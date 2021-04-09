TitanSignal

TitanVision indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that helps traders identify market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy, adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction and various trend reversal points. Traders can customize the parameters according to their preferences.
The indicator helps in identifying trends, signals possible reversals, acts as a trailing stop mechanism and provides real-time alerts for immediate market responses, doesn't matter whether you are an expert or a beginner, Titan vision will help you make decisions and analyze the market for you.

Features:

- Trend Identification: Signals bullish and bearish trends.
- Trend Reversals: Warns of possible reversals when the colors of the candles change from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
- Real-Time Alerts: Generates alerts for identifying new trends.

Recommendations:

- Currencies and Pairs:      All Pairs
- Time Frames:                 M5/M15/M30/H1/H4
- Account Types:               Any ECN account, low spread account


Prodotti consigliati
Demark Trend Lines several time frames
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicatori
The indicator draws trend lines based on Thomas Demark algorithm. It draws lines from different timeframes on one chart. The timeframes can be higher than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, on which the indicator is used. The indicator considers breakthrough qualifiers (if the conditions are met, an additional symbol appears in the place of the breakthrough) and draws approximate targets (target line above/below the current prices) according to Demark algorithm. Recommended timeframes for t
High Low Predict
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to help you forecast the potential high and low prices for the current trading day, based on the high and low of the previous day. It does this by applying a customizable percentage increase or decrease to those levels. How It Works: The idea is simple: It looks at the previous day's high and low prices and then adjusts them by a percentage you choose. Here's what that means: Predicted High: This is calculated by taking the high price of the previous day and adding a p
Wave Synchronizer
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Wave Synchronizer: indicatore visivo dell'analisi delle onde. Combina sequenze di movimenti di candele e produce modelli di onde direzionali, producendo movimenti sincroni con il mercato. L'inizio di ogni ondata è segnalato da una freccia e sono presenti anche delle notifiche. L'indicatore non ridisegna né sposta mai le frecce nella cronologia passata. Le frecce segnaletiche compaiono alla chiusura della candela. Si adatta a qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo. Facile da usare
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Indicatori
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Signal Eskiya
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Auto Trend Lines
Semion Tremsin
Indicatori
Simply drop the indicator to the graph and support and resistance levels will be shown automatically! The indicator for automatic drawing of support and resistance levels based on THREE points. Identified points are marked on the chart Indicator shows break through price for both bullish and bearish trends (if found) You can specify on how many bars the indicator shall look in order to identify supporting points. In addition, you can select on which time frame the indicator will work. That means
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicatori
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Indicatori
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
HYAdvancedMTFChannel
Hai Yang Wu
Indicatori
Precision Channel Indicator: Master the Market with Ease! Description : The Precision Channel Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you better understand market trends and identify the optimal entry and exit points. With its intuitive channel visualization, you can easily spot price ranges and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features : Clear Channel Visualization: Instantly identify key support and resistance areas in the market. Efficient Trading Signals: Pinpoint critical buy and s
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Renko Masterx è un indicatore di tipo freccia mt4 progettato per scambiare grafici renko, questo indicatore ha un dashboard di backtest che fornisce al trader informazioni utili come tasso di vincita e punti vinti, fornisce anche tp e sl nella moltiplicazione atr x, questo indicatore dà il suo segnale sulla barra aperta o intra bar, e ha un indicatore bianco che segnerà il prezzo esatto in cui è stato dato il segnale, il modo per utilizzare questo indicatore è aprire un acquisto o una vendita s
ABC Indicator MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicatori
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128178 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicatori
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
Support Resistance Tunnel
Leonid Basis
Indicatori
The price is moving between two curve tunnel lines in a trend. The two lines of a tunnel represent support and resistance. In an uptrend, for instance, a trade might be entered at the support of the trend line (shown by the red line in the chart) and exited at resistance of the upper tunnel line (shown by the blue line). Tunnel show trend direction for any timeframe (if you have enough bars on the chart for higher timeframes). Trend, or price tunnel, can be up, down or sideways. If the current p
Channel Reliable
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicatori
This is no ordinary channel. Everyone should analyze it and find a way to use it in their trading strategies. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Channel Reliable indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the boundaries of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, and changes in the parameter of the number
High Low Institutional
Chantal Sala
Indicatori
The High Low indicator is a very simple indicator that has the task of showing us the minimum and maximum levels of the time frame that we wish to underline. This indicator also has the ability to show you minimum and maximum price levels of institutional periods as a level, such as quarterly, half-yearly and annual. We believe these minimum and maximum levels are the true key market levels and therefore a correct visualization on the graph is able to show the important price levels.
Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicatori
Come trader forex, comprendi il valore della strategia di trading   di Fibonacci   nell'analisi tecnica. Tuttavia, disegnare e regolare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci può richiedere molto tempo. È qui che entra in gioco l'indicatore   Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate   . È progettato specificamente per i trader che utilizzano la strategia Fibonacci basata sull'azione dei prezzi del giorno precedente, risparmiando tempo e fatica. Questo indicatore innovativo identifica automaticamente i livell
Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.9 (21)
Indicatori
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
Fibonacci Of Yesterday
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
