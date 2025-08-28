Smart Gold Robot

3.9

SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile)

After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special:
When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for breakeven or better through SMART EXIT targets. This is NOT a Martingale that blindly adds positions. Instead, it's an intelligent GRID mechanism that analyzes market conditions and strategically enters only when the probability of recovery is highest. Smart Recovery uses calculated entries with proper risk management, just like a professional trader would manually manage a drawdown situation.

LIVE SIGNALS : LINK
========================================
WHY SMART GOLD ROBOT?
========================================

SUITABLE for Small Account - ($100 Dollars Challenge LINK) This EA can run with as little as $100 
FUNDED TRADER STRATEGY - Based on my successful manual trading system
SMART RECOVERY - Advanced recovery when trades go wrong
PLUG & PLAY - No complicated settings needed
ONE-CLICK SETUP - Attach to chart and start trading
PROP FIRM READY - Contact me first

========================================
SIMPLEST SETUP EVER
========================================

STEP 1: Attach to XAUUSD chart in ANY Time Frame
STEP 2: Select Auto-Lot sizing or Fixed
STEP 3: Enable Auto Trading
STEP 4: Let it run

That's it! No complicated configurations. No endless parameters to optimize. No need for time-consuming and endless optimization. Just pure, professional Gold trading.

========================================
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT
========================================

While other EAs bombard you with hundreds of settings and require constant optimization, Smart Gold Robot works right out of the box. 

• Pre-configured with optimal settings
• No need to adjust parameters
• Works on any account size
• Suitable for beginners and pros

The EA trades using my entry strategy, and when the market doesn't cooperate, the Smart Recovery System takes over - executing the same disciplined recovery protocol I've perfected over years of professional trading.

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

========================================
PERFECT FOR
========================================

• Traders who want simplicity
• Busy professionals
• Beginning traders
• Anyone tired of complex EAs

• Small or Large Account
• Prop firm challenges
 • Funded account traders
• Introducing Broker Affiliates


========================================
SPECIFICATIONS
========================================

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold Only)
Timeframe: Any TimeFrame
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Leverage 1:500+)
Recommended Size: $1000+
Account Type: Any (Raw, ECN, Recommended Broker: ICMarkets, ICTrading)
Leverage: 1:100+ (Recommended 1:500+)
Setup Time: Less than 2 minutes

VPS: Mandatory (for 24/5 operation)

========================================
WHAT YOU GET
========================================

✓ Smart Gold Robot EA
✓ My trading strategy automated
✓ Smart Recovery System included
✓ Free Lifetime updates
✓ Telegram support
✓ Peace of mind

========================================
FROM THE DEVELOPER
========================================

"After achieving seven-figure funding across multiple prop firms, I wanted to automate my strategy to help other traders succeed. This isn't just another EA, it's my actual trading system that I use daily on my funded accounts.

The beauty is in its simplicity. While I could have added hundreds of parameters, I've locked in the optimal settings that work. Just like my manual trading, simple, effective.

The Smart Recovery System is what sets this apart. When trades go against us (and they will), the EA handles it exactly how I would manually, turning potential losses into profitable exits."

- Ralph Jordan
Seven-Figure Funded Trader

========================================
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
========================================

Q: Do I need to adjust settings?
A: NO. Just Select your preferred Lot Sizing, AUTO or FIXED. Everything is pre-configured for optimal performance.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs?
A: Designed specifically for XAUUSD only.

Q: What's the minimum deposit?
A: Only $100! While i recommend $1000+ for optimal performance, the EA can run with as little as $100.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Yes! The plug-and-play design makes it perfect for all levels.

Q: Does it work on prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, Contact me, you need to change something.

Q: How long does setup take?
A: Less than 3 minute from download to trading.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: YES, VPS is MANDATORY. The EA must run 24/5 to manage trades and execute the Smart Recovery System. 
Without continuous operation, the recovery system cannot function properly.

========================================
FINAL WORDS
========================================

Stop struggling with complex EAs that require endless optimization. Stop losing money while trying to figure out the "perfect settings." 

