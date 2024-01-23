Grid Engulfing MT4
Experts
Yudi Sri Warsito
Versione: 1.2
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.
Grid Trading:
- A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level.
- The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market.
Engulfing Patterns:
- Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend.
- A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bearish candle is followed by a larger bullish candle that completely engulfs the previous candle.
- A bearish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bullish candle is followed by a larger bearish candle that completely engulfs the previous candle.
Grid Engulfing Strategy:
- The Grid Engulfing strategy uses grid trading to capitalize on small price movements while also incorporating engulfing patterns to identify potential trend reversals or continuations.
- The strategy may use engulfing patterns to trigger buy or sell orders within the grid, or to adjust the grid size or stop-loss levels (optional setting).
Benefits:
- Potential for high profits in range-bound markets
- Can be used in various market conditions
- Allows for flexible grid size and stop-loss (optional settings)
Risks:
- Can result in significant losses if the market breaks out of the grid range
- Requires careful risk management and position sizing
- Currency pair: ALL PAIR CURRENCIES
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended)
- Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
setfile :
In fact, I can't understand why so few traders have turned their attention to this Expert Advisor. It's a very decent job. At least, I haven't seen anything better yet. It is perfect for small deposits. Many thanks to the author.