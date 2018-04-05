The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other.

The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes daily drawdown limits and a dashboard for monitoring. The EA uses a bundled Keltner Channel indicator, altered to reduce noise.

Key Features Keltner Channel Signals: Entries occur on crossovers of the Keltner bands, checked against prior bar conditions. For buys, the current bar closes above the lower band after a qualifying prior bar. For sells, the current bar closes below the upper band after a qualifying prior bar. Grid Trading with Basket Management: Trades are grouped into baskets, with a maximum number set by the user. Grid positions are added at set intervals with a lot multiplier. Each basket has a unique magic number. Breakeven and Take-Profit Adjustments: After grid additions, a weighted breakeven price is calculated, and take-profit shifts to an offset. Initial take-profit is a fixed distance. Trailing Stop for Initial Trades: If enabled, trailing stops apply to the first position in a basket after a minimum profit, trailing by a set distance. Trailing does not apply to grid positions. Daily Drawdown Protection: Equity is tracked from the start of each day. If drawdown exceeds the set percentage, all positions close, and trading stops for the day. Dashboard: An on-chart panel shows symbol, timeframe, Keltner values, active baskets, total positions, equity, balance, free margin, and daily drawdown. Position, font size, and visibility are adjustable. Risk Management Checks: Validates lot size, margin, volume limits, and trade levels before opening positions. Grid Lines: Draws horizontal lines on the chart for next grid levels (blue for buys, red for sells). No Stop-Loss by Default: Relies on grid recovery and drawdown controls. Indicator Integration: Uses a resource Keltner Channel with configurable period, ATR length, and deviation.





How It Works Signal Generation: On new bars, checks for Keltner crossovers with validation from the previous bar. Initial Position: Opens a trade with starting lot size and sets take-profit. New signals create separate baskets. Grid Addition: Adds positions if price moves against the trade by the grid spacing, using multiplied lots. Basket Management: Positions close at take-profit or via trailing on initials. After grids, take-profit adjusts to breakeven plus offset. Inactive baskets are removed. Risk Monitoring: Closes positions and pauses trading if daily drawdown limit is hit. Dashboard Updates: Refreshes on new bars or position changes.





Disclaimer: Trading forex and using automated systems involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA does not provide financial advice. Users are responsible for their own decisions and should test thoroughly before live use. No warranties are made regarding performance or suitability. Use at your own risk.



