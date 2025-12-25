Quantum Premium

Quantum Prime – Expert Advisor for MT5

Quantum Prime is a powerful automated trading Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability breakout moves with precision and discipline. It intelligently analyzes market structure, identifies key swing levels, and places pending orders to enter trades only when price confirms momentum.

The EA is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution quality, and broker compatibility, making it suitable for both personal and professional trading environments.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes (M15)

  • Account Type: ECN

  • Spread: Raw / Low Spread

Key Highlights

Smart Breakout Detection
Automatically detects swing highs and lows over a customizable lookback period and places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders beyond key levels with proper validation and buffer logic.

Advanced Risk Management
Includes dynamic lot sizing based on account risk, precise TP/SL control, and an intelligent trailing stop system designed to protect profits while allowing trades to run.

Smart Time Management
Supports optional trading-hour control, automatic pending order expiration, new-bar execution logic, and cleanup of expired orders to keep trading clean and efficient.

Professional-Grade Features
Compatible with all timeframes, uses a unique magic number for multi-EA setups, includes robust logging and error handling, checks broker conditions, and ensures all prices are properly normalized for execution accuracy.