========================================

Buy it now while it's super cheap, i will increase the price tomorrow.

========================================


Avis 23
Zappie
134
Zappie 2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
24
abs Cde 2025.09.19 12:38 
 

I purchased this bot recently and tested it extensively. It performed very well during the tests and met my expectations so far. I’m now looking forward to the next update the developer promised, which should address a small issue. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the bot’s performance and support.

elmaine
29
elmaine 2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

Produits recommandés
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro – Expert Advisor de Scalping pour le Forex Description Générale FlashTrader Pro est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour le scalping et les trades à court terme sur le marché des changes. Il réagit aux mouvements brutaux des prix en ouvrant des positions lorsque les conditions définies de temps et de volatilité sont remplies. L’EA utilise un petit grid d’ordres, un trailing stop pour protéger les profits et un contrôle du spread pour minimiser les coûts. Optimisé pour les
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
YenSync
Michael Prescott Burney
1 (1)
Experts
YenSync is an advanced trading system for the USDJPY H1 chart, evolving from the core logic of the proven Fuji Wave system. Designed specifically to adapt to the unique rhythm of the USDJPY pair, YenSync emphasizes precise entry timing, trend synchronization, and controlled exposure across varying volatility conditions. This system leverages internal momentum tracking and directional alignment filters to engage with clean, sustained market movements while minimizing reaction to short-term noise.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
EA Manager MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Stochastic Trader Fully Customizable
Salman Soltaniyan
Experts
1. Method Overview Random Trader EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that initiates trades with a randomly chosen buy or sell direction. Despite the random entry, the EA incorporates robust risk management, dynamic position sizing, and sophisticated exit strategies. This unique approach serves as a valuable tool for research, portfolio diversification, and as a foundational template for developing and evaluating risk management techniques within algorithmic trading. 2. Key Featur
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep
Gooi Meng Liang
Experts
SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution. Why choose SmartSMC? Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
HFT AOs GOLD
Murad Nagiev
Experts
HFT AOs  Signal de Trading en Direct -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 HFT AOs est un système de trading à haute fréquence (HFT) entièrement automatisé, conçu pour une exécution rapide et adaptative sur les marchés volatils. L'algorithme utilise une analyse avancée du flux d’ordres et des stratégies de momentum à court terme pour identifier des micro-opportunités tout au long de la journée. Caractéristiques principales : Trading entièrement automatisé sans intervention manuelle Exécutio
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ATR Grid Trader Pro Description ATR Grid Trader Pro est un expert advisor (EA) multifonction pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5, combinant la technologie du trading en grille et l’analyse de volatilité basée sur l’indicateur Average True Range (ATR). Il ouvre des positions d’achat lorsque la volatilité est faible et des positions de vente lorsque la volatilité est élevée. En mode trading en grille, il place des ordres supplémentaires à intervalles définis. Cette approche permet d’exploiter efficac
BTC King
Bo Shu Gui Shan
Experts
Please rate it. Approximate approximate buy / approximate approximate trend EA. Trends are trends. Buy a squeeze and choose a candle. You can wear it in black and white when going backwards. Currency Currency: BTCUSD Trading Style: Scalping Trading time: 5 minutes Parameters Magic: Magic number Lots: I use MM ExitRatio: Closed with N% account balance MaxPosition: Number of updates MM: Setting to use the lodging function MaxRisk: Large risk when using MM BreakPeriod: Candle
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
FxS Moving Average Pro EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
Améliorez votre trading avec FxS Moving Average Pro EA — un conseiller expert complet et compatible MQL5 qui s'appuie sur les six stratégies de moyenne mobile de la version gratuite en ajoutant des systèmes avancés de récupération des pertes, des options de suivi flexibles et une personnalisation complète.     Principales fonctionnalités Les 6 stratégies MA (selon la version gratuite) 8 techniques de récupération : Moyenne vers le bas Arrêter et reculer Le système d'Alembert Martingale modifi
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Smart Prop Firm EA MT4
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA –   Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Get this EA now before i change the price!  It’s crazy cheap right now, but not for long. After extensive testing across multiple instruments and account types,  Gold  has proven to be the optimal pair for this EA. This is the exact strategy that made me secure  Funded Accounts  across multiple Prop Firms. Q:   Can I run this EA on my personal live account? A:   100%. The risk controls are customizable, set Daily DD/Profit Locks to what
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Filtrer:
jpdeion21
9
jpdeion21 2025.09.25 18:23 
 

