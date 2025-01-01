datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- impostare il timer su un secondo

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- ottieni l'orario di apertura della barra corrente

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//-- valore di ritorno di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata

return(rates_total);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer function |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- imposta l'orario di apertura della barra precedente

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- conta il numero di secondi trascorsi dall'apertura della barra

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- se l'orario di apertura precedente non è uguale a quello corrente, allora questa è una nuova barra

//-- scrivi il nuovo orario di apertura come quello precedente e imposta i secondi a zero

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//-- aumentare e regolare il numero di secondi trascorsi dall'apertura della barra

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//--- tempo di apertura della barra come aaaa.mm.gg hh:mi

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//---ora attuale come aaaa.mm.gg hh:mi:ss

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- numero di secondi mancanti fino all'apertura di una nuova barra

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

//-- tempo rimanente fino alla chiusura della barra attuale come hh:mi:ss

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- crea la stringa di output

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- visualizzare l'ora di apertura della barra e l'ora corrente,

//--- il numero di secondi trascorsi da quando la barra corrente si è aperta e il rimanente fino alla chiusura e

//--- il tempo rimanente fino alla chiusura della barra attuale nel commento

Comment(txt);

/*

result on M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



result on M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



result on H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



result on D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}