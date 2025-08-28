MurreyGannQuantum MT5


MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator

Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration

Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems.

The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters

What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean?

A non-repainting indicator maintains its historical signals exactly as they appeared in real-time. Once a signal is generated on a closed bar, it will NEVER disappear, change position, or alter its value. This is crucial for:

    • Accurate Backtesting: Historical results match real-time performance
    • EA Reliability: Automated systems can trust signal persistence
    • Strategy Validation: What you test is what you get in live trading
    • Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels remain stable

Technical Implementation for EA integration:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764064


CORE FEATURES

Technical Implementation:

    • Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic support/resistance levels with adaptive calculation
    • Gann Angle Analysis: True 1x1 angle with swing point detection
    • Hybrid Methodology: Combines both approaches for comprehensive market analysis
    • Non-Repaint Design: Signals confirmed on bar close, never change retroactively

Signal Processing:

    • Multi-Layer Filtering: Optional RSI + Moving Average trend filters
    • Signal Strength Values: Numerical scoring system stored in dedicated buffers
    • Cooldown Management: Configurable minimum bars between signals
    • ATR Adaptation: Volatility-based parameter adjustment for all market conditions

Visual Analysis:

    • Clear Display: Arrows, labels, and level lines with customizable colors
    • Real-Time Updates: Calculations update with each tick, signals confirmed on close
    • Auto-Parameter Scaling: Adapts calculation periods for different timeframes
    • Universal Compatibility: Works on forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices

EA INTEGRATION SYSTEM

14 Buffer Access Architecture:

BUFFER MAPPING TABLE

Buffer Level Description Trading Significance
0 0/8 Extreme Oversold      Strong Buy Zone - Reversal Expected
1 1/8 Minor Support      Weak Support Level
2 2/8 Major Support      Key Support - Strong Buying Interest
3 3/8 Minor Support      Weak Support Level
4 4/8 Pivot/Equilibrium      Critical Level - Trend Change Point
5 5/8 Minor Resistance      Weak Resistance Level
6 6/8 Major Resistance      Key Resistance - Strong Selling Interest
7 7/8 Minor Resistance      Weak Resistance Level
8 8/8 Extreme Overbought      Strong Sell Zone - Reversal Expected
9 - Gann Angle Line      Trend Direction Indicator
10 - Buy Signal Arrows      Visual Buy Signals
11 - Sell Signal Arrows      Visual Sell Signals
12 - EA Buy Buffer      Buy Signal Strength (0.0-1.0)
13 - EA Sell Buffer      Sell Signal Strength (0.0-1.0)

14        -        CoG Center Line            Primary Trend Filter & Dynamic S/R

15        -        CoG Upper CalcBand      Dynamic Resistance - Calculated Deviation

16        -        CoG Lower CalcBand      Dynamic Support - Calculated Deviation

17        -        CoG Upper StdDevBand  Volatility Upper Bound - Statistical Edge

18        -        CoG Lower StdDevBand  Volatility Lower Bound - Statistical Edge


TRADING APPLICATIONS

Level-Based Strategies:

  • Monitor price action at extreme levels (0/8, 8/8) for reversals
  • Use major levels (2/8, 6/8) as key support/resistance zones
  • Target equilibrium level (4/8) for mean reversion trades
  • Implement breakout strategies above/below critical levels

Trend Following:

  • Utilize Gann angle for primary trend direction
  • Enter positions on pullbacks to favorable levels
  • Align signals with higher timeframe trend bias
  • Manage stops at logical level boundaries

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

  • Confirm signals across multiple timeframes
  • Use higher timeframe Gann angle for trend filter
  • Scale position size based on signal confluence
  • Optimize entry timing with lower timeframe signals

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Murrey Math Configuration:

  • Adaptive Periods: Dynamic lookback with ATR enhancement
  • Level Display: Show/hide individual levels or complete sets
  • Zone Highlighting: Optional shading of extreme reversal zones
  • Noise Filtering: Eliminates false level calculations and whipsaws

Gann Angle Settings:

  • Swing Detection: Automatic pivot identification for angle calculation
  • Market Calibration: Auto-adjustment for different instruments
  • Sensitivity Control: Fine-tune swing detection parameters
  • Visual Styling: Customizable line colors and thickness

Signal Enhancement:

  • RSI Filter: Optional overbought/oversold confirmation (default: 70/30)
  • MA Trend Filter: Moving average alignment check for trend bias
  • Signal Cooldown: Minimum bars between signals (prevents overtrading)
  • Strength Threshold: Configurable minimum signal quality requirements

PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS

Algorithm Details:

  • Calculation Method: Dynamic period adjustment based on market volatility
  • Signal Confirmation: Multi-layer validation system with optional filters
  • Trend Detection: Gann angle with automatic swing point identification
  • Level Accuracy: Precise Murrey Math calculations with noise reduction
  • Resource Efficiency: Optimized code for minimal CPU usage

Testing Coverage:

  • Timeframes: All periods from M1 to MN tested and optimized
  • Instruments: 28+ currency pairs, precious metals, major cryptocurrencies, Indices, Stock
  • Historical Data: Comprehensive backtesting on 2020-2024 market data
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT4 brokers and account types

TARGET USERS

Professional Traders: Seeking reliable support/resistance identification with clear trend direction analysis. Need visual confirmation signals and multi-timeframe flexibility for comprehensive market analysis.

EA Developers: Building automated trading systems requiring clean data sources. Need level-based strategy components with accessible buffer architecture and reliable signal generation.

Technical Analysts: Using geometric market analysis methodologies. Want professional-grade tools combining Murrey Math precision with Gann angle trend detection capabilities.

Signal Providers: Generating consistent signals across multiple instruments. Require signal strength metrics and professional reliability for subscriber services.


SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Operating System: Windows 7/8/10/11 or Windows Server
  • Memory: 4GB RAM minimum (8GB recommended for multiple charts)
  • Processor: Intel/AMD dual-core or better
  • Connection: Stable internet for real-time data feeds

Compatibility Matrix:

  • All MT5 broker platforms and server locations
  • Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs
  • Precious metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium)
  • Cryptocurrency CFDs (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • All standard and ECN account types

INSTALLATION & SUPPORT

Quick Setup Process:

  1. Download indicator file after purchase completion
  2. Restart platform and apply to desired charts
  3. Configure settings according to trading style

Professional Support:

  • Technical assistance through MQL5 messaging system
  • Installation and configuration guidance
  • Parameter optimization recommendations

Updates & Maintenance:

  • Lifetime free updates and enhancements
  • Compatibility updates for new MT4 builds
  • Performance optimizations and bug fixes


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This indicator provides analysis tools but cannot guarantee trading profits. Users should practice proper risk management and never risk more than they can afford to lose. Consider your experience level and risk tolerance before trading.

Professional-grade technical analysis combining time-tested Murrey Math levels with Gann angle trend detection. Complete EA integration with 14 accessible buffers for automated trading system development.



