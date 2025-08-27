My Risk Management

The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making.

Key Features

  • Active Symbol Summary
    Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss.

  • Per-Symbol Risk Analysis
    Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to total equity.

  • Comprehensive Account Information
    Real-time details including account balance, floating P/L, equity, risk percentage, and margin level.

  • Clear Visualization
    Color-coded dashboard to highlight profit/loss and risk conditions for quick monitoring without switching between multiple windows.

Advantages

  • Supports consistent risk management discipline.

  • Delivers a full account overview in a single panel.

  • Suitable for both automated and manual trading.

  • Lightweight and optimized for platform performance.

Note

This product is provided free of charge as an educational and supporting tool to promote responsible trading practices.


340
Andras Feher 2025.09.09 15:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

