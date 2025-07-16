Skeleton BTC

This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy.

It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific conditions are met, aiming to optimize the efficiency of each position and reduce unnecessary market exposure.

In simulation environments, the system showed stable behavior within predefined risk parameters, without requiring manual intervention. This makes it a useful tool for traders who value automation with oversight.

It is currently optimized to operate on BTCUSD M1, which helps maintain consistent performance. However, it can be adapted and re-optimized for other instruments if desired by the user.

To ensure correct performance and avoid internal conflicts, only one instance of the robot should be installed per MT5 account, maintaining full control over balance, objectives, and execution.

This system is intended for traders who value control, stability, and technical discipline, understanding that sustainable growth comes from a well-managed strategy—not from the number of trades executed.

Please note that the bot is designed to operate with a minimum of $1,000.

The setfile is not necessary, as the ideal configurations are preloaded.

Recommended timeframe: M1.

Remember to test it on a regular account; it doesn't show how it actually works on a cent account.

You can see how it works in MyFxBook whit this name: 

SkeletonBTC

