SmartRiskManager

SmartTradePanel is a lightweight, fast trade panel for MT5. You trade and manage risk in USD (not pips), place pending orders with visual confirmation, start trailing only when your trigger is activated – and keep your chart clean. The panel always stays in the foreground, is DPI-friendly, and remembers your settings for each symbol.

Main functions

• One-click trading & closing

◦ BUY / SELL

◦ Close all BUY / SELL

◦ Close only winners / only losers

◦ Close HALF (partial close 50%)

• SL/TP in USD

Specify $ Risk & $ TP – the EA sets SL/TP exactly as the price level, matching your lot size.

• Pending BUY/SELL with confirmation line

Draw line → Confirm → the EA automatically recognizes stop or limit.

• Trigger-based trailing stop

Set orange line – trailing only starts when the price reaches this line.

• Breakeven mode

A switch, optionally with point buffer.

• Live PnL display

Open profits/losses of the symbol in real time.

• Lot size calculator

Enter $ Risk + Risk pts → Lot is calculated automatically.

• Auto cleanup

Removes trigger/pending lines & states when trades are closed.

• Panel always on top

Foreground rendering; optional background for clear readability.

• Per-symbol memory & DPI

Remembers inputs per symbol; font size/panel dimensions customizable.

Why this panel?

• Thinks in terms of money: No pip rates




