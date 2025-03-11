Visual Mountain Echo Indicator MT4

Mountain Echo Indicator
Your key to uncovering trade opportunities, designed for custom optimization.
Price: $65

Key Features:

  • Visual Buy and Sell Signals
    The indicator places visually appealing arrows directly on your chart:

    • Lime Green Arrows indicate potential buy opportunities.
    • Red Arrows signal potential sell opportunities.

  • Customizable Stochastic Parameters
    Includes key inputs like:

    • %K Period (default: 14)
    • %D Period (default: 3)
    • Slowing (default: 3)
    • Bars to Wait Between Signals (default: 10)

  • Easy-to-Tune Logic
    Built with a simple yet effective structure, allowing you to:

    • Adjust inputs to fit your strategy.
    • Use additional visualization lines, such as a "%K Line," to analyze trends.

  • Optimization-Ready
    This indicator comes unoptimized by design, encouraging you to fine-tune it for your preferred trading conditions or instruments.

How It Works:
The indicator uses a Stochastic Oscillator framework to determine overbought and oversold zones.
It places buy or sell signals when specific stochastic thresholds are breached.
Buffers track signals internally, ensuring precision and reducing redundancy.


