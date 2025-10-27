Session Sweep Pro
- Experts
- Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
- Versione: 1.13
- Attivazioni: 5
TRADE INSTITUTIONAL SWEEPS LIKE THE PROS
Session Sweep EMA Reversal Bot is an advanced algorithmic trading system that operates one of the most powerful strategies in the market: institutional liquidity sweep detection combined with EMA-confirmed reversals.
Have you ever noticed how price "sweeps" session highs or lows before strongly reversing? Those aren't random movements. They're liquidity traps created by institutions to capture stop-losses before the real move. This bot is designed to identify those exact moments and enter on the winning side.
⚡ WHY IS THIS BOT DIFFERENT?
It's NOT just another common indicator robot.
It does NOT chase trends when it's too late.
It does NOT use dangerous martingales or grids.
- Trades real institutional sweeps across Asia, London, and New York
- Double confirmation: Sweep + EMA 12 cross for precise entries
- Professional risk management: 2 Take Profits, Automatic Breakeven, Trailing Stop
- Works on M1, M3, and M5 - Adaptable to your style
- Fully automated - Set & Forget with full control
HOW DOES THE STRATEGY WORK?
STEP 1: Range Definition
During each trading session (Asia, London and New York), the bot automatically marks the session high and low.
STEP 2: Sweep Detection
Once the session ends, the bot patiently waits for price to sweep the high or low. This indicates institutions are capturing liquidity.
STEP 3: EMA 12 Confirmation
Here's the magic: the bot does NOT enter immediately. It waits for price to cross the EMA 12 in the opposite direction of the sweep, confirming the reversal.
STEP 4: Smart Entry
Automatically places 2 limit orders:
-
50% of capital → TP1 (default 1:1 ratio)
-
50% of capital → TP2 (default 1:3 ratio)
STEP 5: Automatic Management
-
Upon reaching TP1, moves Stop Loss to Breakeven (entry + optional pips)
-
Optional Trailing Stop to maximize TP2 profits
-
Automatic cancellation of orders if not filled within defined time
💎 PREMIUM FEATURES
3 INDEPENDENT SESSIONS
Trades Asia, London, and New York completely independently, with unique Magic Numbers to avoid conflicts.
ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
-
Risk per trade in % of your balance
-
Dynamic Stop Loss based on actual sweep extreme (not fixed levels)
-
Configurable buffer in pips for extra protection
-
Customizable TP ratios (1:1, 1:3, or your preference)
INTELLIGENT TRAILING STOP
-
Activates only after TP1 to secure profits
-
Configurable start and step in pips
-
Automatically adjusts on each tick
REAL-TIME VISUAL PANEL
Monitor each session's status without checking history:
-
Session state (Active / Waiting Sweep / Trade Executed)
-
Trade direction (LONG/SHORT)
-
TP1 hit and Trailing activated indicators
-
Balance, Equity, and P&L in real-time
FLEXIBLE CONFIGURATION
-
Enable/disable each session independently
-
Customize schedules for your broker's timezone
-
Adjust EMA (default 12, but changeable)
-
Configurable max waiting time
-
Max spread control to avoid bad executions
📈 RECOMMENDED INSTRUMENTS
This bot is optimized for instruments with high liquidity and volatility:
FOREX:
-
EUR/USD (most tested)
-
GBP/USD (excellent for London session)
-
USD/JPY (ideal for Asia session)
METALS:
-
XAU/USD (Gold) -
-
XAG/USD (Silver)
INDEX:
-
US30 (Dow Jones)
-
NAS100 (Nasdaq)
-
SPX500 (S&P 500)
Recommended Timeframes: M5 (optimal) | M3 (more aggressive) | M1 (high frequency)
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
For Beginners:
Timeframe: M5
Risk: 0.5% - 1%
TP1 Ratio: 1:1
TP2 Ratio: 2:1
Trailing: Disabled
Sessions: London only (most stable)
For Intermediate Traders:
Timeframe: M5
Risk: 1% - 2%
TP1 Ratio: 1:1
TP2 Ratio: 3:1
Trailing: Enabled (20/10 pips)
Sessions: London + New York
For Advanced Traders:
Timeframe: M3 or M1
Risk: 2% - 3%
TP1 Ratio: 1:1.5
