Gold SMC EA

Overview

XAUUSD ICT SMC – Lean Core (v1.4) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on fast, clean FVG entries with tight risk and simple, robust exits.
It trades XAUUSD (and other symbols you list) using a direction-aware Fair Value Gap detected on a single, user-selected entry timeframe. Direction is seeded by short-term momentum, optionally filtered by a higher-TF EMA bias. The exit engine combines a hybrid ATR / R-multiple take-profit, optional breakeven, and ATR trailing with a minimum bars-since-entry gate. Execution safety includes a live spread filter, margin headroom check, session windows, optional quiet windows, per-symbol daily trade cap, and daily drawdown/profit halts.



Features

FVG-only entry (direction-aware)

  • 3-candle displacement gap (bar1 vs bar3) in the trade direction.

  • Gap size must be ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF).

  • Optional location check requiring current price inside the FVG ± buffer.

Simple, reliable direction seed

  • 2-bar momentum (last two candles) to decide bullish/bearish bias.

  • Optional EMA bias on a higher timeframe (side filter).

Session & quiet-time controls

  • Kill-zones (London & New York hours, UTC).

  • Optional quiet windows (two static UTC windows to pause entries).

Risk & execution guards

  • Live spread filter (pips).

  • Margin headroom check on lot size (uses tick value/size).

  • Per-symbol daily trade cap and max running trades.

  • Daily equity guard (halt when drawdown or profit hits your thresholds).

Exits that adapt to volatility and risk

  • Hybrid TP: min( ATR(exitTF)×tpATRmult , StopDistance×tpRRmult )
    (or choose a single mode: ATR or R-multiple).

  • Breakeven (triggered by ATR on trailing TF, with offset).

  • ATR trailing stop with activation threshold, step size, and min bars since entry gate.

Clean engine & multi-symbol

  • New-bar evaluation by default (can switch to every tick).

  • symbolsList supports multiple, comma-separated symbols.

  • Lightweight on-chart dashboard (equity, open/closed state, daily trade count).


How It Works 

  1. On each new bar of entryTF (unless you allow every tick), the EA checks:

    • Kill-zone and quiet windows, daily halts, daily trade cap, live spread, margin headroom.

  2. It seeds direction from 2-bar momentum and (optionally) confirms side with EMA bias.

  3. It detects a direction-aware FVG whose size is ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF) .
    (Optional: require price be inside the gap ± buffer.)

  4. It places SL beyond the prior bar extreme ± slBufferPips × pipFactor × _Point .

  5. It computes TP using hybrid ATR/R-multiple (or single mode), then opens the trade.

  6. After entry, Breakeven and ATR trailing manage the stop with broker-safe steps and a minimum bars since entryfilter.



    How to Use

    1. Attach the EA to a chart (any TF). The EA internally uses your selected entryTF .

    2. Set symbolsList (e.g., XAUUSD ).

    3. Configure sessions (kill-zones) and optional quiet windows if you want timing control.

    4. Tune fvgMinATRpct , tpATRmult , tpRRmult , slBufferPips to your style.

    5. Choose whether to enable the EMA bias, BE, and trailing.

    6. Verify baseRiskPct , daily guard levels, spread threshold, and trade cap fit your broker/limits.



    Recommendations

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (works with other symbols you add to symbolsList ).

    • Entry timeframe: your chosen entryTF (defaults in the file).

    • Broker: low-latency, tight-spread ECN.

    • VPS: strongly recommended for continuous operation.



      Important

      After purchase, please send me a private message for the installation guide and a recommended settings templatematching typical XAUUSD conditions.


      Disclaimer

      This EA is provided for analytical and educational purposes only. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk; configure risk parameters responsibly and test on a demo before going live.


