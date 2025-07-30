Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
- Indicateurs
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 30 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator
The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.
Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation.
-
Support & Resistance Zones – Automatically plots zones derived from pivot structures and recent market swings.
-
Signal Display – Shows arrows and price markers when engulfing conditions are detected.
-
Alert System – Push, email, and sound alerts on engulfing events with optional zone confirmation.
-
Lightweight & Optimized – Non-repainting logic with fast performance for MT5.
Possible Use Cases
-
Monitoring engulfing setups with zone confirmation.
-
Tracking retests or breaks of marked zones.
-
Using as an additional filter alongside other trading systems.
-
Studying candlestick structure in a multi-timeframe context.
Input Parameters
-
TimeframeHTF – Higher timeframe for engulfing detection.
-
TimeframeLTF – Lower timeframe for confirmation.
-
ShowSupportResistanceZones – Toggle zone visualization.
-
ZoneLength – Number of candles used for pivots.
-
SignalConfirmation – Enable dual-timeframe logic.
-
ArrowOffset – Adjusts placement of buy/sell arrows.
-
EnableAlerts – Turn alerts on/off.
-
AlertOnEngulfingOnly – Restrict alerts to engulfing patterns.
-
RiskLabeling – Optional color coding for conservative/aggressive signals.
Notes
-
Can be applied to any symbol or timeframe.
-
Optimized for Forex but usable on indices, gold, and crypto.
-
Designed as a visual and signal-based tool for candlestick and market structure analysis.