Prodotti consigliati
Clever Order Blocks MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicatori
Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  -  All Products  How is this indi
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicatori
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Signalings
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicatori
Signaling is a very interesting trend indicator. The Destroyer of Chaos indicator helps to identify either a new or an existing trend. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why this indicator was created. Its signals are based on a reliable algorithm. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time. One of the advantages of the indi
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
AlphaGain AI – Trading preciso con intelligenza artificiale avanzata AlphaGain AI è un Expert Advisor (EA) per MetaTrader 5 ad alte prestazioni, alimentato da AI e dati storici per generare segnali di qualità, adatti a trader che desiderano risultati costanti e automatizzati. Caratteristiche principali: Motore IA: rileva configurazioni candlestick, zone di volatilità, logica di momentum; Addestrato su oltre 10 anni di dati; Strategia dinamica di entrata/uscita: SL/TP, trailing stop, pun
Fibonacci VPT
Roman Gelman
Indicatori
This plots  Fibonacci deviation levels above and below a moving average of the price. Companion indicator to the " Golden Bull Wave Trader "  expert advisor which uses volume\price trend to determine price reversals. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56291 The expert advisor and this indicator were created in order to: Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP Use alternate risk management me
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO, il supporto EA e la guida completa, visita per favore – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Individua la tendenza. Leggi il pattern. Cronometra l'ingresso. 3 passaggi in meno di 30 secondi! Opera senza sforzo — nessuna analisi richiesta, il tuo assistente intelligente è pronto a semplificare il tuo flusso di lavoro Basta sovraccarico di grafici. Opera con fiducia utilizzando il rilevamento intelligente del bias. Compatibile con tutte le valute, criptova
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicatori
Fractal Support & Resistance Pro – Automatic S/R Detection Fractal Support & Resistance Pro is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that automatically draws support and resistance levels based on enhanced fractal logic. This tool helps traders quickly identify market turning points, breakout zones, and key price levels without manual chart analysis. Short Description: Fractal Support & Resistance Pro automatically detects and plots key support and resistance levels using advanced fractal log
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Supply Demand Retest and Break MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , questo strumento traccia le zone di offerta e domanda basate su candele a forte momentum, permettendoti di identificare queste zone su più timeframe utilizzando la funzione   timeframe selector   . Con etichette di retest e break, insieme
Pick Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Pick Trend is a reliable indicator without redrawing that will not leave any trader indifferent. Pick Trend tool, which, based on mathematical calculations, analyze all five aspects: opening price, high, low, closing price and volume. Using the Pick Trend Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. As a result of the calculations, the Pick Trend technical indicator is plotted on the chart in the form of a set of points for easy interp
Gravity Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
FiboPlusTrend MT5
Sergey Malysh
Indicatori
The indicator automatically plots and tracks buy and sell Fibo levels at any symbol and timeframe. FiboPlus Trend displays: the trend on all timeframes and indicators values. Fibo levels of the probable upward or downward price movements. entry points are shown using "up arrow", "down arrow" icons. The data is doubled on SELL and BUY buttons. rectangle area limited by levels 0-100. Trading is performed from one level to another (no trend). Features calculation of the trend of indicators (RSI, S
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicatori
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Fibo World MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicatori
The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicatori
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
Indicatori
“Naturu” è un indicatore manuale che utilizza la simmetria della natura come algoritmo. Conquista il mercato con una strategia semplice e saggezza nascosta! Quando carichi l’indicatore, vedrai due linee: Top e Bottom. Clicca una volta su una linea per attivarla. Per spostarla, basta cliccare sulla candela dove vuoi posizionarla. Definisci un punto alto e un punto basso, e l’indicatore calcola automaticamente: Una zona magenta che mostra dove gli interessi di tori e orsi sono più vicini, ossia l
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
UR Gamma MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicatori
UR Gamma (alimentato da calcoli simili trovati nei sistemi di Machine Learning) UR Gamma è uno strumento di analisi finanziaria all'avanguardia che offre una versione nuova e migliorata del classico indicatore WaveTrend. Incorporando tecniche avanzate di elaborazione del segnale digitale, UR Gamma risolve alcuni dei limiti degli algoritmi WaveTrend tradizionali e fornisce un approccio più accurato, robusto e dinamico per identificare e misurare le tendenze nell'azione dei prezzi. Vantaggi del
Automatic rsi scanner
Rong Yong Yang
Indicatori
This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm. Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm. This is very helpful to fr
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicatori
"ATREND: Come funziona e come utilizzarlo" ### Come funziona L'indicatore "ATREND" per la piattaforma MT5 è progettato per fornire ai trader robusti segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di metodologie di analisi tecnica. Questo indicatore sfrutta principalmente l'Average True Range (ATR) per la misurazione della volatilità, insieme ad algoritmi di individuazione dei trend per identificare potenziali movimenti di mercato. Lascia un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un rega
Golden Swings
Arnold Byarufu
Indicatori
"GoldenSwing" is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 indicator meticulously crafted by Southern Star Trading, designed to enhance your trading strategies with precision swing high and swing low identification. Harnessing the power of swing analysis, this indicator provides traders with invaluable insights into market reversals and trend continuations, enabling them to make informed trading decisions. With its advanced algorithm, GoldenSwing detects significant swing highs and swing lows in real-time,
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicatori
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicatori
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Indicatori
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicatori
