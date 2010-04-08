PalmyTTS Forex For IB
- Experts
- Tanapon Sumran
- Versione: 1.1
PalmyTTS_For_IB – Trend-based Martingale EA
Description:
PalmyTTS_For_IB is a fully automated trading robot designed for cent accounts and high-lot generation systems, perfect for IB commission strategies. It uses a smart Martingale algorithm combined with trend-following logic from higher timeframes (M15 and H1), with no stop loss. The EA aims for small, consistent profits by closing all trades once a specified net profit is reached.
Key Features:
-
✅ Trend-Based Entry: Uses EMA crossover on M15 and H1 to detect trend direction.
-
✅ Martingale Scaling: Adds positions using Martingale logic (e.g., 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04) if the market moves against the open trades✅ One Direction Only: Opens trades in one direction only based on current trend.
-
✅ Profit-Based Exit: Closes all trades once the net profit reaches a user-defined target (e.g., $2).
-
✅ Auto Lot Support: Supports scaling lot sizes based on account balance (via customizable multiplier).
-
✅ No SL / No TP per trade: Risk is managed by logic, not static stops.
-
✅ Compatible With All Currency Pairs
-
✅ Optimized for M1 Chart
Recommended Settings:
-
💰 Minimum Starting Capital: 1,000 Cent Account (or $10 Standard)
-
📈 StartLot: 0.01
-
⚙️ LotMultiplier: 2.0 (adjustable)
-
🎯 ProfitTargetUSD: 2.00 (default)
-
🕒 Chart Timeframe: Attach to M1, while strategy uses M15 and H1 internally