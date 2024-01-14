Easy HFT prop firm EA

3.4

Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time.

This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the competition without the burden of excessive costs. With 'Easy HFT For Passing Prop Firm', experience the thrill of swift success as it navigates through the trials set by prop firms, designed to test the mettle of the most skilled traders.

It’s important to note that while this tool is optimized for the unique environment of prop firm evaluations, making it ideal for those specific high-stakes tests, its use is tailored towards simulation rather than live trading environments. This focus ensures that you can maximize your potential in prop firm challenges without the complexities of spread and commission considerations that come with actual market trading.

Elevate your journey to becoming a prop trading powerhouse with 'Easy HFT For Passing Prop Firm'. Let this EA be your guide through the rigorous selection process, paving your way to trading success.

Requirements:

  1. Timeframe: M1

  2. Market : Dow Jones

Properties:

  • Lots: Adjust according to the broker, but for EightCapital, recommended 1 Lot per 25K
  • MAGICMA: Magic Number
  • startTradingTime: Trading initiation time (recommended 16:00)
  • endTradingTime: Trading cessation time (recommended 17:00)

List of compatible prop firms:

    Algo Forex Funds
    Nova Funding
    Sure Leverage
    Genesis Forex Funds
    Lion Heart
    Next Step Funding
    Pro Trade Funded
    Quantec Trading Capital
    Only Funds
    Waka Funding
    Tradicave (1-phase/HFT)







Avis 11
franco058
34
franco058 2024.02.12 22:38 
 

Florent did an excellent job with the creation of this HFT EA! You will fly through your evaluation phase with ease

Pro Govs
23
Pro Govs 2024.02.03 08:37 
 

I just passed a 25K challenge with the EA and all I can say is that it worked perfectly for me. You just need volume in the market and you are good to go. Thank you so much

thdg
19
thdg 2024.01.30 18:52 
 

The EA worked perfectly for me, i used on KortanaFx with a 25K account, the EA achieved the goal in 1 day, really good job with the EA and also the support that the developer gives to me was exceptional. Totally recommended

