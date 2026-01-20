Gold Edge V1

Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD).
It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops.

Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little.


Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold

Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD).

It was built and tested using “Every tick based on real ticks” to ensure stable and realistic execution behavior.

Instead of using pending orders, Gold Edge V1 relies on market execution only, eliminating common MT5 issues related to session gaps, market closures and rejected orders.


Trading Logic (simplified)

  1. Detects volatility compression zones on H1

  2. Ensures the zone is small relative to current ATR

  3. Confirms a breakout on M15

  4. Executes a market BUY

  5. Stop-loss below the zone

  6. Large take-profit based on zone expansion

  7. Optional wide trailing stop to capture long trends

  8. Failure-exit if momentum does not develop


Why Gold Edge V1?

  • ✅ Fully real-tick compatible

  • ✅ No pending orders

  • ✅ Robust market execution

  • ✅ Designed for Gold volatility behavior

  • ✅ Few trades, large winners

  • ✅ Clean and controlled equity curve


Trade Direction

  • Long-only by default

  • Gold has a structural long-term bullish bias

  • Short logic is intentionally disabled in version 1


Key Features

  • H1 volatility compression zones

  • M15 breakout confirmation

  • Market execution only

  • Large take-profit targets

  • Optional adaptive trailing stop

  • Failure-exit logic

  • Works with all XAUUSD symbol variants


How to Use

  1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD / XAUUSDm / GOLD)

  2. Recommended timeframe: M15

  3. Attach the EA

  4. Use default settings

  5. Enable Algo-Trading


Important risk warning

Trading involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account first.


A minimum deposit of €2000 is recommended.