Same for me, I tried it on my demo account with 0.04 fix volume. During 3 days the robot made +220€ profit and then did 4 sell trades just before and during the Gold went up like crazy during 3 days. The stop loss didn't work (if there is any !!) and I lost -49€, -134€, -203€, -234€ in 2 days ! Manually I would have stopped the loss earlier. If the bot would have made 4 buy trades instead of sell the story would have been different... Luckily it was my demo account.

chak8x8
312
chak8x8 2025.09.24 08:40 
 

I cannot recommend it as the entry is a problem. It placed a trade at the lowest point and then the gold just kept going up in the past few days. The EA tried to use grid to close but it never succeeded, and it made the DD larger and larger. I managed to close all the trades as I placed larger lot myself to ride the upward trend, but I need the author to update the EA, otherwise, I have to stop using it. The author decreased the selling price from $85 to $50 which made me disappointed as I paid higher price. Also, the author said he would invite buyers to join the TG private group, and I have mentioned that I want to join but the author ignored my comment and just added a buyer who left his comment later than me. Well, unless the author adds me to the group and commits to improve the entry logic, I have to give low stars to this EA.

Update 24/9: the author said he will add me to his TG group, I will adjust the rating. And if the entry logic improves, I will increase the rating.

Marvin
29
Marvin 2025.09.23 12:36 
 

Can't recommend! See the last comment pages! It started to make a couple of good trades but one heavy drawdown wipes out everything and more! Backtests doesn't match live trading! Support via Telegram is definately not the best. Too bad there is no refund policy here! This bot isn't worth a dime.

Simone Pozzi
240
Simone Pozzi 2025.09.21 13:04 
 

I am using this EA from 2 weeks. I am not happy with it because the lost cancelled the little profits. I have huge lost because it's a grid bot, and so very dangerous

Mercier Guillaume Patrick
291
Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.09.19 17:18 
 

Performance Report

Period: September 15–19

Result: +15.31% profit in the first trading week

September 23 Update

An unfavorable EA decision occurred.

Emergency stop-loss (set at 10% instead of 50%) successfully limited the loss but by deafaut is 50% so i think people lose a lot on 23 September.

Backtests are showing results that differ significantly from live trading.

For example, on September 23, the backtest shows a profitable day, while in live trading the EA hit a 10% stop loss.

For users who didn’t adjust their settings, this would have resulted in a 50% loss.

This raises serious concerns about the reliability of both the signals and the presented backtests.

I’m giving 1 star because the developer’s backtests and live signals differ completely from real trading results, making it impossible to properly evaluate the EA before purchasing.

PS: I used same broker, raw account...

Dan
98
Dan 2025.09.19 16:49 
 

Still early days as i am currently running it with £1000 and the standard 0.1 per 1k. (Currently at 2.36% profit after 2 x weeks) Worryingly i have contacted the developer with 3 x messages and umtil now i have had ZERO reply (now 2 x weeks since i have bought his product and messaged him). The worst customer support I have experienced on MQL5 to date, not even a thank you for purchasing my product.

Customer support is crucial, if you just want to present something for sale with no customer interaction then stick to Ebay or similar.

