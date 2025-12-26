SuperTrend pro v8
- Indicateurs
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- Version: 1.0
SuperTrend Pro – Advanced Trend Detection Indicator (MT5)
SuperTrend Pro is a modern, optimized trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to deliver clear trend direction, precise market structure, and a premium visual trading experience. It is based on an enhanced ATR-powered SuperTrend algorithm, combined with smart visuals, chart styling, and a real-time information panel.
-Key Features
- Advanced SuperTrend Logic
-
Uses ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable Period and Multiplier
-
Accurately detects bullish and bearish trends
-
Smooth trend transitions with repaint-safe logic
-
Dynamic trend line that adapts to volatility
Modern Visual Design
-
Color-coded SuperTrend line
-
Green → Bullish trend
-
Red → Bearish trend
-
-
Optional trend filling between price and SuperTrend line
-
Semi-transparent fills for clean chart readability
-
Fully customizable colors
Premium Chart Styling
-
Dark modern background theme
-
Custom bullish & bearish candle colors
-
Adjustable chart scale and grid visibility
-
Optimized for long trading sessions and eye comfort
Smart Information Panel
A built-in live dashboard showing:
-
Indicator settings (Period & Multiplier)
-
Current symbol and timeframe
-
Live market price
-
Current trend status (Bullish / Bearish)
-
Current SuperTrend value
-
ATR value (volatility insight)
Updates efficiently every second for maximum performance
Performance Optimized
-
Uses calculated buffers efficiently
-
Smart refresh logic to reduce CPU load
-
Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
-
Works smoothly on all timeframes and symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
How to Use
-
Buy when price is above the SuperTrend line and trend is bullish
-
Sell when price is below the SuperTrend line and trend is bearish
-
Combine with price action, support/resistance, or confirmations for best results
Best For
-
Trend-following traders
-
Gold (XAUUSD) traders
-
Clean-chart lovers
-
Manual trading & EA confirmation
-
Beginners and professional traders