SMC Gold master

SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold & Beyond

Introducing SMC GOLD MASTER, a high-precision Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading system engineered for professional traders who want to trade like institutions.
This advanced tool automatically maps market structure, liquidity zones, BOS/CHoCH, order blocks, and fair value gaps, giving you a clean and powerful visual map of how price truly moves.

Whether you’re trading XAUUSD (Gold) or other volatile instruments like EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30, or BTCUSD, the SMC GOLD MASTER dynamically adapts to each market’s behavior — providing accurate insights across multiple timeframes.

Core Features

Institutional Market Structure Logic

  • Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in real-time.

  • Clearly visualizes trend transitions and smart money shifts.

  • Helps you align with the true direction before retail traders even notice.

Liquidity Pool & Imbalance Mapping

  • Highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and liquidity zones with precision.

  • Identifies where institutions are likely to fill orders or reverse price.

  • Perfect for spotting stop hunts and reversal traps before they occur.

Adaptive Order Block Detection

  • Auto-detects high-probability bullish and bearish order blocks.

  • Optional filters for wick sensitivity, body ratio, and confirmation candle type.

  • Works across all major assets with zero repainting.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence System

  • Analyzes HTF structure (H1, H4, D1) while you trade from LTFs (M1–M15).

  • Displays synchronized trend direction and alignment across chosen timeframes.

  • Great for scalping, day trading, and swing entries.

Visual Dashboard & Smart Alerts

  • Minimalist dashboard with live structure info and trade zone overview.

  • Built-in alerts (popup, sound, mobile, email) for every major event — BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG.

  • Keeps you notified even when away from the screen.

Optimized for XAUUSD – Proven Performance on Gold

The SMC GOLD MASTER is fine-tuned for Gold’s fast volatility, combining structure logic with adaptive filters that respond to rapid price shifts.
It identifies clean reversals, institutional sweeps, and continuation zones — ideal for both London and New York sessions.

But it’s not just for Gold — the same precision logic works flawlessly on:

  • Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

  • Indices: NAS100, US30, GER40

  • Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

You can apply it to any instrument that respects liquidity and structure — because that’s where Smart Money operates.

Why Choose SMC GOLD MASTER

Trade like institutional players using data-driven structure logic
 Eliminate guesswork and messy manual drawings
 Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and SMC learners
 Clear visual confirmations that guide your decisions
 Stable, fast, and fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Settings

  • Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Other Markets: Forex Majors, Indices, Crypto

  • Timeframes:

    • M1 – M15: Scalping setups

    • M30 – H1: Intraday trend continuation

    • H4 – D1: Swing and position trading

  • Sessions: London & New York

  • Chart Mode: Candlestick (recommended)

Suggested Strategy

  1. Wait for a CHoCH followed by a confirmed Order Block near a liquidity grab.

  2. Confirm alignment with higher timeframe structure.

  3. Enter on FVG or OB mitigation zone with a tight stop below structure.

  4. Set partial TP at opposite liquidity zones and trail the rest.

This approach mirrors institutional order flow and works exceptionally well on Gold due to its frequent liquidity sweeps and fast rebalancing patterns.

Alerts Available For:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Bullish/Bearish Order Block

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Formations

  • Liquidity Sweep Confirmations

Each alert can be sent as popup, push, email, or sound – so you never miss a trade setup.

Who It’s For

  • Traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Gold scalpers and swing traders looking for clarity in structure

  • Traders tired of repainting or inaccurate SMC tools

  • Learners who want to visually understand institutional movement

Reliability & Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Indicator / SMC Engine

  • No repainting, lightweight on CPU

  • Supports all brokers and account types

Final Words

The SMC GOLD MASTER is not just another indicator — it’s a complete Smart Money Concept system that brings clarity, precision, and confidence to your trading.
It lets you see the market the way institutions do, and trade the setups they create — with visual perfection and strategic precision.

Whether you’re mastering Smart Money Concepts or already a professional trader, this tool becomes your edge in every market.


Plus de l'auteur
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicateurs
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis