Session Sweep Pro

Session Sweep EMA Reversal Bot is an advanced algorithmic trading system that operates one of the most powerful strategies in the market: institutional liquidity sweep detection combined with EMA-confirmed reversals.

Have you ever noticed how price "sweeps" session highs or lows before strongly reversing? Those aren't random movements. They're liquidity traps created by institutions to capture stop-losses before the real move. This bot is designed to identify those exact moments and enter on the winning side.

⚡ WHY IS THIS BOT DIFFERENT?

It's NOT just another common indicator robot.

It does NOT chase trends when it's too late.

It does NOT use dangerous martingales or grids.

- Trades real institutional sweeps across Asia, London, and New York

- Double confirmation: Sweep + EMA 12 cross for precise entries

- Professional risk management: 2 Take Profits, Automatic Breakeven, Trailing Stop

- Works on M1, M3, and M5 - Adaptable to your style

- Fully automated - Set & Forget with full control

HOW DOES THE STRATEGY WORK?

STEP 1: Range Definition

During each trading session (Asia, London and New York), the bot automatically marks the session high and low.

STEP 2: Sweep Detection

Once the session ends, the bot patiently waits for price to sweep the high or low. This indicates institutions are capturing liquidity.

STEP 3: EMA 12 Confirmation

Here's the magic: the bot does NOT enter immediately. It waits for price to cross the EMA 12 in the opposite direction of the sweep, confirming the reversal.

STEP 4: Smart Entry

Automatically places 2 limit orders:

50% of capital → TP1 (default 1:1 ratio)

50% of capital → TP2 (default 1:3 ratio)

STEP 5: Automatic Management

Upon reaching TP1, moves Stop Loss to Breakeven (entry + optional pips)

Optional Trailing Stop to maximize TP2 profits

Automatic cancellation of orders if not filled within defined time

💎 PREMIUM FEATURES

3 INDEPENDENT SESSIONS

Trades Asia, London, and New York completely independently, with unique Magic Numbers to avoid conflicts.

ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk per trade in % of your balance

Dynamic Stop Loss based on actual sweep extreme (not fixed levels)

Configurable buffer in pips for extra protection

Customizable TP ratios (1:1, 1:3, or your preference)





INTELLIGENT TRAILING STOP

Activates only after TP1 to secure profits

Configurable start and step in pips

Automatically adjusts on each tick





REAL-TIME VISUAL PANEL





Monitor each session's status without checking history:

Session state (Active / Waiting Sweep / Trade Executed)

Trade direction (LONG/SHORT)

TP1 hit and Trailing activated indicators

Balance, Equity, and P&L in real-time





FLEXIBLE CONFIGURATION

Enable/disable each session independently

Customize schedules for your broker's timezone

Adjust EMA (default 12, but changeable)

Configurable max waiting time

Max spread control to avoid bad executions

📈 RECOMMENDED INSTRUMENTS

This bot is optimized for instruments with high liquidity and volatility:

FOREX:

EUR/USD (most tested)

GBP/USD (excellent for London session)

USD/JPY (ideal for Asia session)

METALS:

XAU/USD (Gold) -

XAG/USD (Silver)

INDEX:

US30 (Dow Jones)

NAS100 (Nasdaq)

SPX500 (S&P 500)

Recommended Timeframes: M5 (optimal) | M3 (more aggressive) | M1 (high frequency)

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For Beginners:





Timeframe: M5

Risk: 0.5% - 1%

TP1 Ratio: 1:1

TP2 Ratio: 2:1

Trailing: Disabled

Sessions: London only (most stable)

For Intermediate Traders:





Timeframe: M5

Risk: 1% - 2%

TP1 Ratio: 1:1

TP2 Ratio: 3:1

Trailing: Enabled (20/10 pips)

Sessions: London + New York

For Advanced Traders:





Timeframe: M3 or M1

Risk: 2% - 3%

TP1 Ratio: 1:1.5

TP2 Ratio: 1:4

Trailing: After TP1 (15/8 pips)

Sessions: All 3 active

🛡️ REQUIREMENTS & RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)

Regulated broker with low spread (<2 pips on EURUSD)

Market or Instant execution type

Minimum capital: $300 (for 0.5% risk)

Leverage: Minimum 1:100

Highly Recommended:

VPS for 24/7 operation without interruptions

ECN/STP broker with good execution

Capital of $500+ for optimal management

Complete backtest on your broker before live

Suggested Brokers:

Best results with low-spread brokers and good execution:

IC Markets

Pepperstone

FP Markets

Roboforex

Exness

📋 MAIN INPUTS (EASY TO UNDERSTAND)

GENERAL SETTINGS

WorkingTimeframe → Working timeframe (M1/M3/M5)

EMA_Period → EMA period (default: 12)

MaxWaitMinutes → Max waiting time after session

ASIA SESSION

Asia_Enable → Enable/Disable session

Asia_StartHour/Minute → Start time

Asia_EndHour/Minute → End time

🇬🇧 LONDON SESSION (similar to Asia)

🇺🇸 NEW YORK SESSION (similar to Asia)





RISK MANAGEMENT

RiskPercent → Risk per trade (%)

StopLossBuffer → Additional SL buffer (pips)

TP1_Ratio → First Take Profit ratio

TP2_Ratio → Second Take Profit ratio

BreakevenPips → Profit pips to move SL to BE





TRAILING STOP

UseTrailingStop → Enable/Disable

TrailingStart → Trailing start (pips)

TrailingStep → Trailing distance (pips)

TrailingAfterTP1 → Only activate after TP1





TECHNICAL PARAMETERS

MaxSpreadPoints → Maximum allowed spread

Slippage → Maximum slippage

MagicNumber → Base magic number

STEP-BY-STEP INSTALLATION GUIDE

Download and install the bot from MQL5 Market Open MetaTrader 5 and go to your favorite instrument's chart Drag the bot from Navigator to the chart Configure parameters according to your trading style Enable AutoTrading (green button at the top) Done! The bot will start monitoring sessions automatically

💡 Pro Tip: Start in DEMO for at least 2 weeks to familiarize yourself with the strategy.

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Do I need to be in front of the computer?

A: No. The bot is 100% automatic. You just need it running on MT5 (VPS recommended).

Q: Does it work on small accounts?

A: Yes, from $300 with 0.5% risk. But $500+ is ideal for better results.

Q: How many trades does it open per day?

A: It depends. It can open 1-3 trades daily if all sessions find valid setups, or none if there are no confirmed sweeps.

Q: Is it profitable in backtests?

A: Yes, but you should ALWAYS do your own backtest on your broker with quality historical data. Past results don't guarantee future results.

Q: What if my broker has different schedules?

A: You can manually adjust start and end times for each session in the inputs.

Q: Can I use the bot on multiple pairs simultaneously?

A: Yes, but each chart needs its own bot instance. Make sure to use different Magic Numbers.

Q: Does the developer offer support?

A: Yes, direct support via MQL5 messages. Response within 24 hours.

⚠️ RISK WARNING

Trading forex, metals, and indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose all your capital.

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool that:

Does NOT guarantee profits

Is NOT a magic formula

Requires responsible risk management

Before using this bot on a live account:

Test it extensively in DEMO Fully understand the strategy Never risk more than 1-2% per trade Have capital you can afford to lose

