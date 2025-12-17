Non repaint signal indicator

📊 MV Arrow v4.0 – Professional Swing Signal Indicator

MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system.

It focuses on market extremes, filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities.

This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts.

🔍 Core Signal Logic

Signals are generated only when price forms a true swing extreme, confirmed by multiple technical conditions.

✅ Swing Point Detection

Identifies absolute swing highs and swing lows

Uses configurable left/right bar validation

Ensures the signal candle is the highest or lowest point in its range

This prevents repainting-style signals and random entries.

🧠 Multi-Indicator Confirmation Engine

Each signal is validated using a scoring system, where multiple conditions must align:

🔹 Trend & Momentum

Fast vs Slow EMA relationship

EMA slope direction (trend bias)

🔹 RSI Confirmation

Oversold / recovery behavior for BUY signals

Overbought / weakening behavior for SELL signals

🔹 Volatility & Price Position

Bollinger Bands interaction

Price location relative to BB midline and extremes

🔹 Market Pressure Analysis

Bulls Power & Bears Power strength comparison

Momentum strengthening in the signal direction

Only signals with sufficient confirmation strength are displayed.

⏱ Signal Spacing & Noise Filtering

To avoid overtrading and clutter:

Minimum bars enforced between consecutive signals

Time-based validation ensures signals are well spaced

Prevents multiple arrows in consolidation zones

This makes the indicator especially useful on M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes.

📈 Visual & Alert Features

Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows

Non-repainting historical signals

Optional popup alerts on new confirmed signals

Lightweight and optimized for live trading

Arrows are plotted slightly above or below price for easy visibility.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Moving Average periods

RSI period

Bollinger Band settings

Swing strength and signal spacing

Arrow colors and width

Alert on/off toggle

Adapt it easily to scalping, intraday, or swing trading styles.

🎯 Best Use Cases

Swing trading entries and exits

Trend pullback confirmation

Market reversal spotting

Confirmation tool for manual strategies

Works well with price action, support & resistance, and structure-based trading

⚠️ Important Notes