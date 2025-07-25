Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals

Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements:

Time-Price Balance: Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals.

Key Reversal Signals

Price-Time Confluence: The most powerful reversal signals occur when both time cycles and price levels align. For example, when a currency pair declines 500 pips over 50 days and time continues but price remains stagnant, it signals momentum loss and possible trend reversal.

Intraday Reversals: Intraday reversal times are specific times that the market is much more likely to reverse price action or start rising/falling impulsively. These can be calculated using Gann's time cycle methods.

Monthly Trend Shifts: Modern applications include indicators that help identify monthly trend changes for swing and positional trading, using Gann's time and price action techniques.

Trading Strategy Elements

The strategy typically involves:

  • Identifying critical time cycles using Gann's square of nine, natural cycles, or astronomical calculations
  • Looking for confluence points where time cycles and price levels intersect
  • Entering trades when price breaks above or below these confluence time candle

The methodology requires significant study and practice, as Gann's techniques combine mathematical calculations, geometric patterns, and time cycle analysis to predict market turning points with remarkable precision when properly applied.

Signals is quite simple to observe (complex math inside)a market reversal on any time frame for swing or intraday trading


Gann Time Reversal Signals
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicatori
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicatori
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
Indicador MTXPRO
Matheus Silva De Castro
Indicatori
PROMOÇÃO LIMITADA, NA COMPRA DE 1 INDICADOR VOCÊ LEVA CLUBINARIAS 6.0 , 5.1 e DonForex DE BRINDE!! ATÉ FINAL DO MÊS! -NA HORA DA COMPRA SELECIONAR COMBINAR COM O VENDEDOR OU BUSCAR PESSOALMENTE, A ENTREGA É DIGITAL EM POUCOS SEGUNDOS ==> VEJA O VIDEO PARA TIRAR AS SUAS DUVIDAS <== ==> VÍDEO OPERANDO NO YOUTUBE ROBÔ FEITO COM MUITO ESFORÇO E CARINHO E QUE ESTA TRAZENDO ÓTIMOS LUCROS APESAR DE EXISTIREM PESSOAS QUE APENAS VENDEM ROBÔS FAKES DE OPERAÇÕES , ACREDITO QUE SERIA MUITO BOM DA MI
Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
Bruce Webb
Indicatori
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Scalper trend giornaliero (DTS) DTS è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà la tendenza e il potenziale Take Profit all'inizio della giornata. Come funziona DTS utilizza una strategia di
Super Matrix for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Indicatori
WARNING:    This indicator is powerful, very high probability, not based on publically available algorithms. It's a matrix of 10 different entries, from 10 other pairs, determined by a machine learning algorithm and wave analysis (Fourier Series) over 2 years. it can detect major buy and sell signals, as well as trendless, narrow range, hours on the 30minute and H1 chart (for scalping strategies during the usually trendless Asian session), scalping breakout risk is eliminated. It tells you if E
