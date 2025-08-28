Smart Gold Robot

3.84

SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile)

After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special:
When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for breakeven or better through SMART EXIT targets. This is NOT a Martingale that blindly adds positions. Instead, it's an intelligent GRID mechanism that analyzes market conditions and strategically enters only when the probability of recovery is highest. Smart Recovery uses calculated entries with proper risk management, just like a professional trader would manually manage a drawdown situation.

LIVE SIGNALS : LINK
========================================
WHY SMART GOLD ROBOT?
========================================

SUITABLE for Small Account - ($100 Dollars Challenge LINK) This EA can run with as little as $100 
FUNDED TRADER STRATEGY - Based on my successful manual trading system
SMART RECOVERY - Advanced recovery when trades go wrong
PLUG & PLAY - No complicated settings needed
ONE-CLICK SETUP - Attach to chart and start trading
PROP FIRM READY - Contact me first

========================================
SIMPLEST SETUP EVER
========================================

STEP 1: Attach to XAUUSD chart in ANY Time Frame
STEP 2: Select Auto-Lot sizing or Fixed
STEP 3: Enable Auto Trading
STEP 4: Let it run

That's it! No complicated configurations. No endless parameters to optimize. No need for time-consuming and endless optimization. Just pure, professional Gold trading.

========================================
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT
========================================

While other EAs bombard you with hundreds of settings and require constant optimization, Smart Gold Robot works right out of the box. 

• Pre-configured with optimal settings
• No need to adjust parameters
• Works on any account size
• Suitable for beginners and pros

The EA trades using my entry strategy, and when the market doesn't cooperate, the Smart Recovery System takes over - executing the same disciplined recovery protocol I've perfected over years of professional trading.

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

========================================
PERFECT FOR
========================================

• Traders who want simplicity
• Busy professionals
• Beginning traders
• Anyone tired of complex EAs

• Small or Large Account
• Prop firm challenges
 • Funded account traders
• Introducing Broker Affiliates


========================================
SPECIFICATIONS
========================================

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold Only)
Timeframe: Any TimeFrame
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Leverage 1:500+)
Recommended Size: $1000+
Account Type: Any (Raw, ECN, Recommended Broker: ICMarkets, ICTrading)
Leverage: 1:100+ (Recommended 1:500+)
Setup Time: Less than 2 minutes

VPS: Mandatory (for 24/5 operation)

========================================
WHAT YOU GET
========================================

✓ Smart Gold Robot EA
✓ My trading strategy automated
✓ Smart Recovery System included
✓ Free Lifetime updates
✓ Telegram support
✓ Peace of mind

========================================
FROM THE DEVELOPER
========================================

"After achieving seven-figure funding across multiple prop firms, I wanted to automate my strategy to help other traders succeed. This isn't just another EA, it's my actual trading system that I use daily on my funded accounts.

The beauty is in its simplicity. While I could have added hundreds of parameters, I've locked in the optimal settings that work. Just like my manual trading, simple, effective.

The Smart Recovery System is what sets this apart. When trades go against us (and they will), the EA handles it exactly how I would manually, turning potential losses into profitable exits."

- Ralph Jordan
Seven-Figure Funded Trader

========================================
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
========================================

Q: Do I need to adjust settings?
A: NO. Just Select your preferred Lot Sizing, AUTO or FIXED. Everything is pre-configured for optimal performance.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs?
A: Designed specifically for XAUUSD only.

Q: What's the minimum deposit?
A: Only $100! While i recommend $1000+ for optimal performance, the EA can run with as little as $100.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Yes! The plug-and-play design makes it perfect for all levels.

Q: Does it work on prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, Contact me, you need to change something.

Q: How long does setup take?
A: Less than 3 minute from download to trading.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: YES, VPS is MANDATORY. The EA must run 24/5 to manage trades and execute the Smart Recovery System. 
Without continuous operation, the recovery system cannot function properly.

========================================
FINAL WORDS
========================================

Stop struggling with complex EAs that require endless optimization. Stop losing money while trying to figure out the "perfect settings." 

========================================

Buy it now while it's super cheap, i will increase the price tomorrow.

========================================


Recensioni 23
Zappie
134
Zappie 2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
24
abs Cde 2025.09.19 12:38 
 

After the latest update, the bot has become excellent! The performance is much more stable and all the trades have been profitable so far. I’m very happy with the results and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable trading EA.

elmaine
29
elmaine 2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

jpdeion21
19
jpdeion21 2025.09.25 18:23 
 

Same for me, I tried it on my demo account with 0.04 fix volume. During 3 days the robot made +220€ profit and then did 4 sell trades just before and during the Gold went up like crazy during 3 days. The stop loss didn't work (if there is any !!) and I lost -49€, -134€, -203€, -234€ in 2 days ! Manually I would have stopped the loss earlier. If the bot would have made 4 buy trades instead of sell the story would have been different... Luckily it was my demo account.

chak8x8
312
chak8x8 2025.09.24 08:40 
 

I cannot recommend it as the entry is a problem. It placed a trade at the lowest point and then the gold just kept going up in the past few days. The EA tried to use grid to close but it never succeeded, and it made the DD larger and larger. I managed to close all the trades as I placed larger lot myself to ride the upward trend, but I need the author to update the EA, otherwise, I have to stop using it. The author decreased the selling price from $85 to $50 which made me disappointed as I paid higher price. Also, the author said he would invite buyers to join the TG private group, and I have mentioned that I want to join but the author ignored my comment and just added a buyer who left his comment later than me. Well, unless the author adds me to the group and commits to improve the entry logic, I have to give low stars to this EA.

