Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex

Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System

Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all major forex pairs on MetaTrader 4.

Key Features

Universal Broker Compatibility

Zero Configuration Required - Automatically detects and adapts to any MT4 broker

- Automatically detects and adapts to any MT4 broker Works with ALL digit formats : 4-digit, 5-digit FX brokers and 2/3-digit CFD brokers

: 4-digit, 5-digit FX brokers and 2/3-digit CFD brokers Intelligent Auto-Detection : Automatically calculates pip values, tick sizes, lot steps, and stop levels

: Automatically calculates pip values, tick sizes, lot steps, and stop levels No Hardcoded Values - Completely dynamic across all instruments and brokers

Advanced Volatility-Adaptive Strategy

Dual-Timeframe Trend System : Higher timeframe (H1) trend filter with lower timeframe (M15/M30) precision entries

: Higher timeframe (H1) trend filter with lower timeframe (M15/M30) precision entries EMA Crossover Logic : HTF uses EMA 50/200 for major trend; Entry uses EMA 20 for precise timing

: HTF uses EMA 50/200 for major trend; Entry uses EMA 20 for precise timing ATR-Based Volatility Filter : Only trades when market volatility meets threshold requirements

: Only trades when market volatility meets threshold requirements Non-Repainting Indicators : All signals are based on closed candles - what you see in backtest is what you get in live trading

: All signals are based on closed candles - what you see in backtest is what you get in live trading Optional Confirmation Filters: RSI and ADX filters available for additional trade validation

Professional Risk Management

Equity-Based Position Sizing : Risk a fixed percentage of your account equity per trade

: Risk a fixed percentage of your account equity per trade ATR-Derived Stop Loss : Dynamic stops that adapt to current market volatility

: Dynamic stops that adapt to current market volatility Flexible Take Profit : Choose between fixed Risk:Reward ratios (1.5, 2.0, 3.0) or ATR-based targets

: Choose between fixed Risk:Reward ratios (1.5, 2.0, 3.0) or ATR-based targets Automatic Lot Normalization : Respects broker minimum lots, maximum lots, and lot step requirements

: Respects broker minimum lots, maximum lots, and lot step requirements Broker Stop Level Protection: Automatically adjusts SL/TP if too close to current price

Robust Execution Engine

Unlike basic EAs that fail under real market conditions, Aureus Volatility Matrix includes:

Spread Guard : Blocks trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum

: Blocks trades when spread exceeds your defined maximum 3-Layer Retry System : Handles requotes and slippage with configurable retry attempts and delays

: Handles requotes and slippage with configurable retry attempts and delays Smart Order Routing : Adapts to broker execution speed and adjusts accordingly

: Adapts to broker execution speed and adjusts accordingly Complete Error Handling : Every order operation is wrapped in error detection and logging

: Every order operation is wrapped in error detection and logging Slippage Protection: Configurable maximum slippage tolerance

Intelligent Trade Management

Breakeven Protection : Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven plus configurable lock-in pips after reaching profit threshold

: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven plus configurable lock-in pips after reaching profit threshold Dynamic Trailing Stop : Choose between fixed pip trailing or ATR-based adaptive trailing

: Choose between fixed pip trailing or ATR-based adaptive trailing HTF Trend Reversal Exit : Automatically closes positions when higher timeframe trend reverses

: Automatically closes positions when higher timeframe trend reverses Magic Number Isolation : Trade multiple instances on different symbols without interference

: Trade multiple instances on different symbols without interference One Trade Per Symbol Mode: Optional setting to prevent overexposure

Time & News Filters

Session Filter : Avoid trading during specific hours (e.g., low liquidity Asian session)

: Avoid trading during specific hours (e.g., low liquidity Asian session) Built-in News Blocker : Define up to 2 daily news times with customizable buffer minutes before/after

: Define up to 2 daily news times with customizable buffer minutes before/after No DLL Dependencies: News filter works without external libraries or internet connections

Professional On-Chart Display

Real-time information panel showing:

Current spread in pips

Higher timeframe trend direction

Current ATR value

Number of open positions (buys/sells)

Last trade result

EA version and status

Optimized For Multiple Assets

Gold (XAUUSD)

Handles extreme volatility and wide spreads

Pre-optimized settings for gold's unique characteristics

Recommended: M30 entry timeframe, ATR SL multiplier 2.0

Indices (NAS100, US30, US100)

