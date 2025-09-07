MyCandleTime MT5

My CandleTime
This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart.
It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar.

Main Features

  • Shows countdown timer for the active candle.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

  • Lightweight, does not overload the terminal.

  • Adjustable font size and name.

How to Use
Simply attach the indicator to a chart.
You can customize font size, color, and font to fit your charting style.

Parameters

  • FontSize – adjust text size.

  • Color – choose display color.

  • FontName  – choose Font.