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2353
Réponse du développeur Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus 2025.09.19 17:23
Hi Dan, Sorry, I thought I had already replied to you last week, but it turns out it didn’t send. I’ve sent you a message now. Please check.
Zappie
134
Zappie 2025.09.19 13:35 
 

I have purchased the EA last week and tested with good results wins and losses. This week I ran it live and all wins and no losses. Excited to see how it performs in the next month or so. Thanks Raplh

abs Cde
24
abs Cde 2025.09.19 12:38 
 

I purchased this bot recently and tested it extensively. It performed very well during the tests and met my expectations so far. I’m now looking forward to the next update the developer promised, which should address a small issue. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the bot’s performance and support.

oillive
282
oillive 2025.09.19 00:14 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
2353
Réponse du développeur Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus 2025.09.19 00:25
Hi Oillive, you are using a 3 digit decimal broker, don't worry, i will help and let's resolve the issue
elmaine
29
elmaine 2025.09.18 06:23 
 

I bought this EA, not knowing that it is worth far more than the price I paid, Thank you Ralph this is and amazing EA! I made over $3000 with this product the first day I used it and I could not be happier!

Kmaniv
32
Kmaniv 2025.09.17 18:29 
 

bought this bot last week. It took a bit of time to start trading, so if you're expecting fast trades and quick profits, this might not be the right fit for you. However, once it started, every trade has been profitable so far. That consistency is impressive. This bot clearly focuses on quality over quantity, and I appreciate that approach. Also, Ralph, the developer, is very supportive on Telegram — always available and responsive, which adds a lot of value and trust. My advice: Be patient in the beginning. Don’t expect instant results. Let the bot do its work — it’s stable and reliable. I’ll continue testing and will come back with a full analysis later if needed. Just wanted to share this early experience to help others make an informed decision.

JulianLouiseSantos
52
JulianLouiseSantos 2025.09.17 05:31 
 

One of the best EAs out there. For the price, you cannot go wrong on this one. It focuses on high probability setups and has no tens of parameters to optimize. Another plus is that the seller is also patient when it comes to my queries. I hope that the product will continue to deliver in the long term.

Gordon Meiser
43
Gordon Meiser 2025.09.16 10:55 
 

The EA shows remarkable performance in backtests. It is currently running on a separate live account. Due to insufficient possibilities of a high enough leverage at my broker, it is running without the Smart Recovery function activated. Even without using this function, the account is growing. However, the full benefits of the EA only comes into play when using the Smart Recovery function. Then, however, you should also be aware of the correspondingly potential high drawdown, but the profit will also be correspondingly higher. So far, the EA is performing well: it only trades in market situations with an increased probability of profit (not every day) and dynamically adjusts the stop loss to secure profits. The maximum drawdown can be specified in the EA. Ah, not to forget that Ralph is very responsive. In most cases answering within minutes after asking questions from my side.

Eugen T
478
Eugen T 2025.09.15 07:36 
 

Nice EA, developer very responsive. 3 wins today, hope so will work.

Update. Stop Loss hit, very big disappointment. Lost 1800$. DON'T BUY THIS EA!

Hugo Almada
55
Hugo Almada 2025.09.13 02:47 
 

The developer Ralp is always there to help you and give you the best advice. I really recommend this bot because apart from having a live signal of how the bot behaves live, the developer always answers your questions and messages.

Haidarbek Rizwani
21
Haidarbek Rizwani 2025.09.11 23:43 
 

its not working at all its just west money

Desjac
20
Desjac 2025.09.11 11:29 
 

I bought the smart gold robot only a week ago. So I need a little more time to see the full performance of the EA. The EA do not open trades every day but only open trade when the market is most favorable to open trades leads to profitable trades. So patience is key with this EA. I also like the strict management system to protect you account. I am looking forward to many profitable trading days ahead.

Shui Hua Li
260
Shui Hua Li 2025.09.11 09:33 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

andrius144
64
andrius144 2025.09.10 16:16 
 

This Expert Advisor applies a strategy similar to the Smart Prop Firm EA, with adjustments that make it slightly more aggressive in risk management. While this may increase potential returns, it also exposes the account to higher drawdowns. Currently running on a demo account, and further feedback will be provided after more trading data is collected.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2025.09.04 21:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

12
Répondre à l'avis