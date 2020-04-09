Ict Gold Scalper

 ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading

The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology). It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.

 Key Features

  • Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends).

  • Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS), Breakers, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Aligns entries with higher timeframe bias for stronger setups.

  • Zone Detection – Dynamically scans market structure for premium/discount zones with customizable filters.

  • Session Awareness – Option to trade only during high-activity Killzones (London, New York Open, New York PM).

  • Volume Confirmation – Optional filter using moving average of volume for refined accuracy.

  • Optimized Pairs & Timeframes – EURUSD (H1), NZDUSD (H1), GBPUSD (M30), and XAUUSD (Daily).

 Benefits for Traders

  • Trades retracements and continuations in line with institutional order flow.

  • Filters out low-probability setups by combining multiple confirmations.

  • Offers flexibility to adapt to different trading styles and sessions.

  • Built for traders who want to apply ICT concepts automatically while keeping full control of risk management.

Note: Like any trading system, results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and risk settings. Proper testing on demo accounts is recommended before going live.


