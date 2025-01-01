|
datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- impostare il timer su un secondo
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- ottieni l'orario di apertura della barra corrente
ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//-- valore di ritorno di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata
return(rates_total);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- imposta l'orario di apertura della barra precedente
static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- conta il numero di secondi trascorsi dall'apertura della barra
static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- se l'orario di apertura precedente non è uguale a quello corrente, allora questa è una nuova barra
//-- scrivi il nuovo orario di apertura come quello precedente e imposta i secondi a zero
if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
{
bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
seconds=0;
}
//-- aumentare e regolare il numero di secondi trascorsi dall'apertura della barra
seconds++;
if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
seconds=0;
//--- tempo di apertura della barra come aaaa.mm.gg hh:mi
string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//---ora attuale come aaaa.mm.gg hh:mi:ss
string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- numero di secondi mancanti fino all'apertura di una nuova barra
int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
//-- tempo rimanente fino alla chiusura della barra attuale come hh:mi:ss
string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- crea la stringa di output
string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
"Time Current: %s\n"+
"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- visualizzare l'ora di apertura della barra e l'ora corrente,
//--- il numero di secondi trascorsi da quando la barra corrente si è aperta e il rimanente fino alla chiusura e
//--- il tempo rimanente fino alla chiusura della barra attuale nel commento
Comment(txt);
/*
result on M1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35
result on M5:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31
result on H1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46
result on D1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938
Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58
*/
}