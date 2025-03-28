King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus

5

King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA

The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below.
See signal for GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2300864


Pricing Rules

Next Price (October 1, 2025 – October 31, 2025) :  $450

Next Price (November 1, 2025 – November 30, 2025) : $490

 

Pre-Tested Set Files

  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame (2 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 15-minute time frame with trend filter (2 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • GOLD (XAUUSD) 5-minute time frame with trend filter (3 Digit Chart) – Download Here
  • EURUSD 15-minute time frame with trend filter – Download Here


Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.



How to Use the EA

1. Basic Settings
Timeframe used for calculations – Defines the timeframe for the main indicator
Small period for main calculation
Large period for main calculation
Timeframe used for trend filtering
Trend filtering method
     - No trend filter applied
     - Use Super Trend indicator
     - Use Wave Surfing method
     - Use Moving Average crossover
Remove opposite-side orders when a new order is placed
Remove opposite-side orders when trend direction changes
2. Risk Management Settings
Allow trading only if the spread is below this value (in points)
Fixed lot size
Risk percentage for automatic lot size – Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.
Maximum lot size limit when auto lot is active – Set to 0 for no limit.
3. Buy and Sell Order Settings
Take Profit (in points)
Stop Loss (in points)
Expiration time for orders (in minutes)
Offset in points for entry – Positive moves up, Negative moves down.
Minimum gap between orders (in points)
Comment for Order – Used for managing buy/sell orders.
4. Scalper Machine Parameters
Scalper Machine active – Set to true to enable.
Scalper Room Size (in points)
Scalper Level (percentage) – Based on Scalper Room Size.
Scalper Trailing Threshold (percentage) – Based on Scalper Room Size.
Break-even trigger (in points, 0 = disabled)
SL distance from trigger price (in points)
5. Operation Time Settings
Enable trading only within the allowed time range
Delete pending orders outside allowed time
Close open positions outside allowed time
Start & End trading hours
Enable restricted trading hours
Enable automatic trade closure on Friday – Set to true to close trades at a specified time.
6. Trade Now Panel
Show panel when attaching EA – Set to true to display the panel.
Panel vertical position – Adjust to move up/down.
Panel horizontal position – Adjust to move left/right.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Recensioni 4
Rizqy Bramantyo
132
Rizqy Bramantyo 2025.08.06 01:43 
 

.

Zachary Peach
2161
Zachary Peach 2025.06.18 13:54 
 

Good EA!

alitetx
233
alitetx 2025.06.11 16:08 
 

Gefällt mir. Läuft bei mir seit knapp zwei Monaten auf den realen Accounts. Macht seine zwei bis vier meist profitable Trades am Tag. Auf den Backtest kann man sich größtenteils verlassen.

Prodotti consigliati
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.43 (21)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading  GOLD (XAUUSD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the market exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exi
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Gold2H
Saeid Soleimani
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, implementing neural network methodologies for pattern recognition. The EA uses a systematic approach to gold trading through careful analysis of market conditions and precise trade management. For accurate backtesting results, ensure to set the correct GMT offset in the input parameters Initial Price: $119 Available Licenses: 3 Status: Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases Next Ti
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
AmazingScalping
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Risultati sorprendenti, proprio come il SOGNO che aspettavi diventasse REALTÀ!!!! Prova la demo e poi acquistala, scommetto che te ne innamorerai! AmazingScalping dovrebbe essere uno dei migliori scalper del 2025. Funziona al meglio con GBPUSD, ma puoi usarlo anche con altre coppie. L'algoritmo alla base continuerà ad acquistare coppie di volta in volta e a generare profitti. Il saldo minimo consigliato è di $1000 e questo EA è valido fino a $100.000. Puoi usarlo anche per la tua società d
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (291)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.41 (17)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (24)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 6 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4 (4)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.54 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1.95 (20)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro è il tuo Expert Advisor (EA) dedicato e potente, progettato esclusivamente per il trading dell'oro (XAUUSD) sul timeframe H1. A differenza degli EA che si affidano a mode ipervalutate di IA o reti neurali, Lux Oro è costruito su una base di analisi tecnica pura e disciplinata, offrendo una strategia trasparente e affidabile
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Saranno disponibili solo un numero molto limitato di copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 999$ NOVITÀ (da 349$) --> RICEVI 1 EA GRATIS (per 2 numeri di account commerciali). Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Benvenuti al BITCOIN REAPER!   Dopo l'enorme successo del Gold Reaper, ho deciso che era giunto il momento di applicare gli stessi principi vincenti al mercato Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Altri dall’autore
AuRange Hunter EA
Akapop Srisang
Experts
AuRange Hunter EA AuRange Hunter EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open. The system employs two distinct strategies to capture
Aurum Ra Gold EA
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
Aurum Ra Gold EA Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open. The system employs two distinct strategies to capture di
FREE
Dow Jones Daily Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (8)
Experts
Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
FREE
Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
Akapop Srisang
5 (3)
Experts
Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA The Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA is designed for traders who prefer a pure breakout strategy—No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies daily price ranges and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at strategic levels. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring a disciplined and structured approach. See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678 Pricing Rules Next Price ( October   1, 2025 – Oct
US30 Morning Break Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period. See signal for Default
Filtro:
Rizqy Bramantyo
132
Rizqy Bramantyo 2025.08.06 01:43 
 

.

kkandru12
435
kkandru12 2025.06.24 20:26 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Akapop Srisang
6897
Risposta dello sviluppatore Akapop Srisang 2025.06.26 11:09
Thank you so much for the 5-star review! I'm really happy to hear that the EA is performing well for you — especially on Gold Mini/Micro Futures with AMP Futures and other top brokers.
I always aim to build strategies that are safe, consistent, and flexible for real traders like you. Wishing you continued success and steady profits!
Zachary Peach
2161
Zachary Peach 2025.06.18 13:54 
 

Good EA!

Akapop Srisang
6897
Risposta dello sviluppatore Akapop Srisang 2025.06.19 06:56
Thank you, Zachary!
I appreciate your review—glad you’re enjoying the EA! 😊
alitetx
233
alitetx 2025.06.11 16:08 
 

Gefällt mir. Läuft bei mir seit knapp zwei Monaten auf den realen Accounts. Macht seine zwei bis vier meist profitable Trades am Tag. Auf den Backtest kann man sich größtenteils verlassen.

Akapop Srisang
6897
Risposta dello sviluppatore Akapop Srisang 2025.06.12 05:36
Vielen Dank für dein tolles Feedback und die 5 Sterne!
Ich freue mich, dass der EA bei dir seit zwei Monaten zuverlässig läuft.
Weiterhin viel Erfolg beim Trading!
Rispondi alla recensione