Produits recommandés
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
Neuro Quant Trade for Gold
Kim Seongyu
Experts
NeuroQuant: Built for GOLD NeuroQuant is a next-generation trading solution specially designed for GOLD, leveraging advanced AI and neural networks to dominate this high-potential market. Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: 4H & 1H Capital: $1,000+ Broker: Any broker Account Type: Lower spread preferred Leverage: 1:25 ~ 1:500 VPS: Preferred to maximize your profit Lot Size: 0.01 ~ Why NeuroQuant Excels in GOLD: Exceptional Backtest Results: In 2024 backtests, short positions achieved over  62.5%
BoxMaster Strategy Maker mt5 PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a  designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and T
Enoch
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! English Description (for MQL5 Market) Title : ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading Description : ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency. With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system , ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account , protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities. ️ Main Features : Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Los
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
ZING an EA based on Multiple Stochastics
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
USER MANUAL, GUIDE and SET FILE LINK Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. ZING FEATURES - ZING is an expert advisor that uses four stochastic indicators and two time frames to predict the price trend and trigger a trade. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
The EA looks to take advantage of the  momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
MultiTF 2MA Cross MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell) Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend) How it works If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell Expert Advisor Features - Fixed Lot - Stop Loss and TakeProfit - Trailing Stop - Mu
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
STO Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Experts
STO Swings EA for MT5 Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals. The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator . It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries. Key Features : Stochastic-Based Entry Logic : Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to d
Roseflare Ingotron
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy: Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average Forged Periods : 21 | 34 | 55 Mechanism : Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence. Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator Rune Lines : %K / %D / Slowing  Temporal Vantage : Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to dr
MACD Gold slow scalper MT5
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
MACD Gold Slow Scalper Description: "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, leveraging the proven effectiveness of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This Expert Advisor specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD), aiming for stable and slow scalping trades based on MACD signals. Trading Strategy: The "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" operates by analyzing fast and slow EMA crossovers within the MACD indicator to identify potential
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA
George Thuo Njanga
Experts
A Revolutionary Guardrail for 95 % of Traders; This expert will save you from Emotions and from yourself. What if you had an EA that will shutdown the MT5 for the whole day when your daily profit or loss is reached? Well, this one does just that. Say goodbye to overtrading, trading without SL, not auto trailing you profit, and revenge trading.  How many times have you watched a winner turn into a loser because you moved your TP or simply forgot to set one? How much capital have you let slip thro
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Développé avec le soutien d’outils avancés d’intelligence artificielle, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un code propre et efficace, optimisé pour la vitesse et la stabilité. Cet Expert Advisor applique un cadre de gestion des risques de niveau institutionnel et évite les stratégies à haut risque telles que le martingale, le grid averaging ou le hedging non contrôlé. Conçu pour les traders exigeant à la fois précision et sécurité, le système combine un concept éprouvé
FREE
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experts
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
DYJ ThreeMACross MT5
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ ThreeMACross  is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). The Expert Advisor also features money m
ScalpingMarketEA
Nicola Capatti
Experts
Expert Advisor for scalping; This EA was built for monthly profitability. Works on any asset: Forex, Indices, Crypto and Stocks. Perfectly usable in MT5 tester and usable on any TimeFrame. The EA has various inputs available to customize operations: -Lots -Risk% (0 = Fix) -OrderDist (the distance between one order and another, the distance is calculated in points not pips) -TP (in points) -Sl (in points) -TrailingStopTrigger(the trailing stop trigger point in points) -TrailingStop(distance from
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (655)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarAlligator
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarADX
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarWPR MT5
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarTrendWaveMT5
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there a
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarBollinger
Daying Cao
Experts
We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market. Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there ar
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (290)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.47 (17)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (23)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 150 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’ét
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.36 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.54 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Plus de l'auteur
Liquidity Swings SMC Zones
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Liquidity Swings SMC Zones Liquidity Swings SMC Zones is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects, displays, and updates liquidity-based swing high and swing low zones directly on your chart. This tool is designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), supply and demand, or support and resistance trading methods. Features Automatic Zone Detection: Identifies significant swing highs and swing lows based on customizable pivot settings. Clear Visual Zones: Hi
FREE
Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme Volumized Breaker Blocks MTF Supreme is a powerful and user-friendly multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator that automatically detects and visualizes Order Blocks (OB) and Breaker Blocks (BB) on your chart. This advanced tool is designed for both beginners and professional traders who want a clean, fast, and insightful way to identify key market levels with volume context. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly plot OB/BB zones from up to three customizab
FREE
Support and Resistance MTF
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Overview Support & Resistance (MTF) is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) across up to three timeframes. It merges nearby levels to reduce clutter, adapts zone width to market volatility using ATR, and offers optional alerts when price breaks or retests those levels. Features Multi-timeframe pivot detection Identify pivots on the current chart plus two higher timeframes using a configurable pivot length. Merge-distance grou
FREE
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Xauusd Supreme Scalper Expert Advisor
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Experts
Overview Supreme Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on the 5-minute chart. It combines multiple technical filters—trend confirmation, momentum checks, volume validation, higher-timeframe alignment—and a capital-protection mechanism with configurable risk profiles and daily equity limits. All entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments (break-even and trailing), and spread checks are handled automatically. Features Risk profiles Off, Low, Moderate, Hi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis