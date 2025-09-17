ReversionProX

Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System

Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy.
It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses, allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision.

Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices, the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance.

Core Features

Impulse Detection – Identifies when price deviates strongly from its mean.
Mean-Reversion Entries – Trades the return to equilibrium using configurable filters.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Aligns entries with higher timeframe bias.
Dynamic Risk Management – Fixed or % risk per trade with equity protection.
Advanced Exits – Take profit at the mean, partial TP, trailing stop, or emergency exit.
Prop Firm Friendly – Daily loss/profit limits and safe trade handling.
Smart Filters – RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, volatility regimes, and session controls.
News Filter – Auto-disable trading during high-impact events.
Interactive Dashboard – Real-time display of trades, risk, and active signals.

Why Choose Reversion Pro X?

  • Adaptability: Works across trending and ranging markets by adjusting parameters.

  • Safety First: Built-in equity guard, daily limits, and risk-based sizing.

  • Professional Design: Optimized for speed, clean coding, and MQL5 Market validation.

  • Scalability: Future-ready with modular upgrades and optimization flexibility.

Recommended Use

  • Works best on major currency pairs, XAUUSD, and US30.

  • Supports M1 to H1 timeframes depending on your trading style.

  • Optimizable for different brokers and market conditions.

The Goal

With Reversion Pro X, you’re not just running an EA — you’re using a professional-grade trading system that transforms volatility into opportunity.

Disclaimer:
This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before going live.


Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Tidal Gold  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Moving Averages, ADX, and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for  XAUUSD (Gold)  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Averaging.  No Grid.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Numbe
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (5)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Cet Expert Advisor a été conçu, développé et optimisé spécialement pour votre usage personnel. Il s'agit d'un puissant Expert Advisor (EA) pour profiter des meilleures et plus grandes opportunités sur le symbole EURJPY, dans toutes les phases de la tendance, du début à la fin, sur l'échelle de temps H1 et sur la plateforme MT5. Précision, performance et cohérence impressionnantes dans les backtests des 3 dernières années. L'EA fonctionne comme un chasseur, un snip
BTC Pro MT5
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price increas
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Gold survivor
Mr Charat Sattayamuk
Experts
This algorithm uses smart martingale. Able to survive in any situation. New orders are not determined by distance. But it is determined by the point where the market is expected to reverse. The robot start with ordering according to the trend. Never place orders that are against market trends and do not place orders in situations where market trends tend to reverse. Finally, you can earn more profits by using Trailing Stop.
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
Kyron
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.
AmazingScalping
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Des résultats incroyables, comme si vous rêviez de devenir réalité ! Testez la démo, puis achetez-la et je suis sûr que vous l'adorerez ! AmazingScalping devrait être l'un des meilleurs scalpers de 2025. Il fonctionne mieux avec la paire GBP/USD, mais vous pouvez également l'utiliser avec d'autres paires. L'algorithme qui le sous-tend achètera régulièrement des paires et vous encaissera. Le solde minimum recommandé est de 1 000 $ et cet EA est valable jusqu'à 100 000 $. Vous pouvez égaleme
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1.8 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
