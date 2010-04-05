Gold Digging Scalping

Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex

Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Smart Entry Logic:
    The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) filters to detect overbought/oversold market conditions, helping it avoid bad entries and only trade in momentum-favored directions.

  • Dynamic Pip Step Calculation:
    Rather than using fixed pip intervals, the EA adjusts the distance between trades based on market volatility using the last 24 candlesticks. This makes it highly adaptive to fast-moving Gold markets.

  • Martingale Lot Management:
    With each trade, the lot size increases based on the LotExponent setting, helping recover losses when used with proper risk control. Ideal for short bursts in Gold price action.

  • Equity Protection:
    Built-in equity protection ensures that trading stops if losses reach a set percentage of your account balance. This prevents emotional overtrading and protects capital during high volatility.

  • Trailing Stop System:
    The EA can secure profits using a trailing stop mechanism once trades move in the favorable direction. This locks in gains without capping profit potential too early.

  • Flexible Time Controls:
    You can control how long trades remain open with a timeout function, ensuring no positions stay in the market longer than intended.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility:
    Works on any timeframe and adapts to both trending and ranging markets.

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD):
    Gold is known for rapid spikes and reversals. This EA is tuned to react quickly to such moves, opening and managing positions with precision to exploit short-term opportunities.

Benefits of Using This EA in Gold Trading:

  • Takes advantage of fast price swings typical in Gold markets.

  • Automates trading and risk management — reduces emotional decisions.

  • Maintains consistency in high-volatility sessions (such as during news or US market hours).

  • Reduces manual effort and helps traders stick to a proven strategy.

This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate short-term trades in Gold or forex, while retaining control over key risk settings. Whether you're a beginner looking for guided entries or an experienced trader needing a smart execution system, Gold Digging Scalping is built to deliver.

If you have any more questions, you can email me. If you want to trade with a low balance, I can give you a new setting. You can email me that too. If you have a low balance, you can start from 0.01 lot. If you want, I can give you the balance ratio. How much balance is better for trading in how many lots.
Plus de l'auteur
Double MA Fibo and Bolinger Bands
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicateurs
2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview 2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audible alerts when trading sign
FREE
Double MA With Fibonacci and Fan
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicateurs
Indicator Description "Double Moving Averages with Fibonacci Fan" is a powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool designed to enhance trend analysis by combining: Two customizable Moving Averages (MA1 & MA2) for dynamic crossover signals. Fibonacci Retracement Levels to identify key support/resistance zones. Fibonacci Fan for projecting trend direction and potential reversal angles. Key Features: Dual MA System – Track short-term vs. long-term trends (e.g., EMA 9 + SMA 21). Smart Alerts – Popup, email
FREE
Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Indicateurs
Double Moving Averages with Special Time Frame and Fibonacci (DMA_Special_TF_with_Fibo) Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview Double MA With Special Time Frame with Fibo is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audibl
FREE
