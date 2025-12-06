EMA Trend Robot is a powerful expert advisor designed to follow strong directional movement using dual EMA confirmation. It avoids weak ranges, waits for clean trend setups, and executes trades with smart logic based on momentum, price strength, and volatility. The EA includes built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop to protect profits and reduce emotional trading. Suitable for beginners and professionals, it works on Forex pairs, GOLD, and major indices. Its goal is simple — catch trends early, hold them longer, and exit safely with consistency. If you are a trend-lover, this robot is built for you.