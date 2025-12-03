Aureus Volatility

Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System

Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex

Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all major forex pairs on MetaTrader 4.

 Key Features

Universal Broker Compatibility

  • Zero Configuration Required - Automatically detects and adapts to any MT4 broker
  • Works with ALL digit formats: 4-digit, 5-digit FX brokers and 2/3-digit CFD brokers
  • Intelligent Auto-Detection: Automatically calculates pip values, tick sizes, lot steps, and stop levels
  • No Hardcoded Values - Completely dynamic across all instruments and brokers

Advanced Volatility-Adaptive Strategy

  • Dual-Timeframe Trend System: Higher timeframe (H1) trend filter with lower timeframe (M15/M30) precision entries
  • EMA Crossover Logic: HTF uses EMA 50/200 for major trend; Entry uses EMA 20 for precise timing
  • ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Only trades when market volatility meets threshold requirements
  • Non-Repainting Indicators: All signals are based on closed candles - what you see in backtest is what you get in live trading
  • Optional Confirmation Filters: RSI and ADX filters available for additional trade validation

Professional Risk Management

  • Equity-Based Position Sizing: Risk a fixed percentage of your account equity per trade
  • ATR-Derived Stop Loss: Dynamic stops that adapt to current market volatility
  • Flexible Take Profit: Choose between fixed Risk:Reward ratios (1.5, 2.0, 3.0) or ATR-based targets
  • Automatic Lot Normalization: Respects broker minimum lots, maximum lots, and lot step requirements
  • Broker Stop Level Protection: Automatically adjusts SL/TP if too close to current price

Robust Execution Engine

Unlike basic EAs that fail under real market conditions, Aureus Volatility Matrix includes:

  • Spread Guard: Blocks trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum
  • 3-Layer Retry System: Handles requotes and slippage with configurable retry attempts and delays
  • Smart Order Routing: Adapts to broker execution speed and adjusts accordingly
  • Complete Error Handling: Every order operation is wrapped in error detection and logging
  • Slippage Protection: Configurable maximum slippage tolerance

Intelligent Trade Management

  • Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven plus configurable lock-in pips after reaching profit threshold
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Choose between fixed pip trailing or ATR-based adaptive trailing
  • HTF Trend Reversal Exit: Automatically closes positions when higher timeframe trend reverses
  • Magic Number Isolation: Trade multiple instances on different symbols without interference
  • One Trade Per Symbol Mode: Optional setting to prevent overexposure

Time & News Filters

  • Session Filter: Avoid trading during specific hours (e.g., low liquidity Asian session)
  • Built-in News Blocker: Define up to 2 daily news times with customizable buffer minutes before/after
  • No DLL Dependencies: News filter works without external libraries or internet connections

Professional On-Chart Display

Real-time information panel showing:

  • Current spread in pips
  • Higher timeframe trend direction
  • Current ATR value
  • Number of open positions (buys/sells)
  • Last trade result
  • EA version and status

 Optimized For Multiple Assets

Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Handles extreme volatility and wide spreads
  • Pre-optimized settings for gold's unique characteristics
  • Recommended: M30 entry timeframe, ATR SL multiplier 2.0

Indices (NAS100, US30, US100)

  • Adapts to fast-moving tech and industrial indices
  • Handles 2-3 digit broker variations seamlessly
  • Recommended: M15 entry timeframe, ATR SL multiplier 1.5

Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Works on all major and minor pairs
  • Optimized for standard FX volatility patterns
  • Recommended: M30 entry timeframe with RSI confirmation

 Fully Customizable Parameters

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade (% of equity)
  • ATR multiplier for Stop Loss
  • Risk:Reward ratio or ATR-based Take Profit
  • Breakeven trigger and lock-in distance
  • Trailing stop settings (fixed or ATR-based)

Strategy Settings

  • Higher timeframe for trend (H1, H4, D1)
  • Entry timeframe (M5, M15, M30)
  • EMA periods (customizable for both timeframes)
  • ATR period and minimum threshold
  • Optional RSI/ADX filters with adjustable levels

Execution Controls

  • Maximum spread tolerance
  • Retry attempts and delay
  • Slippage tolerance
  • One trade per symbol mode

Time Management

  • Trading session hours
  • News event times with buffer minutes
  • Enable/disable filters independently

Performance & Reliability

Built for Live Trading

This EA was engineered with real-world trading conditions in mind:

  • Handles requotes from bucket shop brokers
  • Works with variable spreads during news events
  • Manages stop level restrictions automatically
  • Lightweight code - no chart freezing or lag
  • Minimal CPU usage even on VPS servers

Backtesting Ready

  • Passes Strategy Tester on 99% modeling quality
  • No look-ahead bias or repainting
  • Tested extensively on 2023-2025 data across multiple brokers
  • Every Tick mode compatible

Institutional-Grade Code

  • Modular architecture for easy maintenance
  • All constants defined using #define
  • Comprehensive error logging
  • Clean, commented code
  • Version tracking on chart

 Trading Logic Explained

Step 1: Higher Timeframe Trend Analysis The EA first determines the major market trend using EMA 50/200 crossover on H1 (or your chosen HTF). This acts as a powerful filter to ensure we're only taking trades aligned with the bigger picture.

Step 2: Entry Timeframe Signal On the entry timeframe (M15/M30), the EA waits for price to cross above/below EMA 20 in the direction of the HTF trend. This provides precise, low-risk entry points.

Step 3: Volatility Confirmation Before entering, the EA checks that ATR is above the minimum threshold. This prevents trading in dead market conditions where even good setups fail.

Step 4: Optional Filters If enabled, RSI and ADX provide additional confirmation that momentum and trend strength support the trade.

Step 5: Execution & Management Trade is executed with ATR-based stop loss and either fixed RR or ATR-based take profit. The EA then manages the position with breakeven, trailing stops, and will exit early if the HTF trend reverses.

 Who Is This For?

Professional Traders seeking a reliable, set-and-forget system ✅ Portfolio Managers needing consistent performance across multiple assets ✅ Algorithmic Traders who value robust execution over flashy marketing ✅ Gold Specialists requiring volatility-adaptive risk management ✅ Index Traders dealing with fast markets and requote issues ✅ Forex Traders wanting a proven trend-following system

Getting Started

  1. Install the EA on MT4
  2. Attach to your chosen symbol (XAUUSD, NAS100, EURUSD, etc.)
  3. Configure risk percentage and timeframes
  4. Backtest with your broker's historical data to optimize parameters
  5. Start with low risk (0.5-1%) during initial live testing
  6. Scale up once comfortable with performance

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 (latest build recommended)
  • Minimum account balance: $500 (for proper risk management)
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (optional)
  • Broker allowing automated trading (EA-friendly)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, contracts for difference (CFDs), and gold on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist in trading; it does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Backtest thoroughly on your specific broker before live trading.

Support & Updates

  • Lifetime Updates: All future versions included with purchase
  • Active Support: Questions answered within 24-48 hours
  • Documentation: Complete user manual included
  • Optimization Guidance: Broker-specific settings assistance available

 Why Choose Aureus Volatility Matrix?

Most EAs fail in live trading because they:

  • Don't handle broker-specific quirks
  • Use repainting indicators for flashy backtests
  • Have no slippage or requote protection
  • Use fixed pip values that break on different instruments
  • Have poor risk management

Aureus Volatility Matrix solves all of these problems. It's not about perfect backtests with unrealistic assumptions. It's about consistent, reliable performance under real trading conditions with real broker limitations.

This is professional-grade software built by traders, for traders.

Purchase today and experience the difference that professional engineering makes in algorithmic trading.


Plus de l'auteur
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
BullBear Strength Meter
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
BullBear Strength Meter The BullBear Strength Meter is a dynamic market sentiment and momentum indicator that quantifies the real balance of power between buyers and sellers. Instead of relying on a single formula, it fuses multiple proven analytical engines into one comprehensive strength model — giving traders an accurate visual readout of bullish and bearish dominance in real time. This tool measures, compares, and displays the intensity of market forces using advanced statistical and trend-b
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Liquidity Lens
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Liquidity Lens See the Market Through the Eyes of Smart Money. Liquidity Lens is a next-generation ICT-style market structure tool designed to reveal the hidden layers of institutional activity. It automatically identifies support and resistance zones , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , session ranges , and market opens/closes — giving you a clean and intelligent view of how liquidity truly moves. This indicator isn’t just about drawing lines — it visualizes how liquidity forms, shifts, and gets taken ac
Gold Flow Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Gold Flow Master — Institutional Flow Analyzer for XAUUSD Gold Flow Master reveals the hidden structure behind gold price movements by mapping institutional footprints such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity levels, Support/Resistance, Kill Zones, and Fibonacci pockets. It then scores the current price context to highlight the highest-probability trading zones based on real institutional behavior. Main Features Automatic Detection Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG) L
Volatility Matrix
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Volatility Matrix is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders a clear and dynamic view of real-time market volatility. It combines multiple adaptive volatility bands into a single analytical framework, allowing you to identify compression, expansion, and reversal zones across any timeframe or symbol. This tool goes far beyond standard volatility indicators. It builds a complete volatility structure around price action, revealing when the market is preparing for moveme
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis