Perpetuum Mobile for MT4
- Experts
- Ivan Negreshnyi
- Versione: 1.0
Easy to use, fully automated neural network trading robot. Works on the H1 timeframe with two currency pairs (AUDCAD, USDCAD). Limitations of the free version - only two currency pairs support (7 in the full version) and 0.01 lots max order size.
Minimal recommended deposit size:
- with grid enabled - $150 per symbol;
- with grid disabled - $100 for all symbols.
Parameters
- Instruments - currency pairs to trade;
- Order size calc method - type of the calculation of the order size;
- Fixed order size - size of the orders;
- Percentage of the deposit - size of the orders as a percentage of the deposit;
- Emergency stop - stops trading in case of negative results;
- Close orders when stop - choosing an action option when emergency stops are triggered;
- Depth of analyze (days) - time period for analyzing emergency stop trigger conditions;
- Max money loss to stop - maximum losses in the deposit currency to trigger emergency stop;
- Max deposit percent loss to stop - maximum losses as a percentage of the deposit for triggering emergency stop;
- Take profit / Stop loss / Traling stop - fixed sizes of SL/TP/trailing;
- Enable grid of orders - enable grid usage strategy;
- Max grid orders - the maximum possible number of orders in the grid;
- Grid multiplier - order size multiplier in the grid;
- Grid step (points) - step between grid orders;
- Grid profit (points) - general TP level for all grid orders;
- Max spread - limitation of max spread value for opening positions;
- use GUI - use of the EA's graphical interface;
- GUI font size - size of the graphical interface font;
- Order comment - comment for orders;
- Orders magics - ID of the orders.