Update 24/9: the author said he will add me to his TG group, I will adjust the rating. And if the entry logic improves, I will increase the rating.

Marvin
29
Marvin 2025.09.23 12:36 
 

Can't recommend! See the last comment pages! It started to make a couple of good trades but one heavy drawdown wipes out everything and more! Backtests doesn't match live trading! Support via Telegram is definately not the best. Too bad there is no refund policy here! This bot isn't worth a dime.

Simone Pozzi
240
Simone Pozzi 2025.09.21 13:04 
 

I am using this EA from 2 weeks. I am not happy with it because the lost cancelled the little profits. I have huge lost because it's a grid bot, and so very dangerous

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
291
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.09.19 17:18 
 

Performance Report

Period: September 15–19

Result: +15.31% profit in the first trading week

September 23 Update

An unfavorable EA decision occurred.

Emergency stop-loss (set at 10% instead of 50%) successfully limited the loss but by deafaut is 50% so i think people lose a lot on 23 September.

Backtests are showing results that differ significantly from live trading.

For example, on September 23, the backtest shows a profitable day, while in live trading the EA hit a 10% stop loss.

For users who didn’t adjust their settings, this would have resulted in a 50% loss.

This raises serious concerns about the reliability of both the signals and the presented backtests.

I’m giving 1 star because the developer’s backtests and live signals differ completely from real trading results, making it impossible to properly evaluate the EA before purchasing.

PS: I used same broker, raw account...

Dan
103
Dan 2025.09.19 16:49 
 

Still early days as i am currently running it with £1000 and the standard 0.1 per 1k. (Currently at 2.36% profit after 2 x weeks) Worryingly i have contacted the developer with 3 x messages and umtil now i have had ZERO reply (now 2 x weeks since i have bought his product and messaged him). The worst customer support I have experienced on MQL5 to date, not even a thank you for purchasing my product.

Customer support is crucial, if you just want to present something for sale with no customer interaction then stick to Ebay or similar.

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2435
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus 2025.09.19 17:23
Hi Dan, Sorry, I thought I had already replied to you last week, but it turns out it didn’t send. I’ve sent you a message now. Please check.
Zappie
134
Zappie 2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
24
abs Cde 2025.09.19 12:38 
 

After the latest update, the bot has become excellent! The performance is much more stable and all the trades have been profitable so far. I’m very happy with the results and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable trading EA.

oillive
282
oillive 2025.09.19 00:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2435
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus 2025.09.19 00:25
Hi Oillive, you are using a 3 digit decimal broker, don't worry, i will help and let's resolve the issue
elmaine
29
elmaine 2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

Kmaniv
32
Kmaniv 2025.09.17 18:29 
 

bought this bot last week. It took a bit of time to start trading, so if you're expecting fast trades and quick profits, this might not be the right fit for you. However, once it started, every trade has been profitable so far. That consistency is impressive. This bot clearly focuses on quality over quantity, and I appreciate that approach. Also, Ralph, the developer, is very supportive on Telegram — always available and responsive, which adds a lot of value and trust. My advice: Be patient in the beginning. Don’t expect instant results. Let the bot do its work — it’s stable and reliable. I’ll continue testing and will come back with a full analysis later if needed. Just wanted to share this early experience to help others make an informed decision.

JulianLouiseSantos
52
JulianLouiseSantos 2025.09.17 05:31 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Gordon Meiser
43
Gordon Meiser 2025.09.16 10:55 
 

The EA shows remarkable performance in backtests. It is currently running on a separate live account. Due to insufficient possibilities of a high enough leverage at my broker, it is running without the Smart Recovery function activated. Even without using this function, the account is growing. However, the full benefits of the EA only comes into play when using the Smart Recovery function. Then, however, you should also be aware of the correspondingly potential high drawdown, but the profit will also be correspondingly higher. So far, the EA is performing well: it only trades in market situations with an increased probability of profit (not every day) and dynamically adjusts the stop loss to secure profits. The maximum drawdown can be specified in the EA. Ah, not to forget that Ralph is very responsive. In most cases answering within minutes after asking questions from my side.

Eugen T
478
Eugen T 2025.09.15 07:36 
 

Nice EA, developer very responsive. 3 wins today, hope so will work.

Update. Stop Loss hit, very big disappointment. Lost 1800$. DON'T BUY THIS EA!

Hugo Almada
55
Hugo Almada 2025.09.13 02:47 
 

The developer Ralp is always there to help you and give you the best advice. I really recommend this bot because apart from having a live signal of how the bot behaves live, the developer always answers your questions and messages.

Haidarbek Rizwani
21
Haidarbek Rizwani 2025.09.11 23:43 
 

its not working at all its just west money

Desjac
20
Desjac 2025.09.11 11:29 
 

I bought the smart gold robot only a week ago. So I need a little more time to see the full performance of the EA. The EA do not open trades every day but only open trade when the market is most favorable to open trades leads to profitable trades. So patience is key with this EA. I also like the strict management system to protect you account. I am looking forward to many profitable trading days ahead.

Shui Hua Li
260
Shui Hua Li 2025.09.11 09:33 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

andrius144
64
andrius144 2025.09.10 16:16 
 

This Expert Advisor applies a strategy similar to the Smart Prop Firm EA, with adjustments that make it slightly more aggressive in risk management. While this may increase potential returns, it also exposes the account to higher drawdowns. Currently running on a demo account, and further feedback will be provided after more trading data is collected.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2025.09.04 21:47 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

12
Rispondi alla recensione