Adapts to fast-moving tech and industrial indices

Handles 2-3 digit broker variations seamlessly

Recommended: M15 entry timeframe, ATR SL multiplier 1.5

Forex Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Works on all major and minor pairs

Optimized for standard FX volatility patterns

Recommended: M30 entry timeframe with RSI confirmation

Fully Customizable Parameters

Risk Management

Risk per trade (% of equity)

ATR multiplier for Stop Loss

Risk:Reward ratio or ATR-based Take Profit

Breakeven trigger and lock-in distance

Trailing stop settings (fixed or ATR-based)

Strategy Settings

Higher timeframe for trend (H1, H4, D1)

Entry timeframe (M5, M15, M30)

EMA periods (customizable for both timeframes)

ATR period and minimum threshold

Optional RSI/ADX filters with adjustable levels

Execution Controls

Maximum spread tolerance

Retry attempts and delay

Slippage tolerance

One trade per symbol mode

Time Management

Trading session hours

News event times with buffer minutes

Enable/disable filters independently

Performance & Reliability

Built for Live Trading

This EA was engineered with real-world trading conditions in mind:

Handles requotes from bucket shop brokers

Works with variable spreads during news events

Manages stop level restrictions automatically

Lightweight code - no chart freezing or lag

Minimal CPU usage even on VPS servers

Backtesting Ready

Passes Strategy Tester on 99% modeling quality

No look-ahead bias or repainting

Tested extensively on 2023-2025 data across multiple brokers

Every Tick mode compatible

Institutional-Grade Code

Modular architecture for easy maintenance

All constants defined using #define

Comprehensive error logging

Clean, commented code

Version tracking on chart

Trading Logic Explained

Step 1: Higher Timeframe Trend Analysis The EA first determines the major market trend using EMA 50/200 crossover on H1 (or your chosen HTF). This acts as a powerful filter to ensure we're only taking trades aligned with the bigger picture.

Step 2: Entry Timeframe Signal On the entry timeframe (M15/M30), the EA waits for price to cross above/below EMA 20 in the direction of the HTF trend. This provides precise, low-risk entry points.

Step 3: Volatility Confirmation Before entering, the EA checks that ATR is above the minimum threshold. This prevents trading in dead market conditions where even good setups fail.

Step 4: Optional Filters If enabled, RSI and ADX provide additional confirmation that momentum and trend strength support the trade.

Step 5: Execution & Management Trade is executed with ATR-based stop loss and either fixed RR or ATR-based take profit. The EA then manages the position with breakeven, trailing stops, and will exit early if the HTF trend reverses.

Who Is This For?

Professional Traders seeking a reliable, set-and-forget system ✅ Portfolio Managers needing consistent performance across multiple assets ✅ Algorithmic Traders who value robust execution over flashy marketing ✅ Gold Specialists requiring volatility-adaptive risk management ✅ Index Traders dealing with fast markets and requote issues ✅ Forex Traders wanting a proven trend-following system

Getting Started

Install the EA on MT4 Attach to your chosen symbol (XAUUSD, NAS100, EURUSD, etc.) Configure risk percentage and timeframes Backtest with your broker's historical data to optimize parameters Start with low risk (0.5-1%) during initial live testing Scale up once comfortable with performance

Requirements

MetaTrader 4 (latest build recommended)

Minimum account balance: $500 (for proper risk management)

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation (optional)

Broker allowing automated trading (EA-friendly)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, contracts for difference (CFDs), and gold on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist in trading; it does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Backtest thoroughly on your specific broker before live trading.

Support & Updates

Lifetime Updates : All future versions included with purchase

: All future versions included with purchase Active Support : Questions answered within 24-48 hours

: Questions answered within 24-48 hours Documentation : Complete user manual included

: Complete user manual included Optimization Guidance: Broker-specific settings assistance available

Why Choose Aureus Volatility Matrix?

Most EAs fail in live trading because they:

Don't handle broker-specific quirks

Use repainting indicators for flashy backtests

Have no slippage or requote protection

Use fixed pip values that break on different instruments

Have poor risk management

Aureus Volatility Matrix solves all of these problems. It's not about perfect backtests with unrealistic assumptions. It's about consistent, reliable performance under real trading conditions with real broker limitations.

This is professional-grade software built by traders, for traders.

Purchase today and experience the difference that professional engineering makes in algorithmic trading.