Why this EA:

  • The EA contains a great DD management function for controlling the maximum drawdown, FTMO challenge, Master accounts, ...
  • High Recovery Factor and High Profit Factor
  • This is a high-quality trading algorithm created by a professional and experienced team of traders and developers. Enjoy the Quality
  • Tested on several major brokers.
  • The EA is very easy to run and use.
  • We have already planned every week's updates and improvements.

Info:

  • Supported currency pairs:{AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD}
  • The time frame should be M15 (One of the 10 currency pairs listed M15)
  • We share the set files in the Comments and in the private messages.

Inputs:

  • ChooseEA: Choose one of the 10 currency pairs listed.
  • StopLoss_point  : stop-loss. 
  • TakeProfit_point: Take profit.
  • MaximumSpread_point: maximum allowed spread 
  • TradeComment
  • MagicNumber : magic number
  • MaxPairsWithOpenPositions: The maximum number of currency pairs that the expert is allowed to open positions at the same time.
  • MoneyManagementType: Auto_Lot or Fixed_Lot
  • FixedOrderSize
  • IncreaseLotSizeEvery
  • StopNewTradesInDD
  • StopNewTradesInHowManyPercentDD
  • CloseAllTradesInDD
  • CloseAllInHowManyPercentDD


Prodotti consigliati
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Forex Attack
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present you an expert system, which is a universal scalper. The expert system works with small spreads and on a fast Internet channel. Settings are quite simple and easy to adjust. The Forex Attack expert system is a high-speed scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks, which must be taken into account when testing the system. The expert system works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads hi
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
Tino Viehweg
Experts
RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT5 Nota preliminare importante: RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) non è sovradimensionato. Il codice del programma RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) si basa su un onesto trading forex degli ultimi anni. RS Volatility EA MT5 è un semplice Expert Advisor che segue la tendenza ed è quindi ideale per i principianti del trading. RSV EA è un EA che genera ordini in base ai segnali dell'indicatore RS Volatility MTF. RSV EA negozia il primo ordine e crea una griglia non ap
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Presentazione di SchermanActionPro: il nuovo bot di trading automatizzato di Automatictrading Automatictrading è orgogliosa di presentare SchermanActionPro! Caratteristiche in primo piano:  • Indicatori configurabili: regola le medie e il numero di candele secondo le raccomandazioni di Ivan.  • Flessibilità operativa: Scegli tra acquisti e vendite.  • Presa di profitto: opzioni fisse, basate sull'ATR o sul segnale contrario.  • Loss Stop: Fisso configurabile, secondo ATR o tramite segnale contr
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
OpenScalp GXT AI
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
OpenScalp GXT è un sistema di scalping semplice supportato dal consenso dei modelli GPT più recenti. Puoi selezionare il modello preferito dal menu a tendina nelle impostazioni di input oppure lasciare che l’EA lo scelga automaticamente. Ogni ordine viene inserito singolarmente, uno alla volta, senza l’uso di strategie martingala o griglia. Inoltre, ogni posizione è protetta da un sistema di stop loss dinamico virtuale con possibilità di stop loss fisso completamente personalizzabile. Il consens
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
FREE
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI è il mio BOT di trading Automatico creato dopo oltre 20 anni di esperienza sui mercati finanziari, automatizza al 100% l'attività di TRADING, entrata, gestione, stop loss, giorno dopo giorno il TRADER non deve fare nulla. Questo EA apre 1 solo TRADE alla volta ed imposta subito lo STOP LOSS molto vicino, non usa grid o martingala, un trade alla volta così evita grandi DRAW DONW. Utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale per identificare il migliore momento di apertura del TRADE (LONG+SHOR
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
The Gold Sniper
Sachin Gautam
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
BTC Digger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
The EA was created using AI. It consists of 5 strategies that trade simultaneously. The EA always sets a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), but it uses multiple exit conditions. It enters trades either with a limit order or at market price. For low risk, I recommend using 1% money management (MM), for medium risk 5%, and for high risk up to 25%. The strategy does not include Martingale or Grid settings.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
IA Master Grid Full
Thiago Alves Martins
Experts
IA MASTER GRID: Your Automated Pilot in the Financial Market Imagine having an intelligent robot that works for you in the financial market 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The IA MASTER GRID is exactly that! It is an Expert Advisor (EA), a program that runs within the MetaTrader 5 platform and automatically executes trades based on predefined rules. How Does It Work? The basic principle of the IA MASTER GRID involves two main strategies working together to seek opportunities and manage r
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
MarketDevil Pro
Chiebuka Emmanuel Akam
Experts
A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $230, next 20 copies — $500.  MarketDevil Pro is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow testing of the adviser due to a complex algorit
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Experts
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attenzione! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni dettagliate e raccomandazioni! Velvet Ace EA — l’intelligenza che opera al posto tuo Benvenuto in una nuova era del trading Forex! Sei stanco dei rischi continui e dell’incertezza? Con Velvet Ace EA MT5 dimentica lo stress e i risultati imprevedibili. Questo innovativo sistema di trading automatizzato apre la strada a un reddito stabile, trasformando il tuo investimento in una fonte affidabile di profitto! Avvia s
Xauusd Precision Breakout
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Experts
XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione