My Risk Management MT5

My Risk Management

The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making.

Key Features

Active Symbol Summary

Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss.

Per-Symbol Risk Analysis

Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to total equity.

Comprehensive Account Information

Real-time details including account balance, floating P/L, equity, risk percentage, and margin level.

Clear Visualization

Color-coded dashboard to highlight profit/loss and risk conditions for quick monitoring without switching between multiple windows.

Advantages

Supports consistent risk management discipline.

Delivers a full account overview in a single panel.

Suitable for both automated and manual trading.

Lightweight and optimized for platform performance.

Note

This product is provided free of charge as an educational and supporting tool to promote responsible trading practices.