TP2 Ratio: 1:4
Trailing: After TP1 (15/8 pips)
Sessions: All 3 active
🛡️ REQUIREMENTS & RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)
-
Regulated broker with low spread (<2 pips on EURUSD)
-
Market or Instant execution type
-
Minimum capital: $300 (for 0.5% risk)
-
Leverage: Minimum 1:100
Highly Recommended:
-
VPS for 24/7 operation without interruptions
-
ECN/STP broker with good execution
-
Capital of $500+ for optimal management
-
Complete backtest on your broker before live
Suggested Brokers:
Best results with low-spread brokers and good execution:
-
IC Markets
-
Pepperstone
-
FP Markets
-
Roboforex
-
Exness
📋 MAIN INPUTS (EASY TO UNDERSTAND)
GENERAL SETTINGS
-
WorkingTimeframe → Working timeframe (M1/M3/M5)
-
EMA_Period → EMA period (default: 12)
-
MaxWaitMinutes → Max waiting time after session
ASIA SESSION
-
Asia_Enable → Enable/Disable session
-
Asia_StartHour/Minute → Start time
-
Asia_EndHour/Minute → End time
🇬🇧 LONDON SESSION (similar to Asia)
🇺🇸 NEW YORK SESSION (similar to Asia)
RISK MANAGEMENT
-
RiskPercent → Risk per trade (%)
-
StopLossBuffer → Additional SL buffer (pips)
-
TP1_Ratio → First Take Profit ratio
-
TP2_Ratio → Second Take Profit ratio
-
BreakevenPips → Profit pips to move SL to BE
TRAILING STOP
-
UseTrailingStop → Enable/Disable
-
TrailingStart → Trailing start (pips)
-
TrailingStep → Trailing distance (pips)
-
TrailingAfterTP1 → Only activate after TP1
TECHNICAL PARAMETERS
-
MaxSpreadPoints → Maximum allowed spread
-
Slippage → Maximum slippage
-
MagicNumber → Base magic number
STEP-BY-STEP INSTALLATION GUIDE
-
Download and install the bot from MQL5 Market
-
Open MetaTrader 5 and go to your favorite instrument's chart
-
Drag the bot from Navigator to the chart
-
Configure parameters according to your trading style
-
Enable AutoTrading (green button at the top)
-
Done! The bot will start monitoring sessions automatically
💡 Pro Tip: Start in DEMO for at least 2 weeks to familiarize yourself with the strategy.
❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Do I need to be in front of the computer?
A: No. The bot is 100% automatic. You just need it running on MT5 (VPS recommended).
Q: Does it work on small accounts?
A: Yes, from $300 with 0.5% risk. But $500+ is ideal for better results.
Q: How many trades does it open per day?
A: It depends. It can open 1-3 trades daily if all sessions find valid setups, or none if there are no confirmed sweeps.
Q: Is it profitable in backtests?
A: Yes, but you should ALWAYS do your own backtest on your broker with quality historical data. Past results don't guarantee future results.
Q: What if my broker has different schedules?
A: You can manually adjust start and end times for each session in the inputs.
Q: Can I use the bot on multiple pairs simultaneously?
A: Yes, but each chart needs its own bot instance. Make sure to use different Magic Numbers.
Q: Does the developer offer support?
A: Yes, direct support via MQL5 messages. Response within 24 hours.
⚠️ RISK WARNING
Trading forex, metals, and indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose all your capital.
This Expert Advisor is a trading tool that:
-
Does NOT guarantee profits
-
Is NOT a magic formula
-
Requires responsible risk management
Before using this bot on a live account:
-
Test it extensively in DEMO
-
Fully understand the strategy
-
Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
-
Have capital you can afford to lose
🚀 READY TO TRADE LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS?
Stop chasing price and start anticipating institutional moves. Session Sweep EMA Reversal Bot gives you the tools professionals use, but automated and ready to deploy.
- Proven and solid strategy
- Built-in risk management
- Fully automated
- Developer support 24/7
Buy now and start trading institutional sweeps today.
📞 SUPPORT
Questions? Contact the developer directly via:
-
MQL5 private messages
-
Product comments section
Response guaranteed within 24 hours.