BigPlayerRange – Il miglior indicatore per MT5 BigPlayerRange è considerato il miglior indicatore per Mini Indice e Mini Dollaro su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento essenziale evidenzia le zone strategiche di azione dei grandi player, offrendo un’analisi tecnica istituzionale di altissima precisione. Come usare BigPlayerRange: Questo indicatore mostra zone di acquisto (linea verde) e di vendita (linea rossa). Quando il prezzo chiude fuori da queste aree, è probabile un movimento di tendenz
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicatori
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only   •   Chart Overlay + Alerts   (Popup/Push/JSON) •   SMC+   (OB/FVG/BOS) +   PA   +   HTF EMA   •   M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ...   focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a   multi-layer signal indicator   with institutional-grade filtering. It does   not   open trades; instead it dr
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Indicatori
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading rappresentano un approccio straordinario ai mercati finanziari. ENIGMERA utilizza cicli frattali per calcolare con precisione i livelli di supporto e resistenza. Mostra la fase autentica di accumulo e fornisce direzione e obiettivi: un sistema che funziona sia in trend sia in correzione. Come funziona Gran parte delle funzionalità dell’indicatore è controllata tramite pulsanti sul lato sinistro del grafico, perm
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L’indicatore evidenzia le zone in cui viene dichiarato interesse sul mercato , per poi mostrare la zona di accumulo degli ordini . Funziona come un book degli ordini su larga scala . Questo è l’indicatore per i grandi capitali . Le sue prestazioni sono eccezionali. Qualsiasi interesse ci sia nel mercato, lo vedrai chiaramente . (Questa è una versione completamente riscritta e automatizzata – non è più necessaria un’analisi manuale.) La velocità di transazione è un indicatore concettualmente nuo
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.  "The South African Sniper indicator community are very happy with the indicator and
Piranha version 2
Maria Strudov
5 (1)
Indicatori
"Piranha" - an autonomous trading system that determines overbought and oversold levels on the chart. Red and blue zones represent overbought and oversold levels respectively. Entry points are marked with arrows: a downward arrow in the red zone for "sell" and an upward arrow in the blue zone for "buy". The Take profit level is indicated by the green moving average. Key features: Adjusting the Take profit level as the green moving average changes position. Averaging ability when a new market e
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes! The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timef
Gold 100 Pip Signals
Allen Mwaniki Mwangi
Indicatori
100PIPSsignals — Sistema di crossover EMA veloce per l'oro (M1) Un indicatore di crossover EMA leggero, progettato per i CFD sull'oro sul grafico a 1 minuto. Contrassegna i punti di ingresso a basso rischio con frecce chiare e cerchi dorati, convalida i movimenti in base a un target minimo di pip configurabile e può inviare avvisi/notifiche. Come funziona (semplice) L'indicatore utilizza due medie mobili esponenziali (EMA veloce ed EMA media). Quando l'EMA veloce incrocia al di sopra dell'EMA
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Altri dall’autore
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.31 (13)
Experts
MyBTCUSD GRID EA è la versione GRATUITA di BTCUSD GRID EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA è un programma automatizzato progettato per utilizzare la strategia di trading a griglia MyBTCUSD GRID EA è molto utile sia per i principianti che per i trader esperti. Sebbene esistano altri tipi di bot di trading che puoi utilizzare, la natura logica della strategia di trading di rete rende facile per i bot di trading di criptovalute eseguire il trading automatico senza pr
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.02 (52)
Experts
Scalper MyGrid O lo guidi tu, o è lui a guidare te. Oltre 28.000 download dal 2022: niente clamore, niente rumore, niente sconti. Solo un'esecuzione coerente nelle mani di chi capisce. Informazioni di base Simbolo:   Qualsiasi (ottimizzato per impostazione predefinita: XAUUSD) Intervallo di tempo:   qualsiasi (ottimizzato per impostazione predefinita:   M5   ) Tipo:   EA basato su griglia con soft martingala (predefinito 1.5) Controllo lotto:   imposta il moltiplicatore su 1,0 per lotti fissi
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Indicatori
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
MyCandleTime
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Utilità
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Stomacd
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
STOMACD Divergence Detector - Professional Trading System "Revolutionary Stochastic-MACD Hybrid Technology with Full EA Integration" Transform your trading with the most advanced divergence detection system available! STOMACD combines the power of Stochastic Oscillator with MACD-style analysis to deliver crystal-clear divergence signals that other traders miss. Now with complete EA automation support! Why STOMACD is the Ultimate Divergence Solution 100% NO REPAINT GUARANTEE Confirmed signals on
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate è un potente ed entusiasmante robot di trading per Forex, materie prime, criptovalute e indici. Caratteristiche: Varie modalità di lotto: lotto fisso, lotto Fibonacci, lotto Dalembert, lotto Labouchere, lotto Martingala, lotto sequenza, lotto sistema Bet 1326 Dimensione lotto automatico. Rischio di equilibrio, correlato alla dimensione del lotto automatico TP manuale o utilizzo di ATR per Take Profit e dimensione della griglia (dinamico/automatico) Configurazione EMA Im
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Solo per chi conosce il personaggio di Martingale (Martingale Lover). Questo EA è molto buono per coloro che sono preoccupati per i generatori di REBATE. Black Bird EA si basa sulla strategia di copertura che procede con un algoritmo avanzato. Black Bird EA è un avanzato sistema di trading Scalp che utilizza algoritmi intelligenti per entrare nel mercato il più rapidamente possibile. Utilizza un take-profit fisso/dinamico basato sullo stato del mercato al momento dell'ingresso e ha una varie
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA è un programma automatizzato progettato per utilizzare la strategia di grid trading BTCUSD GRID EA è molto utile sia per i principianti che per i trader esperti.   Sebbene esistano altri tipi di bot di trading che puoi utilizzare, la natura logica della strategia di grid trading rende facile per i bot di trading di criptovalute eseguire scambi automatizzati senza problemi.   BTCUSD GRID EA è la migliore piattaforma in assoluto da utilizzare se stai cercando di provare un bot di t
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Prima dell'acquisto, effettua un test tramite test in avanti utilizzando un account demo   MyVolume Profile FV (versione GRATUITA)   per diversi mesi.   imparalo e trova la configurazione migliore per incontrare il tuo. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA è un programma avanzato   e     automatizzato progettato per utilizzare il profilo del volume che   prende   il volume totale scambiato a un livello di prezzo specifico durante il periodo di tempo specificato e divide il volume totale in volume in ria
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicatori
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione