MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility

MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram. Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered.

Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders, SL/TP changes, and performance reports. You can also use a configurable delay system to merge rapid updates into one clean message, reducing spam and keeping your Telegram history readable.

For full setup instructions and the demo version that works on a real chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: MT5 & MT4 Send To Telegram — A Step‑by‑Step User Guide

If you need the MetaTrader 4 version, it is available separately in the Market: MT4 Send To Telegram.

Key Features

Flexible Telegram Connection (2 Modes) Username mode (quick personal setup): connect via the default bot, then enter your Telegram username in EA Inputs (no manual token typing). Custom Bot mode (Pro): use your own bot token + Chat ID for private groups/channels and full control.

Trade Event Alerts – get notified when: Market positions are opened Positions are closed SL/TP is modified (optional delay to group multiple edits) Pending orders are placed, modified, executed/matched, or canceled

Screenshot Alerts (Optional) Automatically attach a chart screenshot for selected events (open, matched/executed, SL/TP change, close). Sends photo + text in one Telegram message (image with caption) for clean channels and easy forwarding.

Threaded Messages per Trade SL/TP updates and closing alerts can reply to the original opened-trade message . Keeps each trade organized as a clear timeline in Telegram.

Unified Delay System (Less Noise, Cleaner Logs) Apply delay to events such as open/close, pending updates, and SL/TP edits. Helps merge rapid changes into a single message, improving readability.

Auto Performance Reports Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Annual summaries delivered to Telegram. Includes key statistics such as Profit/Loss, Win Rate, Drawdown, Avg Holding Time, Best Day/Hour and more.

Magic Number Filtering Monitor all trades ( Magic = 0 ) Or monitor only specific strategies by setting a Magic Number

Custom Message Templates Edit the exact text sent to Telegram using HTML formatting and placeholders. Useful for branding signal channels and creating consistent alert formats.

Safe by Design Read-only utility: does not open, close, or modify trades . Designed to run alongside other EAs without interfering with execution.



Who Is It For?

Manual traders who want trade visibility from anywhere

Signal providers / copy traders managing Telegram channels

EA users monitoring multiple strategies in one terminal

Prop firm traders who need structured trade logs and reporting

How To Use

Attach the EA to any chart (one chart per terminal is enough) Choose Telegram connection mode (Username or Custom Bot/Chat ID) (Optional) Set Magic Number to filter trades Enable the notifications you want (entries, exits, SL/TP, pending, reports, screenshots) After configuration, the EA starts sending notifications automatically

Works on all brokers and account types. Ideal for VPS deployment and mobile-first monitoring.

Strategy Tester Compatibility

To comply with Market verification rules, basic logic is included for Strategy Tester only.

This function is not used during normal live or demo usage.

Disclaimer

This EA does not open or manage trades. It only sends notifications based on trade activity in your account. Always test thoroughly before using in a live environment. Trading involves risk.