PA Scoring Expert Advisor

🇬🇧 Description (English)

PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate

Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ❤️

Key Features

  • Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter

  • Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade

  • Profit locking with no SL rollback: start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes

  • Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping

  • Validation Mode (default) to pass Market checks out of the box

  • On-chart UI: status, total P/L, lock mode, Net TP/SL (shows “No set” if disabled)

Instruments & Timeframes

  • Symbols: Forex majors, metals, CFDs supported by your MT5 broker

  • Timeframes: M15 – H1 (start with M15 if you prefer more frequent signals)


Default Preset

  • ValidationMode = true (for Market/tests)

  • LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01

  • Use_Breakeven = false , Use_Trailing = false , Use_Martingale = false

  • TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200

  • Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL will display “No set” unless Use_AutoCloseTargets is enabled)

Recommended “Live Trading” Setup

  1. General

    • ValidationMode = false

    • EntryOncePerBar = true

    • Chart timeframe: M15 or H1

  2. Risk & Stops

    • Safe start: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (size per account)

    • Or proportional: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0

    • SL/TP mode: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR

      • Start with ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0

  3. Profit Lock (no rollback)

    • Use_Breakeven = true

    • BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10

    • ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO

      • RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0

  4. Targets (optional)

    • Enable Use_AutoCloseTargets = true for net profit/loss auto-closure

    • Set TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD

  5. Smart Martingale (optional)

    • Use_Martingale = true

    • MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4

Tip: Begin with a small Fixed lot + LOCK_RATIO; increase complexity (ATR SL/TP, step locks, martingale) only after you’re comfortable.

Important Notes

  • Results depend on market conditions, broker specifics, and your risk management.

  • This EA may switch to a paid model in the future. If you’d like to support its development, please Like/Share to keep updates coming.

Support a Solo Builder

I design, code, and support this EA alone. If you appreciate the work, please Like/Share this EA and my other releases on MQL5. Your support motivates continuous improvements—thank you! 🙏




🇹🇭 คำอธิบาย (Thai)

PA Scoring EA — ใช้งานง่าย พร้อมเทรดจริง

พัฒนาคนเดียวทั้งระบบ หากชอบโปรดกด Like/Share เพื่อสนับสนุนการอัปเดตต่อไป ❤️

คุณสมบัติเด่น

  • เทรดอัตโนมัติจาก “สัญญาณพฤติกรรมราคา” ที่ผ่านตัวกรองแนวโน้ม (Trend Filter)

  • บริหารความเสี่ยงยืดหยุ่น: Fixed lot (ค่าเริ่มต้น) หรือ %Risk ต่อดีล

  • ล็อกกำไรแบบ ไม่ถอย SL ลง: เริ่ม Break-Even แล้วไล่ล็อกกำไรตามโหมดที่เลือก (ATR/STEP/RATIO)

  • รองรับบัญชี Netting/Hedging พร้อมตัวคุมล็อตไม่ให้ชนเพดานโบรกเกอร์

  • Validation Mode (ค่าเริ่มต้น) สำหรับทดสอบ/ส่งขึ้น Market ได้ทันที

  • UI บนกราฟ: สถานะการทำงาน, P/L รวม, โหมดล็อกกำไร, Net TP/SL (หากไม่ตั้งจะแสดง “No set”)

เหมาะกับอะไร / TF ที่แนะนำ

  • สัญลักษณ์: คู่เงินหลัก/โลหะ/CFD ที่โบรกเกอร์ MT5 รองรับ

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1 (เริ่มที่ M15 ถ้าต้องการสัญญาณถี่ขึ้น)


ค่าพร้อมใช้งาน (Default)

  • ValidationMode = true  (สำหรับตรวจ/ทดสอบ)

  • LotSizeMethod = Fixed ,  FixedLotSize = 0.01

  • ปิด  Use_Breakeven , ปิด  Use_Trailing , ปิด  Use_Martingale

  • TrendFilter = EMA ,  TrendEmaPeriod = 200

  • Use_UI = true  (Net TP/SL จะขึ้น “No set” หากไม่ได้เปิด  Use_AutoCloseTargets )

ตั้งค่า “พร้อมเทรดจริง” (แนะนำ)

  1. General

    • ValidationMode = false

    • EntryOncePerBar = true

    • กราฟ M15 หรือ H1

  2. Risk & Stops

    • เริ่มแบบปลอดภัย:  LotSizeMethod = Fixed  (กำหนดล็อตตามทุน)

    • หรือใช้สัดส่วน:  LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent ,  RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0

    • โหมด SL/TP:  SL_Mode = ATR ,  TP_Mode = ATR

      • เริ่มที่  ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 ,  ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0

  3. Profit Lock (ไม่ถอย SL ลง)

    • Use_Breakeven = true

    • BE_TriggerPts = 120 ,  BE_OffsetPts = 10

    • ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO

      • RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 ,  RatioLockMultiple = 1.0

  4. Targets (ไม่บังคับ)

    • เปิด  Use_AutoCloseTargets = true  เมื่อต้องการปิดกำไร/ขาดทุน “รวมสุทธิ”

    • ตั้ง  TargetProfitUSD  /  TargetLossUSD

  5. Smart Martingale (ทางเลือก)

    • Use_Martingale = true

    • MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 ,  MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4

เคล็ดลับ: เริ่มด้วย Fixed lot เล็ก + LOCK_RATIO ก่อน แล้วค่อยปรับซับซ้อนขึ้นเมื่อคุ้นพฤติกรรมตลาด

หมายเหตุสำคัญ

  • ผลลัพธ์ขึ้นกับสภาพตลาด โบรกเกอร์ และวินัยการบริหารความเสี่ยงของผู้ใช้

  • อาจมีการปรับเป็นรุ่นชำระเงินในอนาคต ผู้ที่สนใจขอเชิญสนับสนุนโดยกด Like/Share เพื่อให้โครงการเติบโตต่อเนื่อง

สนับสนุนนักพัฒนาสาย Solo

ผมทำทุกอย่างเองตั้งแต่ดีไซน์ โค้ด ซัพพอร์ต—ถ้าคุณชอบแนวคิดนี้ ช่วยกด Like/Share EA นี้และผลงานทั้งหมดของผมบน MQL5 ด้วยนะครับ ขอบคุณมากครับ! 🙏


Altri dall’autore
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
Chameleon Trader
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Chameleon Trader - Free Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Welcome to Chameleon Trader , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to "adapt" its trading strategy to fluctuating market conditions, just like a chameleon! Developed by aNa, this versatile and powerful tool is now available 100% FREE to all traders in the MQL5 Community. Our goal is to provide a high-quality, flexible trading robot that empowers both new and experienced traders to explore different automated strategies without an
FREE
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
EN — Product Description SMC Workflow Auto EA — FVG-first with BOS Confirmation Expert Advisor that trades only when a Smart-Money-Concepts setup appears: Fair Value Gap (FVG) entry after Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation , with optional filters (trend EMA, OB proximity, FVG mid-zone, min gap). The EA includes robust risk controls (fixed lot default, lot cap, margin-aware sizing, BE & ATR trailing) and market-validation safeguards for brokers that restrict “close to market” modifications. W
FREE
Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution 1. Introduction / Overview  Tired of juggling multiple charts and EAs? SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro is a powerful and intuitive Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This all-in-one solution allows you to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and manage trades across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, dynamic dashboard. With advanced signal generation, robust risk managem
Fibonacci Retracement EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders. (EN/TH) This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione