Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System

The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions.

How It Works

The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points:

Signal Filtering : A special oscillator is used to provide additional filtering of false signals. This helps you focus on the most reliable signals and avoid market "noise."

Clear Trading Recommendations: The indicator doesn't just draw lines; it provides clear recommendations directly on the chart, including entry levels and potential stop-loss levels.

Key Features