Come trader forex, capisci il potere della strategia di trading   di Fibonacci   nell'analisi tecnica. Tuttavia, disegnare e regolare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci può richiedere molto tempo. È qui che entra in gioco   Fibonacci Of Yesterday EA   per farti risparmiare tempo prezioso. Progettato specificamente per il trading utilizzando la strategia Fibonacci basata sull'azione dei prezzi del giorno precedente, questo strumento innovativo automatizza l'identificazione dei livelli di ingress
AutoPivot
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot. Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends. Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.
Fibonacchi Levels Professional
Kenneth Parling
5 (2)
Indicatori
introduction L'indicateur Fibonacci Level Professional est un excellent outil pour le trading quotidien en complément d'autres indicateurs pour une meilleure confirmation des configurations de trading et où le marché a tendance à évoluer. Cet indicateur est facile à configurer et fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises et toutes les périodes, M15-W1 est recommandé. Le but de cet indicateur est d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci sur le graphique, les lignes quotidiennes, supérieures et inf
Breakout Trend Lines
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator draws lines based on the price Highs and Lows, as well as slant trend lines. Break through the trend line, High or Low usually indicates trend change (or continuation). Once the price moves through a line, and the candlestick closes, the indicator draws an appropriate arrow (also, you can enable alerts). This indicator is easy to use, but nevertheless, there are many trading strategies, which are based on a breakthrough of the trend lines. The number of candlesticks used to determi
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicatori
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Auto Super Pivot
Harun Celik
Indicatori
The Auto Super Pivot indicator is an indicator designed to calculate support points and resistance points for pivot points. this indicator has the ability to calculate standard pivot, fibonacci, camarilla, woodie and demark pivot points. It also allows you to use all time zones with the time frame feature. Another feature of the indicator is the auto time slice feature. This feature allows automatic calculations without having to set any time zone. Features 6 different pivot calculation modes A
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicatori
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
Trend Histogram mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Istogramma di TREND" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'indicatore Istogramma di TREND è molto più sensibile ed efficiente di qualsiasi incrocio di medie mobili standard. - L'indicatore può essere di 2 colori: giallo (oro) per trend ribassista e verde per trend rialzista (i colori possono essere modificati nelle impostazioni). - L'Istogramma di TREND ha avvisi integrati per dispositivi mobili e PC. - È un'ottima idea combinare questo indicatore con altri metodi di trading:
Arbitrage Macd
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Arbitrage MACD: Your Key to Analyzing Market Trends The Arbitrage MACD is a cutting-edge indicator designed to assist traders and investors in analyzing market trends with greater precision and confidence. MACD, which stands for Moving Average Convergence Divergence, is a well-known and widely used tool in the financial world, and the "Arbitrage MACD" takes its functionality to the next level. This innovative indicator offers a comprehensive analysis of the relationship between two moving ave
Pisces TheProfitZone
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Indicatori
Pisces TheProfitZone "Pisces TheProfitZone MT4 Indicator Powered byFxGangster" This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL, So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach? Fore Example. Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line. Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicatori
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicatori
Delta Fusion Pro  Vuoi capire dove si muove realmente il mercato, oltre il semplice grafico dei prezzi? Delta Fusion Pro è uno strumento avanzato di analisi dei volumi progettato per rivelare il flusso degli ordini aggressivi — la vera forza che guida ogni movimento del mercato. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali, che si limitano a mostrare volumi totali o statici, Delta Fusion Pro ti permette di leggere l’intensità e la direzione della pressione istituzionale, offrendo una visione chia
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,   Quantum Breakout PRO   è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di profitt
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supportati da un reale slancio (momentum). Questo sistema non tenta di prevedere
Altri dall’autore
Titan Machinist
Marco De Donno
Utilità
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one
Titan Guardian
Marco De Donno
Utilità
This Expert Advisor constantly monitors the balance and P / L of your trading account to avoid costly withdrawals and / or taking profits. When a certain drawdown or profit target is reached, the EA will warn, close all trades. Very simple setting, set the Take profit and the stop loss (in money) and the expert will start to monitor the orders that are manual or from another expert, and once the profit or stop loss point has been set, the expert will close all the positions with the classic "Bas
FREE
TitanFury
Marco De Donno
Experts
TitanFury Forex EA è un lavoro basato sul metodo di trading di assorbire.   Funzionare nella maggior parte delle condizioni di mercato. poiché utilizza il metodo di assorbire, basso drawdown, no martingala, sistema autolot . Questo EA è stato integrato con un sistema di trading multi-coppia, quindi questo EA è sufficiente solo per essere installato su un grafico. Questo TitanFury è un robot Forex completamente automatico ma puoi interagire manualmente con questo EA utilizzando la sua dashboard
Titan Gold
Marco De Donno
Experts
Ideal Set  <------- Warning Titan Gold   è un sistema automatizzato sviluppato sulla base di strategie di trading Price Action per l'interazione diretta con il prezzo di mercato. Ogni operazione ha un TP e uno SL fin dall'inizio e l'EA utilizzerà un SL finale per ridurre al minimo il rischio e massimizzare i profitti se il prezzo inizia a muoversi nella giusta direzione. Titan Gold ha già 7 diverse strategie integrate, che funzionano perfettamente insieme. Il risultato è una curva di crescita m
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Titan BaBaDuk
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!! Titan Babaduk ea is a fully automated trading robot, it well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts,  it uses 10 strategic models to manage operations and find entry points, in each operation SL, TP is positioned and managed with Trailing stop. It works only and exclusively in H1 (USDJPY-EURUSD) H4 (GBPUSD), Titan Babaduk has been programmed only for the USDJPY, EURUSD & GBPUSD pairs in order to be us
Titan Gravity
Marco De Donno
Indicatori
Live Signal:   Click One Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading? My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules. But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and r
Titan Machinist MT5
Marco De Donno
Utilità
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one s
Titan Gravity MT5
Marco De Donno
Indicatori
Live Signal:   Click One Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading? My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules. But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and r
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione